52 Comic Stores' Plans For Free Comic Book Day, Tomorrow

Tomorrow is Free Comic Book Day, the first Saturday in May, and the first proper Free Comic Book Day since 2019. So lots of comic book stores will want to come back with a bang. Here are just a few dozen stores who have additional sales, signings and events in store…

United Kingdom:

England:

Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, London.

Our kids drawing table returns this Free Comic Book Day, giving budding young artists aged 6 – 12 the chance to draw alongside comic book professionals! Drawing commences at 10am until 12pm, with artists from Bog Eyed Books and 2000AD Regened represented at the table!

At 10am – 11am, representing upstart kids GN publisher Bog Eyed Books will be TOR FREEMAN (Welcome to Oddleigh), GARY NORTHFIELD (Derek the Sheep), WOODROW PHOENIX (Donny Digits) and DAVID ZIGGY-GREENE (Walkies)! Bog Eyed is the creation of Gary Northfield and Nicky Evans, intended to bring some overlooked gems of British kids comics to light (and a regular publisher in our kids best of the year lists).

Then weighing in at 11am-12pm we'll have RAMZEE and KORINNA VEROPOULOU here representing 2000AD Regened, Rebellion's younger reader re-imagining of the classic British sci-fi anthology! Ramzee and Korinna have both come up through the rough'n'tumble world of small press, self-publishing so successfully that they couldn't help but gain the attention of the Galaxy's Greatest Comic. They represent part of Rebellion's drive to give space to new, diverse voices, to the benefit of us all!

Forbidden Planet London Megastore, Shaftesbury Avenue, London

Ram V Signing Venom Vol 1 at 3-4pm

Forbidden Planet, Wulfrun Shopping Centre, Wolverhampton

This Free Comic Book Day (Saturday 7th May), we'll have Mike Perkins from 11am for an in-store signing, and we've been gathering more stock of graphic novels he's worked on to be signed! Check out these titles on the day, or bring your own!

Scott's Pops and Comics, Warrington Market, Warrington

Events with signings including:

Nick Brokenshire, IDW Star wars artist and on the upcoming ongoing comic series Dead Seas.

Rachael Smith, critically acclaimed graphic novels including Quarantine Comix, Wired Up Wrong and more.

Abby Bulmer, Sonic the Hedgehog, The Phoenix and 2000 AD Artist

OK Comics, 19, Thornton's Arcade, Briggate, Leeds

Free Comic Book Day at OK Comics.

Saturday 7th May, from 11am.

Thousands of Free Comics.

Thousands of £1 Back issues

Hundreds of £5 Graphic Novels

All day long we will be in both the store and the Friars Square mall area, with: >3 for 2 on graphic novels

>25% off all back issues

>3 for 2 on all merchandise

>10% off of all of our wargaming and TCG products We will be running a raffle and tombola all day in aid of the Aylesbury Food bank, with prizes ranging from some back issues and teddies, along with some others. Come down and see us for the biggest comic day of the year!

Northern Ireland:

Comic Book Guys , 130 Great Victoria Street, Belfast,

*FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2022*

We're giving away 15 x £100+ gift bags (yes, 15!!!!) packed full of comic book goodness to the first 15 x lucky customers through the door on the day.

Scotland:

Little Shop of Heroes, 8 Maygate, Dunfermline

Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) 2022 is set to be celebrated on Saturday, May 7 at local comic shops across the country as well as around the world!

United States Of America:

California

Collector's Paradise Valley, 7131 Winnetka Ave Canoga Park, California

Buy three get one free, signings from Mike Kunkel and Zack Kaplan

Arsenal Comics And Games 3431 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA

Signing by David Mack, Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly

Collector's Paradise Pasadena 319 S. Arroyo Prkwy Unit 4, Pasadena, California

Buy three get one free, signings from Tony Fleecs and Fabrice Sapolsky

Arsenal Comics And Games Newbury, 1610-1 Newbury Rd, Newbury Park, CA,

Signing by Tini Howard

Collector's Paradise NoHo, 5118 Lankershim Blvd, N. Hollywood, California

Buy three get one free, signings from Tim Sheridan, Geoff Johns, Jeremy Adams

Escapist Comics, 3090 Claremont Ave, Berkeley California

Signing by Ryan Sook. Prizes for cosplay attendance.

