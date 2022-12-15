30th Anniversary of Star Trek Deep Space Nine Gets A Dog Of War Comic

IDW Publishing has announced a new five-issue Star Trek: Deep Space Nine comic book miniseries called The Dog of War, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the show. The series will be the first comic book written by novelist Mike Chen, drawn by Angel Hernandez and will be set within the timeline of the original show.

"In the new miniseries, an extremely rare purebred corgi from Earth makes its way aboard Deep Space 9 when Quark cuts a deal to procure it for a potential buyer. After all, a Ferengi without profit is no Ferengi at all! But the corgi named Latinum comes with unexpected cargo that shakes Captain Benjamin Sisko to the core: a Borg component discovered by a crew sent to uncover Cardassian technology after the station's reoccupation.

"When editor Heather Antos asked if I liked DS9, my reply was, 'You mean the greatest TV show ever made?'" says Chen. "I'm absolutely ecstatic to hang out with DS9's crew, and I hope that this story touches on all of the characters and intensity that made the show so powerful and great: Sisko's history with the Borg, the Dominion War, Garak's great outfits, Jadzia being Jadzia, Miles and Julian's holosuite adventures, and so much more. Also, Quark gets a dog. If that doesn't earn your latinum, I don't know what will!"

Entering the world of Deep Space Nine means discovering new nuances, new creatures, and new situations that are a wonderful visual and artistic challenge," says Hernandez. "I sincerely hope the fans get swept up in this Trek project, one overflowing with incredible ideas and very much keeping in the spirit of the TV show."

Deep Space 9 is the defining Star Trek show for an entire generation of fans, so to be able to tell an additional 'episode' in comic form for the series' 30th anniversary is extra special," says Star Trek senior editor Heather Antos. "Mike Chen's passion for the crew of this celebrated space station is unprecedented, and no one knows the visual world of Star Trek quite like Angel Hernandez. Plus…who wouldn't want dogs in Star Trek?"

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine—The Dog of War #1 will be available in April 2023 with covers by Angel Hernandez; a wraparound cover by Chris Fenogolio, featuring the cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks; andone by longtime My Little Pony artist Andy Price, connecting with covers across all five issues to create a diorama of DS9 characters with lookalike canine companions, plus special retailer incentives including a black-and-white variant of Hernandez' cover and two Deep Space 9 schematics variants with and without trade dress.

For fans who want more stories of Benjamin Sisko, IDW's ongoing Star Trek comic book series is set after the events of Deep Space Nine, and includes Sisko amongst its cast.