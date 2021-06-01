A Murder, a Pregnancy, and a Preview of Amazing Spider-Man #67

Amazing Spider-Man #67 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and you know it's going to be a meaty issue when you see all that happens in just the preview alone! From Theresa Parker seemingly murdering the Chameleon in cold blood (though based on the title of the storyline, not doing a very good job), to Betty Brant announcing her pregnancy to Peter Parker, there's more going on here than in your typical decompressed five-issue story arc! We mean, if Bendis were still around, we know he could stretch out the pregnancy thing to at least ten issues.
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #67
MARVEL COMICS
APR210884
APR210885 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #67 GARRON SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VAR – $4.99
(W) Nick Spencer (A) Marcelo Ferreira (CA) Mark Bagley
• In the wake of KING'S RANSOM, Spidey's journey takes a BIG turn.
• The revelation of GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: KING'S RANSOM was huge, but you don't understand half of what it actually means.
• But you should know that the Chameleon is making his biggest play ever as THE CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY begins here!
40 PGS./Rated T+
In Shops: 6/2/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for APR210884 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #67, by (W) Nick Spencer (A) Marcelo Ferreira (CA) Mark Bagley, in stores Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
