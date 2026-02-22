Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, poison ivy, Supermax, The Joker

A Look At Gotham With Mayor Poison Ivy, Supermax Prison And The Joker

A Look Ahead at Gotham with Mayor Poison Ivy, Supermax Prison and The Joker ahead of Bad Seeds... who'd be a Batman these days?

Article Summary Mayor Poison Ivy leads Gotham with Vandal Savage as Police Commissioner in a tense new political era.

The Bat-Family is hunted as Operation Peregrine targets Batman and Supermax prison threatens allies.

The Joker returns to Gotham after being revived, as new chaos and alliances reshape the city.

The Bad Seeds crossover event sees Gotham on the brink, with Ivy's power play set to change everything.

As Batman returns to Gotham City after the events of DC's K.O, there are a number of changes around the upcoming Bad Seeds crossover event, with Pamela Isely, the Poison Ivy, elected Mayor of Gotham, dealing with Vandal Savage as her Police Commissioner. A fractious beginning, it looks like they will have a deal to deal with Batman. The end of H2SH was meant to have seen the Batfamily, aside from Damian and Jason, flee Gotham. But that is currently nine months late, are they starting to trickle back? And what is Operation Peregrine? It all leads into Bad Seeds…

Poison Ivy #42 sees "Pamela Isley ascends to the role of mayor of Gotham City. But what is her vision for Gotham's future, and how far will she go to protect it?! Let's just say things are going to get pretty bloody!" Batman #8 tells us "A hero. A villain. A reporter. Three old men, on one night in Gotham, each have encounters that will reverberate across their city forever" with Mayor Pamela Isely, Police Commissioner Vandal Savage and Gotham-resident Golden Age Green Lantern Alan Scott on the cover. Also The Joker is back in Gotham after being killed by Batman during K.O., kept in a healing tank by Bruce Wayne's Dr Zeller, looking to cure him.

Batman #9 follows that with "After making a sinister deal with Mayor Isley, Commissioner Vandal Savage initiates "Operation Peregrine," sending his brutal TUCO squads across Gotham City on a singular mission: Bring in the Batman!" This presumably leads right into Barbara Gordon: Breakout in which "Barbara Gordon is arrested for aiding the Bat-Family, she is shipped off to Supermax, GCPD Commissioner Vandal Savage's pet-project prison for all who oppose him." Supermax was first mentioned in Poison Ivy #41…

And now we have some designs for it.

Poison Ivy continues as "Mayor Pamela Isley investigates the state of her old stomping grounds, the Gotham City sewer system, and makes some unpleasant discoveries about what lies beneath. Meanwhile, a certain feline felon makes her long-awaited return to Ivy's life." Oh yes, because "With Selina back in Gotham, Black Mask sets his sights on Catwoman, and he's playing for keeps. S.elina Kyle's blood-soaked international tour has come to an end! Finally home in Gotham City, she discovers things have changed in her absence, and she'll have to learn how to survive the new status quo."

"Batgirl is back in Gotham City when she wakes up with the twisted, metahuman abilities of the Blood—the power to wield and control her blood like a weapon", and "Batgirl's battle with the Blood of Wu explodes beyond Gotham". But for Poison Ivy… "Gotham City begins to turn on its new mayor as some less-than-wholesome things about her are brought to light." While the upcoming Bad Seeds event tells us that "Gotham City police commissioner Vandal Savage has declared war on the Bat-Family and flooded the streets with his private, paramilitarized police army. Gotham's new mayor, Pamela Isley, deserted by her allies both political and arcane, is about to make a last-ditch power play that will leave all of Gotham decimated by daylight. These events converge in "BAD SEEDS", spanning a long, dark night in Gotham that threatens to turn the entire city into a primeval world of hostile plant life unlike anything on Earth for millennia, at a time when its greatest heroes are hunted and in hiding" and it seems that Detective Comics will be included this time, and Nightwing being solo is a part of this too.

Maybe that's a perfect time to let The Joker out of his tube?

