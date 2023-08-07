Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: jerry siegel, jerry siegel letters

When Jerry Siegel Sent Poison Threats To DC Comics Executives

On the 17th of December, 1951, Jerry Siegel sent a letter to National Comics VP Jack Liebowitz containing Suprman grievances - and white powder.

Famously, in 1938, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster the co-creator of Superman, sold all rights to the character to the comic-book publisher Detective Comics, Inc, later National Comics and forerunner of DC Comics, for $130. Later Siegel and Shuster would sue DC Comics for publishing Superboy comics, for royalties from the Superman radio show and merchandise, and more.

On hard times, Siegel returned to DC Comics in 1959 writing Superman and Legion of Super-Heroes, his last work for DC in Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen in 1965. In 1975, with the Superman film, press coverage spurred by Neal Adams, and Siegel declaring a Curse On Superman, which saw Warner Bros. agree to give Siegel and Shuster a lifetime stipend of $20,000 a year in exchange for not contesting ownership of the copyright to Superman. But it seems that the declared curse came a lot earlier.

In November 1951, Jerry Siegel wrote a series of poison pen letters to National Comics executives and others describing himself as "destitute, living with my wife and tiny baby in a small, crowded apartment in Great Neck." A number of these letters and responses are up for sale from auction house ComicConnect who are currently selling off a number of historical documents concerning Jerry Siegel. You can catch up on other documents here, but we begin with a letter sent to Leon K. Shanack, who forwarded it to Jack Liebowitz, co-owner of National Comics. He enclosed Siegel's original signed letter, with Sunak telling Liebowitz, "Certainly, if Mr. Siegel is such a creative genius, there might be a place for him in your organization, provided of course, that he acts and behaves like a gentleman." Shanack was best known in New York for taking kickbacks as a notorious war profiteer during WWII. Currently, with bids of $13 for both letters.

On the 26th of November, 1951, Joseph Berg, a neighbour of National Comics President Harry Donenfeld at the Beresford Apartments on Central Park West, also received such a letter and passed it on. In which Siegel notes how Donenfeld would soon "make more millions" from the upcoming Superman television show.) "Whenever you see Superman…think of me, his destitute creator," pleads Siegel. A short typewritten memo is included from manufacturing executive Alvin S. Baer, who notes, "I would make short shrift of a louse like this." Bids are currently at $48.

Also in November 1951, Jerry Siegel wrote to the the Head Bartender of Hutton's, a popular hangout for the National staff. Current bids of $5.

In 1951, this signed letter from Jerry Siegel lays out his charges most succinctly and powerfully "Here it is, the Christmas season, when people think of the plight of the less fortunate and wish them well. There is no joy in my home. Millions for the owners of Superman. Misery for his creator" and stating that he and his wife were going on an "involuntary hunger strike". He names National Comics Executives Harry Donenfeld, Jack Liebowitz and Paul Sampliner. Currently with bids of $27.

And a copy of the same letter was distributed among Canadian distributors, who forwarded it on for comment. Currently with bids of $13.

On the 2nd of December, 1951, Siegel wrote to James Lenahan, then the President of the McClure Newspaper Syndicate who published the Superman newspaper strip. Siegel hadn't written the daily strip since being drafted into the Army in 1943. That didn't stop him from including the McClure Syndicate in his mailing campaign, starting by informing Lenahan that "Superman is a laughing stock", stating that National executives had left him "destitute" and containing a threat from Siegel, "I created Superman–and since National Comics Publications, Inc. and its officers have smashed me–I am going to smash Superman." Siegel would still return to write the daily strip toward the end of its run in 1966. Lenahan left the company in 1952. Bids of $13.

From the 3rd of December 1951, we then have a copy of a letter accompanied by a note from George R. Klein, president of the Geo. R. Klein News Company, passing it to National executive Paul Sampliner who the letter accusers of living "in a swanky hotel" while Siegel and his wife were in a "crowded apartment without funds." With bids of $5.

And there's another copy of the letter, which was passed to Jack Liebowitz, still inside its unopened, sealed, envelope. With bids of $17.

