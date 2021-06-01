A Murder, a Pregnancy, and a Preview of Amazing Spider-Man #67

Amazing Spider-Man #67 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and you know it's going to be a meaty issue when you see all that happens in just the preview alone! From Theresa Parker seemingly murdering the Chameleon in cold blood (though based on the title of the storyline, not doing a very good job), to Betty Brant announcing her pregnancy to Peter Parker, there's more going on here than in your typical decompressed five-issue story arc! We mean, if Bendis were still around, we know he could stretch out the pregnancy thing to at least ten issues.