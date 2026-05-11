Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Deluxe Edition, Gargoyle Of Gotham, late, rafael grampa

Rafael Grampa's Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham #4 Finally Coming Out

Rafael Grampa's Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham #4, the final issue, is finally coming out, DC Comics promises...

Rafael Grampa's Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham #4 is finally coming out, DC Comics promises. The fourth and final issue of this comic book series has a Final Order Cut-Off on the 10th of June 2026, as well as the Noir Edition in black and white. Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #1 was originally published on the 12th of September 2023, with Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #2 delayed for what seemed like a mad couple of months until the 12th of December 2023. But then it would take over a year for the next issue, Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #3, to be published on the 25th of December 2024, a lovely BatChristmas present. No issue was published in 2025 at all, and the fourth and final issue was solicited for the 20th of May 2026, almost two-and-a-half years after it was planned. Of course, once published, everyone will forget it was ever late, especially when it is collected and put on bookstore shelves for the first time in September…

BATMAN GARGOYLE OF GOTHAM #4 (OF 4 (MR)

BATMAN GARGOYLE OF GOTHAM NOIR EDITION #4 (OF 4) (MR)

(W/A/CA) Rafael Grampa

THE HEART-STOPPING CONCLUSION TO RAFAEL GRAMPA'S TWISTED MASTERPIECE! As bells ring out across Gotham City, blood runs in its streets. Doctorgeist's plan has come to fruition, and his legion of loyal followers unleash the evil inside their rotting hearts upon friends, neighbors, and strangers alike. But there's an evil lurking deep in Batman's heart as well, one that Doctorgeist himself discovered long ago–and the only way to save Gotham might be to set it free once and for all…

$6.99 06/10/2026

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham – The Deluxe Edition by Rafael Grampa

When you case your own shadow…it leads you into the abyss. Batman knows intimately even the darkest and most irredeemable streets of Gotham City, but when an all-new rogues gallery of depraved villains emerges from its murky depths, he will come to find that he hardly knows himself. A serial killer is on the loose, and while the murder victims seem random at first, every clue draws Batman closer to the terrifying truth—that they are all connected, not just to each other…but to him. Batman will have to contend with the very nature of evil—including that which lurks inside in the darkest corners of his own heart—to face what's coming for his city. Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham brings Eisner Award-winning creator Rafael Grampá's twisted vision of both the Dark Knight and Gotham City to life in this thrilling deluxe edition that will reach its icy black tendrils into the rotting heart of human nature and leave you gasping for breath—and for more. Collects Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #1-4.

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