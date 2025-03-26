Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

7 Comics Crossover With One World Under Doom This Week, Only 3 Count

Seven Marvel comic books crossover with One World Under Doom this week, but only three of them actually count (Spoilers)

Article Summary Only three of seven One World Under Doom tie-ins truly connect to the main event, causing mixed reader responses.

Doom's Division embraces the new world order, celebrating Doom's universal healthcare and peace policies.

Fantastic Four #30 explores Ben Grimm's struggles under Doom's apparent utopia, hinting at hidden costs.

Thunderbolts: Doomstrike showcases Bucky Barnes challenging Doom's rule, spotlighting ongoing resistance.

As we have noted, some comic books that say they are One World Under Doom crossovers are simply not. It's the kind of experience that can annoy a reader looking for some kind of story continuance, with Doctor Doom having taken over the whole world, which is where Bleeding Cool comes in, to tell you just how One World Under Doom-y the books are. And even if there are some surprise entries worth jumping on.

Weapon X-Men has thankfully decided to forget that it launched as a One World Under Doom crossover with issue 2. This is the closest you get in the second issue… which was also about as close as you got in the first, under that OWUD banner.

Amazing Spider-Man #70 also has the OWUD box on the front cover, even if no banner, but has absolutely no One World Under Doom recognition whatsoever.

Surprisingly Red Hulk #2, which started off as a strong crossover, by the second issue is just a prison escape story for the moustacheless General Ross, with no recognition that the events of One World Under Doom are continuing…

Also surprisingly is that Doom Academy #2, despite set in the world after Doom took over the planet, doesn't recognise any of those events either.

It's all just the intra-school and personal relationship dramas. Which, to be fair is pretty intense and dramatic. And it is possible that this will tie into the arrival of Dormammu in the One World Under Doom event book…

… but for now, it doesn't. So it is down to two books, and Doom's Division #1 is launching this week. Which recognises the universal healthcare that Doctor Doom has instigated.

And the open borders policy means anyone can travel anywhere, but with universal healthcare, universal education and an end to war, removing many of those reasons to do so. Apart from, you know, family, personal relationships, and simple tourism.

Doom's Division #1 is definitely working in the world that Doctor Doom made with all the positives. While Fantastic Four #30 written by OWUD writer Ryan North continues to tell stories within that world, as Doom has cured Ben Grimm of being the Thing…

With all the positive media coverage it can muster, as Ben Grimm discovers that the price of getting what you want…

… is getting what you once wanted.

While Doombots keeping law and order on the streets, Fantastic Four #30 does suggest he has more Machiavellian plans when it comes to security.

But it takes Thunderbolts: Doomstrike #2 to offer any kind of resistance whatsoever.

With Bucky Barnes as the No 1 wanted…

Fake news about the destruction of his home town rampant…

With Winston Churchill being drafted into the membership, in spirit at least.

As long as no one asks the Irish or the Indians about him, right? But at least Doom makes the trains run on time…

…. even if it's with magic! Thunderbolts: Doomstrike is the most One World Under Doom-y title of them all this week… with Fantastic Four taking second place, and Doom's Division a distant third, and everyone else not even bothering.

