Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Armageddon, CGD, chip zdarsky, Comcis Giveaway Day, doctor doom, fcbd, free comic book day

A First Look At Doom in Marvel's X-Men/Armageddon Comics Giveaway Day

A first look at Doctor Doom as he will appear in Marvel Comics' X-Men/Armageddon Comics Giveaway Day 2026... both of him

Article Summary Doctor Doom confronts himself in Marvel's X-Men/Armageddon Comics Giveaway Day 2026 special preview.

The Armageddon event sparks a global battle for emerging superpowers and political dominance.

Wakanda, Captain America, Hydra, and PrimeWarrior all vie for power as the chaos unfolds.

Chip Zdarsky teases major roles for Red Hulk, X-Men, and Doom in this high-stakes Marvel crossover.

The Armageddon event is upon us, as seen in recent issues of Will Of Doom, Dungeons Of Doom, Captain America, Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon as well as Miles Morales: Spider-Man and the upcoming Ultimate Reborn and Avengers: Armageddon to set all of this up. It will kick off properly with Free Comic Book Day /Comics Giveaway Day on the 2nd of May and Armageddon / X-Men #1. And Bleeding Cool has just one page, unlettered and uncoloured, of that to share. With Doctor Doom coming face-to-face with himself. Or, at least, a Doombot is…

From what we have gleaned, Armageddon appears to be a global political fight to control the new emerging superpowers on the planet, whether those created by what Doctor Doom left behind in his Latverian dungeons, the use of the Ultimate Origin Boxes brought here by Miles Morales for safekeeping, and attempts to restart the Captain America Supersoldier programme, with the Red Hulk and the US Army, Hydra and the other factions vying for power in Latveria, and the private firm PrimeWarrior involved in it all. While the Avengers and Captain America seem poised to go up against the US Government itself. But is Doctor Doom back, nicely in time for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie? But there's a little more to share…

In his recent newsletter, Armageddon writer Chip Zdarsky says, " So, yeah! This is coming together like a DREAM. I know it's illegal for me to show you interior art, but I'm the Bad Boy of Comics— AGAIN, YOU'RE FIFTY YEARS OLD – okay fine, then AGAIN, I'm the Bad MAN of Comics! Anyway! Look at Delio and Frank's T'Challa and Wakanda! Like, holy SHIT am I right?? You're not ready."

It's not illegal, Chip. After all, we just did it too! Although if you really were a bad boy, you'd watermark that mother as well… but it does indicate another sphere of power getting involved, Wakanda, beyond just Umbra's debut in Dungeons Of Doom… and add this to another prevuiously revealed page…

Comics Giveaway Day 2026: Armageddon / X-Men #1

The heroes of the Marvel Universe assemble to take on the Red Hulk in a critical story by Chip Zdarsky that sets the stage for this summer's Marvel event… ARMAGEDDON! Armageddon is here, and no one is safe from the coming end. PLUS: Your first look at this summer's big X-MEN event… and DOOM!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!