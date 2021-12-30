A Hero's Legacy Comics & Collectibles In Dire Need Of Assistance

A Hero's Legacy Comics & Collectibles is a small comic book store in Manchester, Connecticut, that is currently financially challenged. This has been a difficult time for many comic books stores, and many have turned to the bookstore fundraising charitable services of Binc. A Hero's Legacy is making a more direct appeal, with Gofund Me, saying;

Hi there, we have been a comic shop here for over 40 plus years. 9 years ago our fearless leader passed away his name was Brian, it was after his death that I had decided to to open the store and name it A Hero's Legacy Comics & Collectible Brian is the hero and it's his legacy that I'm trying to keep alive.As many of you may or may not have been aware we've had many challenges with distributors. Between this, covid-19, and the general downfall of the economy we find that the store has been struggling. It is never been my style to have to ask for help I'm usually the one that's looking to help others. Nor have I ever tried to chase people down just to see if they're can clean out their file. I know, I get it we all have all been through a lot. I am trying to stay afloat so that I can keep both Brian's, myself and your dream alive. If you have anyway of helping us we are grateful. If you do not have any means if you could just spread the word. It has been wonderful to service each and every one of you

They have currently raised $4,123 of a $15,000 goal, with 77 donations. In a series of posts on social media, they detailed some of the struggles they have been dealing with. And what they were planning to do.

As many of you noticed today, we did not get our DC shipment this week. Time to come clean with all of you. We have been sorely affected by Covid, the economic downturn, and the change in our hobby in regards to suppliers. We have done our best to stay afloat, but unfortunately, we have come to our means end. Due to the way that Penguin runs their withdrawals we have put out money that was not earmarked to be spent until February (which we were told was not going to happen). And this is not the first time that the way they do business has costed us dearly. While we were in the process of changing course back to Diamond for our Marvel supply, we were a little too late and the financial cost was too much for us. This means that we now have to find ways to recoup costs that we will not see a return on for quite some time. The bottom line is that we have to come up with at least $6,000 in about 2 weeks or we will not survive past the end of January, I am very sad to report. That said, we are not done yet! We have never gone out without a fight and we remember the immortal words of Uncle Ben. Our responsibility to you is why we are here and we will do all we can to stay here. But we may need some help. After all, the Avengers are not just one person, but a team. We are putting out a rally cry and (for those of you who remember cult 90's movies fondly) doing a "Save the Empire" type of extravaganza! So… if you have things you want to donate or salable items or services that you would like to offer at this time, we are welcoming all ideas and support! Think artwork that you want to give a try to sell at the store, signing of books, or anything else you can think of… just nothing that will raise any red flags! Also, we are going to be offering some VERY unique sales and discounts to help move inventory, get some great books in your hands, and help get our goal met.

We are starting with this doozy: Starting at opening on Wednesday, any non-sub pull new this week book from previous weeks (in other words not the "New This Week" boards, but everything else on the New Release racks) will be at a REVERSE DISCOUNT! You will get ANY of those books at 40% off! That way we still make 10%, but you get the benefits of our discount to read some great titles that you may not have had the time or funds to read before now! Sorry folks, but we already counted on our baseline in our finances so we cannot allow for the sub pulls to be included in this sale. This will go until close on FRIDAY or until we run out of inventory on the racks! Before we sign off for the night, we want to take a moment to say a very heartfelt THANK YOU to every single last one of you who has supported us through the years. We would not have had the memories, community, or ability to be who we are with out you. We love each and every one of you and hope to see you through this trying time and longer, if all works out well. Thank you all and we hope that we will continue to be able to provide you with a place to buy and appreciate comics and the community that comes with it for a long time after January. If not, stop in and take advantage of the great discounts we will have while we try to meet our goal!

A lot of it comes down to the change between comic book publishers from distribution by Diamond Comic Distributors to Lunar and Penguin Random House.

Truth be told, we have gone through changes with distributors that we have no control over. Between their mistakes with shipping or Billing, makes it very hard for us small shops. Especially when we work so hard to make sure we have exactly what our customers are asking for or to just meet the current demand. Really there isn't much profit in this industry with new product. Generally profit doesn't start unless you take in collections or a store recieves book donations. I'm an owner that believes in giving back to our community. It's the comments like "thank you so much for keeping my childhood alive" that makes it more rewarding to me. This is how both Brian and myself always believed in. Thank you all once again in supporting the store as long as you have. Let's hope we can continue!

As well as appealing for donations, both financially and items that they may be able to sell.

First, we all want to say THANK YOU SO MUCH for all the donations that we have received today so far! They will all be utilized and ALL are appreciated! If you have stuff still to bring in, we will see you tomorrow! So whether you came in to donate money, donate items, or backed the Gofundme, THANK YOU! But the fight isn't over! Let's keep this train rolling! Next order of business….. We have a RAFFLE for an AMAZING prize donated by our very own Tony Marvel! It is an UNCUT SHEET of the 1992 Marvel Masterpieces card set! It has its Certificate of Authenticity as well as the letter that it came with from the company!! Raffle tickets will be $5 each! Just FYI, this item has been going between $125-$200 on eBay! So come grab some raffle tickets for it! All the money will obviously go towards helping the store out towards its goal!!! See pictures in the post so you can see what it looks like!

Also, we got a BUNCH of donations of various comics, trade paperbacks and hardcovers today and it was soooo appreciated! See pictures below with what we got! ALSO, we recently received a VERY NICE collection of CGC books that Scott will be posting up pictures of tomorrow that are in the store, so come and check those out! There are some heavy hitters in there!!!!!

The store can be checked out here on Facebook and donations taken here. Good luck in the new year!