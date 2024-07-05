Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Aliens Vs Avengers, Esad Ribic, jonathan hickman

A Low-Res Look at Aliens Vs Avengers by Jonathan Hickman & Esad Ribić

Marvel Comics is launching Aliens Vs Avengers – or AVA – by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić in July 2024. Although that's now delayed until August. But aside from covers, there has been little shown from within the pages. Here's a first look at some low resolution pages from within… and noting that the second issue has been delayed until November.

ALIENS VS AVENGERS #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240625

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Esad Ribic

ALIENS AND AVENGERS FACE OFF! It's all led to this: Xenomorphs reach Earth! The perfect organism meets a planet of superhumans. Who will be first to fall? Legendary collaborators Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribi? cut loose in this four-part epic unmissable for Marvel and Alien fans alike! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 28, 2024 SRP: $7.99

ALIENS VS AVENGERS #2 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240648

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Esad Ribic

EARTH SURRENDERS?! Overwhelmed by Xenomorphs, the survivors abandon their home planet! But so many are dead. So many wounded. And a terrifying few CHANGED. The Avengers must avenge. Rated T+ In Shops: Nov 06, 2024 SRP: $7.99

"The four-part epic is set in a new timeline many years in the future and features older, grittier versions of Marvel characters. It also will be the first-time readers will see certain parts of Alien lore in the Marvel Universe – like the home of the Engineers. In this unmissable series, Xenomorphs reach Earth, and the perfect organism meets a planet of superhumans. But who will be first to fall?" "Probably one of the coolest things about the project is how we've found really fun ways to 'Avengerize' Aliens and 'alien-up' Avengers," Hickman shared with Entertainment Weekly. "I think fans will be surprised at how elegantly some of those things fit together. It really turned out to be a chocolate-and-peanut-butter situation." "Hickman and Ribić are storytelling masters, and they bring a cinematic quality to this that seamlessly merges the high action and soap opera that Marvel fans expect with the deep terror and cosmic awe that the Alien universe so inspires," Marvel editor Sarah Brunstad said. "Watching them cut loose across the entire lexicon of these two great franchises is jaw-dropping. ANYTHING COULD HAPPEN IN THIS BOOK–get ready."