Golden Apple Comics, 7018 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, California

Treasure hunt, with more free comic books in Standings Butcher Shop, Coffee for Sasquatch, CVT Soft Serve Truck. Creator Autograph Signings

10AM-1PM: FREE LIMITED EDITION ALICE EVER AFTER PRINT. DAN PANOSIAN (Creator and Artist of Boom! Studios Alice Ever After, Unkindness of Ravens, etc.)

MITCH IVERSON & DENTON TIPTON (Writer and Editor of Opus Press' Death Dealer) FREE LIMITED EDITION DEATH DEALER PRINT!

11AM-2PM: FREE SOURCE POINT PRESS FCBD COMIC!

ADAM ROSE (Creator and Writer of Corollary from SPP)

Play our Mystery Book Game starting at 10am until all are sold out. If you have been to our events before at a Con Booth or FCBD, you know how popular and fast our prizes go, so come early to play and win!

For $3.00 Each or 2 for $5.00 Mystery Graphic Novel or Manga Book

Find 1 or 20 Golden Tickets to win GRAND PRIZES!

OR Get an Instant Discount Coupon to use inside the store on FCBD Only! That is how our sale will work on that day. There will be many different coupons and deals on the sheets inside the books. Some are Golden Tickets and some are discount BOGO coupons for different types of merchandise like Back issues, New Comics, Toys, Exclusives, etc.

Graham Crackers Comics, 25021 Madison Ave. Suite #101 Murrieta, CA

Colorado

Hall Of Justice Collectables, 10136 Parkglenn Way Unit #115, Parker, Colorado

Steve Niles signing

Georgia

Infinite Realities, 5007 Lavista Rd Tucker, GA

Guests:

– GEORGES JEANTY (The Mandalorian, Buffy The Vampire Slayer)!

– JOSH HOOD (Wonder Woman, We Can Never Go Home)!

– ANDY PRICE (My Little Pony: Frienship is Magic)!

– CARMEN ANDERSON (Fear Hunters)!

Florida

Yancy Street Comics South, 13944 W Hillsborough Ave Tampa, FL

HUGE STORE WIDE SALE!!

MEET SOME OF THE BEST COMIC CREATORS IN THE BUSINESS!!

Guests include..

– Mark Pennington (Spawn, X-Men) *

– Elliot Fernandez (Doomkicker, Harley Quinn & Power Girl) *

– Jose Varese (Santera, She-cret Wars) *

– Andrea Mutti (Maniac of New York, Bunny Mask)

– Aaron Pohara (Book of Lyaxia, Hades: Rise of the New God)

– Rick Magyar (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Question)

* courtesy of The Lab Comics!

Docking Bay 94 Comics, 7710 NW 56th Way, Pompano Beach, FL

– tent/sidewalk sale

– Free comic books *limit 5 per person

– newer overstock comics only $1!!!

– 50% off all back issues, including casebooks and dollar books *does not apply to the $1 overstock books

– buy one get one 50% off graphic novels

– items in tent up to 50% off

– 20% off gaming and gaming supplies *does not apply to TCG (trading card games i.e. Pokemon, MTG, Metazoo, etc.)

– 20% off all toys and funko pop

Read More Comics 115 E Brandon Blvd Ste A Brandon, FL

TONS of FREE Comics & Deep Discounts

50% off all retail Comics in store

25% off Figures, Statues & Graphic Novels

Illinois

Zombie Unicorn Comics, Gryendhouse. 3417 W Peterson Ave, Chicago IL

Jay's Comic Store, 34165 N Route 45, Third Lake, IL

Dark Tower Comics, Chicago

25-75% OFF

40% OFF Trades

Dollar books 50% OFF and much more.

