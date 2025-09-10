Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: godzilla, kaiju, Nikola Čižmešija, tim seeley

A New Take On An Old Kaiju In Godzilla #2 (Spoilers)

In Godzilla #1, the first issue of IDW's new Kai-Sei shared storytelling universe, we met a new kind of Godzilla, Lament, a Kaiju who could speak English. And now with Godzilla #2 out today, we get another kind of Kaiju, or rather a number of old Kaiju who now have a new form. Meet… Frankenghidorah….

A Kaiju made from other kaiju, principally King Ghidorah, stitched together like Frankenstein's Monster (although, wasn't the real Monster, Frankenstein himself? Yes, yes, he was Mary Shelley). And with various cyborg enhancements along the way… and has a certain Franken-Castle feel about it. King Ghidorah first appeared in Ishirō Honda's 1964 film Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster, produced and distributed by Toho, created by Tomoyuki Tanaka, Eiji Tsuburaya, and Shinichi Sekizawa as an homage to the eight-headed mythological Japanese dragon Yamata no Orochi. Just, he had three. The character is usually portrayed as the archenemy of Godzilla and a foe of Mothra, though it has had one appearance as an ally of the latter. Some saw him as representing China, something denied by his creators, who had him just representing… a dragon.

Godzilla [Kai-Sei Era] #2 by Tim Seeley and Nikola Čižmešija is published by IDW Publishing, today.

After a shocking first issue, the flagship ongoing of the Kai-Sei era is back with more! Jacen and his fellow G-Force members made short work of Anguirus…but were they only able to defeat the kaiju because it was weakened by the same leeches currently fighting to bring Jacen to a watery grave? And if these leeches are able to weaken kaiju…can G-Force weaponize them in their mission to kill Godzilla? And finally, learn more about Lament, the mysterious new kaiju who seems to be puppeteering from the shadows. All this and more in Tim Seeley and Nikola Čižmešija's thrilling new series!

