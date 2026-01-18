Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: fcbd, free comic book day, matt kindt

A Look Inside Oni Press' Mind MGMT/Fort Psycho For Free Comic Book Day

Oni Press was the first publisher to go live with the Free Comic Book Day 2026 listings this year, under the actual official title rather than the previous Lunar Distribution First Saturday in May stopgap until the deal with current FCBD owner Universal Distribution was done. Now we have a few more details for their Mind MGMT/Fort Psycho Special.

"WARNING: THIS COMIC WILL DETONATE IN COMIC SHOPS EVERYWHERE ON MAY 2, 2026! Oni Press – the multiple Eisner and Harvey Award-winning publisher of groundbreaking comics and graphic novels since 1997 – is proud to incept the idea that you should read, celebrate, and cherish the upcoming shockwave debut of New York Times best-selling creator Matt Kindt's signature publishing imprint, FLUX HOUSE, at Oni Press this coming summer, beginning in the pages of the MIND MGMT / FORT PSYCHO FCBD 2026 SPECIAL – available in local comic shops everywhere on May 2nd for Free Comic Book Day 2026 and jointly available for order by participating retailers through both Universal Distribution and Lunar Distribution.

"Fear not: The voices in your head can tell no lies. Everything you read in the MIND MGMT / FORT PSYCHO FCBD 2026 SPECIAL – a two-fisted spectacle of subversion leading directly into two of the year's biggest creator-owned comics launches in June's MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED #1 by Matt Kindt (BRZRKR) and August's FORT PSYCHO #1 by Kindt and co-creator/artist Brian Hurtt (The Sixth Gun) – is true, as evidenced by this advance and newly declassified look inside:

"First: Congratulations! You have been selected to join the ranks of MIND MGMT – the secretive agency rumored to influence global affairs from the shadows through assassination, sabotage, and psychic espionage. In the hands of our elite instructors, you will be schooled in the exotic arts of mental manipulation, information warfare, subliminal conditioning, and more. This comic book is part of your training. Read on to discover who we are, who we are fighting, and why our lives are no longer our own in this self-contained, educational introduction to the vast underground network we call MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED #1, as written and drawn by Matt Kindt.

"Then: BOOM! BANG! DUCK! For the international commandos codenamed SHIV, LYCAN, and DRAGONFLY, a routine mission to catch-and-kill a fugitive from the world's most wanted terror sect is about to go very, very wrong. Who are THE SEVEN SEALS? And what terrible price will the men and women of FORT PSYCHO pay to bring them to justice? Master storytellers Matt Kindt and Brian Hurtt present an all-new, high-octane prelude to the events of FORT PSYCHO #1 – the action comic so extreme, it just might catch on fire.

"IN 2026, THE COUNTDOWN TO THE MUST-READ CREATOR-OWNED COMICS EVENT OF THE SUMMER BEGINS ON FREE COMIC BOOK DAY! Don't miss a moment as FLUX HOUSE launches in full force with three shrapnel-laced new series across summer 2026: MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED #1 in June, FORT PSYCHO #1 with co-creator/artist Brian Hurtt (The Sixth Gun) in August and FLUX HOUSE PRESENTS #1 series with new stories from Kindt, Jesse Lonergan (Drome, Man's Best), and more in October.

Written by MATT KINDT Art by BRIAN HURTT & MATT KINDT Cover by BRIAN HURTT & MATT KINDT On sale MAY 2, 2026 | FREE | 24 pgs. | FC FOC 1/19/26 MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED #1

Written by MATT KINDT Art & Cover by MATT KINDT COMING IN JUNE! FORT PSYCHO #1 (of 12)