#TimSeeley signing from 12-3pm

#MarkisanNaso signing from 12-3pm

Graham Crackers Comics, 1271 Rickert Drive, Naperville

Graham Crackers Comics, 1550 Ogden Ave.; Downers Grove, IL

Graham Crackers Comics, 962A S. Randall Rd. St. Charles, IL

Graham Crackers Comics, 16030 S. Lincoln Highway, Plainfield, IL

Graham Crackers Comics, 5028 N. Clark, Chicago, IL

Graham Crackers Comics, 1207 E. Butterfield Rd.; Wheaton, IL

Graham Crackers Comics, 901R Lucinda Ave.; DeKalb, IL

Graham Crackers Comics, 3162 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL

Graham Crackers Comics, 115 W. North Street Normal, IL

Maryland

Cards, Comics & Collectibles, 51 Main Street, Reisterstown, MD

Michigan

Nostalgia Ink, 139 S. Mechanic St. Jackson, Michigan.

Signing by Bill McKay and Dan Mendoza.

WONDERWORLD COMICS 2121 N Monroe suite 210, Monroe, MI

Bill Morrison: Simpsons and Futurama Comics artist, Founder of Bingo Comics, Creator of Roswell the Little Green Man, and Executive Editor of Mad Magazine

Jerome Blake: Actor; Star Wars Episode I's Man of 1000 Faces; also appeared as a brass-armored Mondoshawan alien in "The Fifth Element" and a Vogon Warrior in "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy"

Nevada

Velvet Underground Comics. 825 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, Nevada

Joe Benitez FCBD signing

New York

Bulletproof Comics Inc, 2178 Nostrand Ave Brooklyn, NY

Static Season One signing and sketches from Nik Draper-Ivey.

Anyone Comics, 1216 Union Street, Brooklyn

ree Comic Book Day and Indie Arts Festival!

Free Comic Book Day is back on the first Saturday of May and with it Anyone Comics's world famous Indie arts Festival!

This year will be held outside (permitting weather) and includes guests:

Chuck Kaslow (Tales from the Barkside)

Greg Anderson Elysée (Is'nana, Stronghold)

Mindy Indy (Aer Head)

"Master of Horror" A T Pratt brings is splash combo platters

Prints from Aynsley Leonardis

Stickers from Sami Kerwin

Pins from Steve Gianaca

And special guest Jamal Igle (The Wrong Earth, Infinite Frontier) who will also be signing copies of thelatest volume the Access Guide to the Black Comic Book Community 2021-2022.

And of course, the belle of the ball are the Free Comic Book Day Books themselves with offerings from ALL the publishers including Marvel, DC Comics, Image Comics, Dark Horse, Humanoids etc.

We are doing a second Free Comic Book Day on Sunday for those who have to miss Saturday!

North Carolina

Ultimate Comics Raleigh 320 Capital Blvd #109, Raleigh, NC

comic creators and artists like Billy Parker (Junior High Horrors, The Mango Lorian), Kevin Cuffe (Metal Shark Bro, Drop Dust Pirates), and Dexter Morrill!

Don't miss our back issue comic tent sale! We'll have boxes of discount back issues for sale all day! Dig through our boxes and find some treasure!

10 AM- 12 PM: Select Back Issues $3

12 PM- 2 PM: Select Back Issues $2

2 PM – 5 PM: Select Back Issues $1



Ssalefish Comics, 3232 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC

We will have an annex space here in the shopping center as we have in previous years near Elizabeth's Pizza and Uptown Cheapskate where the free books will be located. Additionally, we will have our famous Ssalefish Convention Stock available to go through and awesome deals on toys. The annex will be open from 10 am to 4 pm that day.

Free cake squares will be available from Dewey's bakery while supplies last!

In store we will have a storewide sale, buy 2, get a 3rd free excluding New Release Comics, Supplies, and new Pokemon and Trading Cards. The Store will be open from 10 am to 7 pm.

Ohio

Monocle Comics & Coffee, Miamisburg, Ohio

– Meet local comic artist @justin_wasson , who will be taking commissions and selling original artwork from 7am-11am.

– Kids can show off their artistic talents with a comic character drawing contest.

– Every purchase made on May 7th enters you into a raffle to win a CGC graded Spawn #300 or a signed Skottie Young "The Me You Love in the Dark" poster.

– Cosplayers welcome! Any customers who come in dressed as their favorite character will receive an extra Free Comic Book Day issue, and an additional entry into the raffle with their purchase.

