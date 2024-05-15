Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: doom, jonathan hickman, krakoa, sanford greene

Jonathan Hickman Returns To Krakoan Age X-Men One Last Time

Doom #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Sanford Greene is an odd place for Hickman to revisit the X-Men he revitalised in their Krakoan era.

Article Summary Jonathan Hickman revisits X-Men in 'Doom #1' with artist Sanford Greene.

The issue features Krakoan era X-Men battling a Dominion-level Galactus.

Doctor Doom and Valeria Richards face the task of saving the Marvel Universe.

'Doom #1' showcases Doctor Doom's quest for power to stop Galactus' threat.

X-Men Forever #4 may lay out the future of mutants in the Marvel Universe, with the majority possibly remaining in exile in the White Hot Room, ahead of From The Ashes. And while there are still wrap-ups to come, with a certain Dominion to take care of, as well as the remains of a Nimrod or two, the story that Jonathan Hickman kicked off across the whole of the X-Men titles is coming to an end at breakneck speed.

Which makes Doom #1, published today by Marvel from Jonathan Hickman and Sanford Greene, an odd place for Hickman to revisit the X-Men characters he revitalised in their Krakoan era one more time, going up against a Dominion-level that, Galactus.

Xavier in the Krakoan helmet, Storm in her Arakkii regal outfit and all. So how do they do?

Well, Galactus is quite big, so…

I mean, not that well. Quite badly, really. Everybody dies, and Doctor Doom, with Valeria on hand, is left to defend all of reality.

And he's really not looking good on it. Super soldier serum, Celestial blood, and something new to wear.

Not just one, not just two but three, three cosmic cubes. And wearing something that's made out of Mjolnir and Black Panther's supersuit, maybe. What he will do with any kind of victory?

DOOM #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240609

(W) Jonathan Hickman, Sanford Greene (A/CA) Sanford Greene

IN THE NEAR FUTURE…DOOM ALONE MUST SAVE THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! Legendary creators Jonathan Hickman (ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN, G.O.D.S.) and Sanford Greene (Bitter Root) send Doctor Doom on a journey unlike any he has undertaken before! With Valeria Richards at his side, Doom goes on a quest to harness more power than any human has ever wielded before in order to try to stop Galactus from bringing about the death of the universe!

Rated T+In Shops: May 15, 2024 SRP: $6.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!