Todd McFarlane Launches Ten More Spawn Titles For 2024

Sam & Twitch, Deadly Tales Of Gunslinger, Misery, Focus, Medieval Spawn, Violator, Dark Ages, Rat City, No Home Here, Spawn Kills Every Spawn

When Todd McFarlane relaunches Spawn with #300, he span off a number of titles, King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn and The Scorched. But, courtesy of the Spawn Universe Sampler given away at New York Comic Con, there are a bunch of other titles coming in 2024.

We already had details from NYCC for Spawn: Rat City by Erica Schultz and Ze Carlos, and Spawn: The Dark Ages from Liam Sharp. But there are eight more titles in the Sampler, some previously announced, some not.

Some we know and were previously announced at San Diego Comic-Con. Some are revivals of Sam And Twitch Case Files, or Medieval Spawn and Violator. But some we have new information on. Let's break them down.

Sam and Twitch: Case Files by Todd McFarlane and Syzmon Kudranski. The series will have a movie feel.

Deadly Tales Of The Gunslinger by Jimmy Palmiotti and Patric Reynolds is a new Gunslinger Spawn title, in which he gets sucked from the modern day back to the American Civil War.

Misery was first announced as a series five years ago, by Todd McFarlane and Syzmon Kudranski, spinning out from the Spawn series with Cyan Fitzgerald, the daughter of Wanda Simmons and Terry Fitzgerald, all grown up with powers where she can affect people's emotions and pain with just a touch, and make them feel others' pain. Though she also feels it at the same time. "In the wake of the #MeToo scandals arises a teenage hero who is tired of being pushed around and abused by the actions of others. This new character, MISERY, will help out those innocent people who have been victimized by the evil that is spread across the entire planet. Stories will go global as Misery tries to discover exactly how to control her powers and how to make others feel her…misery."

Medieval Spawn with a Spawn in the time of plague.

Violator by Kyle Hotz.

Focus by Todd McFarlane and Marco Failla is the young speedster who gained his abilities from being experimented on and who first appeared in Gunslinger Spawn #15.

Rat City by Erica Schultz and Ze Carlos. Peter Cairn is a Spawn of the future, a cybernetic Spawn in the future, who becomes a Hellspawn in an unlikely way.

Spawn The Dark Ages by Liam Sharp. It's set 700 years previously, as a 5th century, post-Roman, rugged melodrama, with the last gasp of the old Celtic beliefs, and Britain being attacked from all sides.

Spawn Kills Every Spawn is the next iteration of the comedy title Spawn Kills, by John Layman and Rob Duenes. Baby-on-baby violence. "Fun as hell"

No Home Here, as by Jonathan Glapion and Daniel Henriques, will use elements of the last thirty years of Spawn. Taking place in the future, Glapion says Billy Kincaid, the child killer murdered by Spawn in his first year, will be a main focus. As his last victim is being forced to relive her death over and over again

