A New Look For Absolute Killer Croc (Absolute Batman #10 Spoilers)

An absolutely new look for Absolute Killer Croc from Nick Derrington and Scott Snyde (Absolute Batman #10 Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Killer Croc debuts a terrifying new design in Absolute Batman #10 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

Waylon Jones undergoes shocking genetic experiments led by Ark M, revealing a more monstrous Killer Croc

The new look channels an Alien3-inspired hybrid, with an elongated head and an even fiercer jaw

Upcoming issues tease Bane’s true form and escalating threats in the Absolute Batman universe

The cover of Absolute Batman #12 by Nick Dragotta shows the new Killer Croc. Or at least some of him, submerged in the waters… and looking like this.

But what does he look like out of the water? This coming Wednesday's Absolute Batman #10 reveals Waylon's new look, courtesy of the genetic experiements of Ark M.

Closer to the Alien/human hybrid of Alien3, a long stretched head, with his features where a crocodile's nose would be, and a mouth, full of teeth, going way, way back…

And when he opens his mouth, well, he looks like this…

The most monstrous King Croc yet for the Absolute Batman Universe. Absolute Batman #10 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published this Wednesday.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #10

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BRUCE WAYNE TRAPPED IN ARK M! Bruce Wayne is trapped within the horrors of Ark M as his best friend Waylon Jones endures unimaginable tortures…but what awaits Batman is far more terrifying than anything either has faced…the true form of Bane is revealed. But it's how Bane plans to break Batman that will have you, our dear readers, bending over backward. Retail:

$4.99 In-Store Date: 7/16/2025 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #11

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Clay Mann (CA) Nick Dragotta

Learn the origin of Bane! What drives the muscle-bound behemoth, and how did he arrive in Gotham? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/13/2025 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #12

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BANE PRESSES THE ATTACK! Batman is at the mercy of the monstrous Bane. And though his body has seen better days, his mind and spirit are still strong. But how much longer can that withstand Bane's brutal onslaught? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/10/2025