Laughing Ogre Comics, High Street, Columbus, Ohio

Free Comic Book Day is next Saturday! We will be giving away free comics all day from 10-8! At 1pm, Master Laura from Central Ohio Martial Arts will give a sword demonstration outside. From 11-2, comic creators Matt Erman and Lisa Sterle will be tabling with their work, and from 2-5, writer Travis Horseman will be tabling with his comics. A representative from Aftershock Comics will also be here from 10-3! We can't wait to see you!

JC Comics & More, 6725 W Central Ave, Toledo, Ohio

25% off Red Bin Back Issues-In Honor of the Businesses 44rd Year, Pull 44 or more & receive an Additional 44% off these back issues for a Total of 69%!!! OFF!!!!~

25% off Action Figures, Posters/Prints, T-Shirts, Tpb/Hdcr/GN, POP! Figures, Keyrings, Banks*

10% Wall Comics & Back Issues in the Blue Bins~ Consignment items are not included in the sale

JC'S Will have $25.00 Goodie Bags w/Purchase of $44.00 (tax Not included) or more while Quantities last. PLUS!! There Will Be Random Red Bin Back Issue Gift Certificates in Goodie Bags~

Wear the current JC'S Comics N' More: Your Pop Culture Super-Store T-shirt & get an Extra 5% Off Your purchase Total!!

Rupp's Comics, 335 N Ohio Ave, Fremont, Ohio

Plus we have our big annual Sale, with an all new A-Z $2 boxes,

50% off Back Issue Bins!

20% off Premium Back Issues!

10% off Toys and Status!

Packrat Comics, 3864 Lattimer Street Hilliard, OH

SPECIAL GUEST TONY SCHIAVONE

CREATORS

Dirk Manning

Matthew Spurlock

Natalie Haines

Michael Neno

Mr. Seams

Paints & Peoples

Cutthroat Comics

COSPLAY

Odfel

Squared Circle Cosplay

Central Ohio Ghostbusters

FOOD

Tortilla Street Food

Just Whipped Up by Maria – sweet treats!

OUTDOOR ACTIVITY FUN FOR THE KIDS – OPEN TOP INFLATABLE OBSTACLE COURSE FROM 10-5PM

COSTUME CONTEST

Free Comic Book Day Costume Contest starts at 1pm and prizes to be awarded to kids 13 & under and adults 14 & up. Packrat gift cards for first, second, and third place.

Pennsylvania

Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse, 2578 Frankford Avenue, 1st Floor South, Philadelphia, PA

25% OFF our stock of Orange Label Back Issues

Show up in cosplay and receive a FREE $5 gift card to Amalgam

A special Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness photo opp and fun prizes

Featuring our annual FCBD Vendor Marketplace; support local and indie creators and small businesses

Wade's Comic Madness, 8750 New Falls Rd, Levittown, PA

Texas

LVL2 Gaming 2715 E Del Mar Blvd STE A8 Laredo, Texas

Tracy Lynn Cruz signings and photo ops. South Texas Collectors Expo will also be in promoting their newest event, they will also be vending signed sports memorabilia and will be hosting a Cosplay contest, food and drinks and other vendors:

Infinite Apparel and Collectibles

HQ_Collectibles

Seikatsu – Anime & Gaming Lounge

Calle Ocho Hype & Hobbies

Mancave Collectables

Elite Zone Gaming

A & M Collectibles

Collected Comics & Games Keller, 5684 Denton Hwy, Haltom City, TX

1. Everyone may choose up to 5 FREE comics per person.

3. Sign up for or already be a member of our 'Heroic Reward Points" program and get 1 additional FREE comic.

4. If you make a purchase in the store on Saturday, you may choose 1 additional FREE comic.

5. If you come in costume you may choose 1 additional FREE comic.

As is our tradition we will have a "Smash Cake" at 5:00 PM come on down and vote all day for which staff member (who recieves the most votes at the end of the day) will smash their face in a big'ol cake.

Wisconsin:

Graham Crackers Comics, 2831 E. Washington Ave. Madison, WI.

Europe:

Malta

Eden Cinemas, St. George's Bay STJ 3310 San Giljan, Central Region, Malta

Fun programme, including cosplayers, will be happening all Saturday afternoon between 1pm and 9pm.

Experience the Eden Cinemas like never before at the Free Comic Book Day & Opening Weekend of Doctor Strange 2 movie in what is guaranteed to be the most thematic experience around.