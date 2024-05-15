Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: , , ,

Jonathan Hickman Returns To Krakoan Age X-Men One Last Time

Doom #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Sanford Greene is an odd place for Hickman to revisit the X-Men he revitalised in their Krakoan era.

X-Men Forever #4 may lay out the future of mutants in the Marvel Universe, with the majority possibly remaining in exile in the White Hot Room, ahead of From The Ashes. And while there are still wrap-ups to come, with a certain Dominion to take care of, as well as the remains of a Nimrod or two, the story that Jonathan Hickman kicked off across the whole of the X-Men titles is coming to an end at breakneck speed.

Which makes Doom #1, published today by Marvel from Jonathan Hickman and Sanford Greene, an odd place for Hickman to revisit the X-Men characters he revitalised in their Krakoan era one more time, going up against a Dominion-level that, Galactus.

Xavier in the Krakoan helmet, Storm in her Arakkii regal outfit and all. So how do they do?

Well, Galactus is quite big, so…

I mean, not that well. Quite badly, really. Everybody dies, and Doctor Doom, with Valeria on hand, is left to defend all of reality.

And he's really not looking good on it. Super soldier serum, Celestial blood, and something new to wear.

Not just one, not just two but three, three cosmic cubes. And wearing something that's made out of Mjolnir and Black Panther's supersuit, maybe. What he will do with any kind of victory?

