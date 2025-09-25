Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: cyclops, X-Men Age Of Revelation

A Look At How Cyclops Time Travels In X-Men Age Of Revelation Overture

A Look At How Cyclops Time Travels in next week's X-Men: Age Of Revelation Overture #1 (Spoilers)

Marvel Comics has release a new lettered preview of next week's X-Men: Age Of Revelation Overture #1 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman, that takes Marvel Comics storytelling 10 years into a future reshaped by the heir of Apocalypse, Doug Ramsey, as Revelation. Now with Cyclops time travel to stop it from all happening…

In a parallel to Days Of Future Past, the mind of Cyclops from the present is brought forward to the future, just as Kitty Pryde once phased her mind back in time to when she first joined the X-Men, to change the timeline. And boy are his massive arms tired.

So sometime in the next ten years, Cyclops chills out a bit then. Just not now, obviously.

"Oh, okay then, send me back and I'll put cotton wool in my ears when he tries to speak to me." Would that not do it?

I mean, that's probably quite good for the environment, right? Right? Right? Expect some Revelation Ws Right T-shirts at New York Comic Con…

"Yesterday, in X-Men #22, the X-Men accepted Doug Ramsey, A.K.A. Revelation, the newly christened Heir of Apocalypse, back into their ranks, a bold choice that leads the entire Marvel Universe into a dark, dystopian future! Discover how in AGE OF REVELATION, an event that takes Marvel storytelling 10 years forward where a new mutant utopia ruled by Revelation threatens to overtake all of Earth! It begins in X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION OVERTURE #1, a one-shot by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman, and continues in various new series, including a bold transformation of the current X-Men line. Today, fans can enter the AGE OF REVELATION with a never-before-seen preview of X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION OVERTURE #1, on sale next week. "The preview picks up directly after X-Men #22's startling cliffhanger as Cyclops awakens X YEARS LATER! His mind brought forward in time by a ragtag group of future X-Men, Cyclops beholds the tragic consequences of his decision to allow Revelation onto the team. But he'll have little time for regret as he's been chosen to lead the final strike against Revelation's reign! The knowledge Cyclops gains during the saga will greatly impact the decisions he makes on behalf of mutantkind when the X-Men titles return to present day in SHADOWS OF TOMORROW, a new era beginning in January. "We've hit Cyclops pretty hard over the last year and change- but nothing has compared to the wringer we're about to put him through," MacKay explained. "Cyclops is in a situation with uncertain allies, limited planning capacity and zero control- and no guarantee of victory with these changed X-Men he finds himself amongst. And that? That's when these characters are at their most exciting."

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION OVERTURE #1 – 75960621255200111

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Inks by JP MAYER

Colors by EDGAR DELGADO

Lettering by VC'S CLAYTON COWLES

Variant Cover by ARTGERM – 75960621255200121

Virgin Variant Cover by ARTGERM – 75960621255200116

Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY – 75960621255200117

Variant Cover by AARON KUDER – 75960621255200131

Variant Cover by CORY SMITH – 75960621255200141

Weapon X Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA – 75960621255200151

On Sale 10/1

