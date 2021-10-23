79 Cosplay Photos From MCM London Comic Con 2021

MCM London Comic Con may have felt a little smaller this year. But the cosplay felt bigger than ever. Loki was out in force in all their variants, as were Gotham's rogue galleries, and the new MCU and DCU were prominently represented. There was even the return of a little Homestuck for nostalgia's sake. Favourites may have been the kid Indiana Jones being chased by the boulder, the click-clacking Dementor stalking Artists Alley. the two Scarlet Spiders with working arms, and the male-presenting Wonder Woman. The examples below are just a small selection of the thousands of cosplayers at the show today. And we even start with a tiny video, of Marvel Cosplayers on the move…

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) is a speculative fiction fan convention held in the London Borough of Newham twice yearly, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. There has, however, been no MCM London Comic Con for two years. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), both well-known organisers within the fan convention entertainment industry, the show has expanded across the UK and Europe. In 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to their portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.