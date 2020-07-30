50 New Original Paintings by Mark Stafford as Bad Bad Place Bonuses

A month ago, Bleeding Cool covered the appeal from UK/Canadian publisher Soaring Penguin Press to help fundraise for the London Cartoon Museum. I really hope you jumped on board and bought a signed copy of The Bad Bad Place that week, with all proceeds going to the museum. Because artist and co-author of The Bad Bad Place, Mark Stafford has done something very special.

For each of the fifty copies sold, raising £1500 or around $1800 for the London Cartoon Museum, he has been creating unique paintings as tip-ins for every single copy. Mark Stafford says "after Soaring Penguin Press generously donated the books to the cause I immediately thought that including a little bit of art would be a great idea, but I didn't really think through the logistics, and naturally made things insanely complicated for myself by deciding that they all had to be different from each other."

"'I have gone through the point where I thought this was the worst idea I've ever had and am now coasting comfortably into the 'maybe I'm not an idiot' zone. But it has been fun actually using all the art materials that I've been compulsively hoarding over the years, so there's coloured pencil, acrylic, magic marker, watercolour, and inks in there, and I've found techniques in the process that I'm definitely going to pursue. It has been a workout. But not one that includes much cardiovascular activity or sunlight. I still have the use of my hands. I may need to get my glasses seen to. I'm running low on tea. Onwards!'"

Writer David Hine said, "In November of last year, the recently reopened Cartoon Museum hosted our launch of The Bad Bad Place. Then the Bastard Virus arrived and now the museum is fighting for survival. Mark has done wonders with his sell-out limited edition sketches from The Bad Bad Place. Sketches? These are major works of Art! But there is still a long way to go. The Cartoon Museum isn't just important, it's a vital part of our cultural lives and a Good Good Place…"

The Cartoon Museum has also just received a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant, meaning that it will be able to open again safely, but as The Cartoon Museum's Steve Marchant commented, "Many, many thanks for all the congrats and good wishes regarding our funding success. We're not out of the woods yet – income has always been an issue – but we can see the sky." Anyone who makes a purchase on the Soaring Penguin Press website can also still make a donation to the Museum when they check out.

The Bad Bad Place — a tale of Urban Unease, a horror tale of dreams turned dark, and a mother's soul blackened with revenge — is available now.