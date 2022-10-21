5 Superheroes Who Stayed Up for Taylor Swift's Midnights Release

If you were like us and stayed up until midnight to listen to Taylor Swift's new album Midnights, then you know what it means to be a Swiftbrony — one of the hardcore fans of Taylor Swift. But you aren't alone. Did you know that many of your favorite comic book superheroes from Marvel and DC are also huge Swiftbronies? In fact, many superheroes also stayed up waiting for the release of Midnights. Each superhero has their own reason for loving Taylor Swift, and they each did something special while waiting for the release of her new album, and in this carefully search-engine-optimized listicle transparently cashing in on a popular trend, we'll tell you all about give of them. Here are 5 Comic Book Superheroes who Definitely Stayed Up for Taylor Swift's Midnights Midnight Album Release.

Spider-Man Stayed Up Until Midnight to Listen to Midnights by Taylor Swift

As a New Yorker, Spider-Man was one of the first people to hear Midnights when it came out at midnight on the east coast. He spent the entire day swinging around the city, listening to Taylor Swift's old albums on his headphones and getting pumped for the new album. When it finally came out, he climbed to the top of the Empire State Building and listened to it on repeat while looking out over the city. During that time, seventeen innocent uncles were murdered by robbers because Spider-Man wasn't there to stop them. Thanks a lot, Spider-Man! You forgot that with great power there must also come great responsibility.

Batman is a Huge Swiftbronie and Definitely Waited Up to Listen to the Album

Batman – Batman is a huge fan of Taylor Swift's music, and he even has a few of her songs on his Batcave playlist. He spent the night before the release of Midnights patrolling Gotham City, making sure that everything was safe for the album's release. When it finally came out, he sat down in his Batcave and listened to it from beginning to end, letting the music wash over him and giving him some much-needed peace in the midst of his busy life. When he thought about some midnights scattered across his own life, particularly involving Catwoman, rooftops, and leaving the masks on, even Batman isn't afraid to admit he cried a little.

Captain Marvel Actually Heard the Album Early, But She Stayed Up Anyway

Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel is one of the few people who was able to hear Midnights before it came out, thanks to her extraterrestrial connections. Using advanced Kree technology, Carol obtained a copy of the album early, but then she realized that her Avengers teammates would be jealous if they knew she already heard the album, so she had to pretend she knew nothing so she could listen to it at midnight with the rest of the team. Only Hawkeye suspected that Carol might be hiding something when he noticed her mouthing along to some of the lyrics. But Carol's cover was blown when, during the final track, "Mastermind," she started singing along at the top of her lungs and couldn't help but dance around the room. The rest of the team just stared at her in disbelief, but then they all joined in and had a big sing-along party.

Catwoman Stayed Up Until Midnight for the Release of Midnights by Taylor Swift

Catwoman – Catwoman wasn't always a big fan of Taylor Swift, but she and Batman listened to Taylor's catalog a lot while they were dating, so Catwoman has a soft spot for her music these days. She was planning to spend the night before the release of Midnights robbing a jewelry store, but she decided to put that off so she could listen to the album when it came out. Though she could have made some good money fencing that jewelry, Catwoman was glad she decided to listen to the album instead. Besides, there was still time to rob the store after… until Catwoman noticed that Taylor released a follow-up 3AM edition of Midnight featuring several bonus tracks. "Oh, just purrfect," said Catwoman sarcastically as she realized she'd be pulling an all-nighter.

Wolverine Stayed up for the Release of Midnights by Taylor Swift… You Got a Problem With That, Bub?

Wolverine – Wolverine is the best he is at what he does, and what he does is stay up until midnight for the release of Taylor Swift's new album. He's been a fan of hers since he first heard "Love Story" back in 2008 and thought it could be applied to how he feels about Jean Grey and Cyclops, and he's been eagerly anticipating the release of Midnights ever since it was announced. He spent the day before the release brooding in his bedroom and listening to "Sad Beautiful Tragic" on repeat, and whenever Cyclops knocked on the door to invite him to a lovemaking session, Wolverine just said, "Leave me alone, bub! Can't you see I'm busy?" When the album finally came out, he put on his headphones and lay down in bed, letting the music take him away to a better place. Then he had sex with Cyclops and Jean at the same time using both of his dicks.

So as you can see, if you stayed up until midnight (or 3AM) for the release of Taylor Swift's Midnights, you weren't alone. Some of the top superheroes in the Marvel and DC universes were right there with you. We hope you enjoyed this listicle shamelessly capitalizing on keywords related to the release of Taylor Swift's Midnights. Now what are you waiting for? Go listen to the album again!