There is an undated reply from one of his targets, believed to be Harry Donenfeld in which Donenfeld mocks Siegel as a plagiarist whose second attempt at creating a comic "flopped due to mediocrity and lack of circulation"–and claims that Siegel failed at Fawcett Publications (publishers of Captain Marvel) because his "work could not meet their standards." He adds, "If I had a hungry infant, I wouldn't spend necessary money on postage, stencils and a mimeograph machine… The post office could use extra men these days". It is worth noting that Donenfeld would re-employ this "vicious, hypocritical, greedy" Jerry Siegel in 1959. Bids are currently up to $13.

A note from Siegel from the 10th of December 1951, to the "Personal Secretary of J.S. Liebowitz." calling this person afriend and letting them know that Siegel is "broke". With bids of $5.

Also, on the 10th of December, to National Comics President Harry Donenfeld, stating "It may add to the joy of your Christmas merrymaking to know that I am having to go on Relief. While you make millions from your creations…You wouldn't give me a chance to write again, and lead a decent life." Siegel goes on to warn Donenfeld that "everyone knows how you have rewarded the creator of Superman and Superboy," adding: "While you eat, and drink, and have shelter, remember that the man you destroyed is faced with poverty"–before closing (in all caps): "AS LONG AS I LIVE, AND AFTERWARDS, I SHALL HAUNT YOU AND YOURS. BEFORE GOD, I PUT A CURSE ON YOU."

This appears to be the first use of the Superman Curse which would decades later appear in newspaper ads. Siegel then includes a separate page with a special poem for the holidays "Because of YOU/There's no food in the house/Because of YOU/Superman/Is a louse…" dedicated to all three National executives targeted in his mailing campaign, with bids currently totalling $210.

Then from the 12th of December, correspondence written to Paul Sampliner at the offices of the Independent News Co., where Sampliner also oversaw National's distribution, accusing editor Liebowitz of conspiring to have him fired as Superman's primary writer, as well as editors Whitney Ellsworth and Mort Weisinger in "turning down so many of my Superman scripts." such as the 1947 telegram also at auction, in which Siegel had complained to Liebowitz that Weisinger had turned down a pitch later used for the Green Arrow. Siegel adds that Liebowitz "WANTED me off Superman, so his buddy Ellsworth could step into my shoes." Bids currently total $13.

Also from the 12th of December, Siegel was trying to get work in PR, writing to Public Relations executive Aileen C. Fogarty and saying "I created and wrote Superman for ten years," and that he's looking to "switch to a new field" while offering his services as an "idea man". Misgendering her may not have helped. Currently with bids of $13.

The same day saw a pleading letter from Joanne Siegel, Jerry Siegel's wife and Joe Shuster's model for Lois Lane, to Harry Donenfeld saying that he could become a Christmastime hero by "coming to the aid of his poverty stricken creator" and that National reconciling with her husband would "be the greatest investment of public relations and good will possible" adding "The more generous the reconciliation, the greater the story." Bids of $5 so far.

Another letter from Jerry Siegel was sent on the 17th of December, opened by Liebowitz that upped the threats to a criminal level. "May you become subject to all of the horrible maladies that beset mankind," accompanied by a mysterious white powder, preserved in this lot with the original envelope, as well as the lab report that National Comics received after concerned executives sent the powder to be examined. That letter, dated the 29th of December, had the scientists at NYC's Adam Laboratory reassuring National's employees that the powder was tested on a lab animal and confirmed to be corn starch. Bids for the letters and the powder total $110.

The next letter from the 19th of December, which was sent to and opened by Jack Liebowitz, has a change in tone from Siegel, seemingly regretting the statements in previous such letters, saying "I have recently been blowing my unhappy top, not because you or I are either saints or sinners, but because I have created successful properties and am now facing economic destruction" but also that he has been involved in what he calls "prolonged discussions" with attorney Dave Alterbaum. Currently with bids of $5.

All in all, November and December 1951 were a hell of a time for Jerry Siegel…

