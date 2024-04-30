Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Chuck-E-Cheese, fcbd, free comic book day

Free Comic Book Day's Amazing Spider-Man Reinvents Chuck-E-Cheese

Amazing Spider-Man Reinvents Chuck-E-Cheese For Free Comic Book Day... But It's Weirdly Less Disturbing (Spoilers)

Spider-Spoilers ahead! I am only aware of Chuck E Cheese through Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. And it seems like I was spared the most cringe-worthy experience as a child through the good grace of having lived my life in England. Those who were also similarly spared could do with a quick refresher from John Oliver before Free Comic Book Day when Peter Parker goes on his first date with Ravencroft Institute psychiatric worker Shay Marken. And it seems that, for one reason or another, he has taken her to a restaurant with anthropomorphic singing and playing animals for entertainment purposes, The Dough Chateaum for the Spider-Man Free Comic Book Day story, Target: Peter Parker by Zeb Wells and Ryan Stegman.

Maybe a little more punk than the original? Although maybe not, I mean look at the nihilism in their eyes…

It looks like they also added Showbiz Pizza's The Rock-afire Explosion (thanks to Gavin for explaining) and Mr. Tomato from Fortnite.

Which sees Peter Parker making his cowardly run for it and Spider-Man having to step in and save the day. That's how it looks to Shay, obviously.

That usual Peter Parker luck. Even more unfortunate that he has to rely on Norman Osborn to help out.

Though he seems to be looking even worse than the not-Check-E-Cheese puppets.

Something is trying to find Peter Parker… though not necessarily for the bad. And Norman Osborn looks like he really does have all his sins upon his shoulders… and as for what was really going on?

Is someone trying to warn Peter Parker about Norman Osborn? Does he really need such a warning after all this time? Spider-Man/Ultimate Universe Free Comic Book Day is in comic book shops this Saturday.

You can find more Free Comic Book Day coverage and spoilers with this handy dandy link.

FCBD 2024 ULTIMATE UNIVERSE SPIDER-MAN #1 (BUNDLES OF 20) (N

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230007

(W) Zeb Wells, Deniz Camp (A) Juan Frigeri (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

Just weeks ahead of Amazing Spider-Man #50, get the first taste of the return of the Goblin! Plus, prepare for the next evolutionary step of the Ultimate Universe as a powerful new hero debuts! But it doesn't end there! Oh no, there are some surprises up our sleeve on this one! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen

