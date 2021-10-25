A Little More MCM London Comic Con Cosplay – Including Tom Hiddleston

I ran a bunch of cosplay shots on Saturday that were heavy on the Gotham batpeople and rogues gallery, well the Sunday of MCM London Comic Con seemed to bring out the Marvel cosplayers more – though there was a distinct lack of X-Men on display – and tonnes of Loki. Indeed, you may have already seen one Loki cosplay meet that had a very special surprise appearance by the original…

A Little More MCM London Comic Con Cosplay – Wandavision for Halloween!
What If… DC and Marvel crossed over again,
Bring on the bad guys.
Bring out the anti-heroes
And… why not… bring out the good guys too
Thors in all flavours
All your Scarlet Witches
Your Agents of SHIELD
A singular solo Bucky…
The onlky X-Men in the house
Zombie attack Spider-Pig
Bring out your Spider-Men
Asgard Assemble
We are Star Lord!
Squirrel Girls – and all the nut-based puns you wish to make
Deadpools abd variants…
Thanos The Titan
Thanos Vs Doom
Captain Carter, all of her.
Doctor Doom goes solo
Punisher wants to remind Marvel he still exists…

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) is a speculative fiction fan convention held in the London Borough of Newham twice yearly, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. There has, however, been no MCM London Comic Con for two years. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), both well-known organisers within the fan convention entertainment industry, the show has expanded across the UK and Europe. In 2017,  ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to their portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.

