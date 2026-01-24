Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Absolute Batman, bestseller, bestseller list
Absolute Batman Annual 2nd Print- Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
Absolute Batman Annual 2nd Printing tops the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List, the first second printing ever to do so
Article Summary
- Absolute Batman Annual 2025 Second Printing tops the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List, the first time ever for a second printing
- Marvel dominates the top ten with Psylocke Ninja, Rogue, and X-Men all landing strong spots this week
- Captain America #6 launches the Armageddon event, with Fantastic Four and Inglorious X-Force also ranking
- The bestseller list is compiled from real sales data of 120 to 150 ComicHub-connected comic book retailers
This is a first. A week without new Absolute or Batman titles, DC's K.O. core event or Transformers and Turtles saw Marvel Comics come roaring back to the top ten, taking most of it. With Psylocke Ninja suggesting that maybe, just maybe, people want that version of the character, Rogue and X-Men making three X-books in the top ten, more than they have had in an age (and what a revelation that is), and Captain America kicking off the Armageddon event. Exquisite Corpses gets a mention, as does a K.O. Green Lantern spinoff. But the big surprise is the best-selling second printing of the Absolute Batman Annual by Daniel Warren Johnson, James Harren, Meredith McClaren, taking the number one top spot and something I think that has never happened before in the history of any comics chart ever.
Top Ten Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
–
|No
|Title
|Publisher
|Writer
|Artist
|Price
|Ratio
|1
|Absolute Batman Annual 2025 Second Printing
|DC
|Daniel Warren Johnson, James Harren, Meredith McClaren
|Daniel Warren Johnson, James Harren, Meredith McClaren
|5.99
|100
|2
|Psylocke Ninja #1
|Marvel
|Tim Seeley
|Nico Leon
|4.99
|92.1
|3
|Captain America #6
|Marvel
|Chip Zdarsky
|Valerio Schiti
|4.99
|90.1
|4
|Amazing Spider-Man #20
|Marvel
|Joe Kelly
|John Romita Jr.
|4.99
|87.6
|5
|Rogue #1
|Marvel
|Erica Schultz
|Luigi Zagaria
|4.99
|83.8
|6
|X-Men #24
|Marvel
|Jed Mackay
|Tony Daniel
|4.99
|73.3
|7
|Fantastic Four #7
|Marvel
|Ryan North
|Humberto Ramos
|3.99
|68.2
|8
|DC K.O. Green Lantern Galactic Slam #1
|DC
|Jeremy Adams
|Cian Tormey
|5.99
|64.2
|9
|Exquisite Corpses #9
|Image
|James Tynion IV, Tyler Boss
|Michael Walsh, Valentine De Landro
|4.99
|59.6
|10
|Inglorious X-Force #1
|Marvel
|Tim Seeley
|Michael Sta. Maria
|4.99
|52.5
This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by over a hundred named direct market comic stores from their sales from Wednesday to Saturday, the "Wednesday Warriors". The chart is compiled from actual sales data from 120 to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, which provides POS services for comic book retailers worldwide, mostly in North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we run a bunch of them below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week, the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on sales in-store, rather than orders from publishers. Participating Bestseller List comic book stores include:
- 4 COLOR FANTASIES
- A COMIC SHOP
- ALTER EGO COMICS
- ANYONE COMICS
- ARKHAM COMICS & GAMES
- ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES
- ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES VENTURA
- ASH AVENUE COMICS
- ATOMIC CITY COMICS
- AUSTIN BOOKS & COMICS
- AW YEAH COMICS – MUNCIE
- BEYOND COMICS – FREDERICK
- BEYOND COMICS – GAITHERSBURG
- BIG BANG COMICS
- BIG BANG TOYS COMICS GAMES
- BIG PLANET COMICS
- BIG PLANET COMICS OF BETHESDA
- BLERDS UNDERGROUND
- BLUE ASH UP UP & AWAY!
- BRAVE NEW WORLDS – OLD CITY PHILADELPHIA
- BRAVE NEW WORLDS – WILLOW GROVE
- BRONZE AGE BAT CAVE
- BSI COMICS
- CAB COMICS
- CAPE AND COWL COMICS
- CAPTAIN BLUE HEN COMICS
- CARLS CACTUS COMICS
- CHAMPION COMICS AND COFFEE
- CHEVIOT UP UP & AWAY!
- CLOBBERIN' COMICS
- CLOBBERIN' COMICS – SHEPHERDSVILLE
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: FORT WORTH
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: HALTOM CITY
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: IRVING
- COMIC BOOK WORLD FLORENCE
- COMIC BOOK WORLD LOUISVILLE
- COMIC EMPORIUM
- COMIC QUEST
- COMIC REALMS
- COMICKAZE COMICS
- COMICS ADVENTURE
- COMICS CONSPIRACY
- COMICS HEAVEN AB
- COMIX CAFE
- COMIX CONNECTION – MECHANICSBURG
- COMIX CONNECTION – YORK
- COSMIC COMICS
- COSMIC MONKEY COMICS
- COY'S COMICS
- CRUSH COMICS
- CURRENT COMICS MONTEREY
- CURRENT COMICS SALINAS
- DICE & COMICS CAFE
- DNA COMICS & GAMES
- DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS CONCORD
- DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS MANCHESTER
- DOWNTOWN COMICS ANNEX
- DOWNTOWN COMICS IN AVON
- DOWNTOWN COMICS IN CASTLETON
- DOWNTOWN COMICS ON MARKET STREET
- DR. VOLT'S COMICS
- DRAGON'S LAIR COMICS & FANTASY – COLUMBUS
- DREAMDAZE COMICS FUN & GAMES
- ENDGAME COMICS AND COLLECTABLES
- EPIC COMICS
- E-TOWN COMICS
- EVERYONE COMICS X COLLECTIBLES
- FANTOM COMICS
- FOURCORNERS COMICS & GAMES
- FUNNY BUSINESS
- FUNNYBOOKS COMICS & STUFF
- GALACTIC GREG'S
- GEEK GEEK NERD NERD
- GREEN BRAIN COMICS
- GRYPHON GAMES AND COMICS
- GULF COAST COSMOS COMICS
- GUTTER POP COMICS
- HELLO COMICS
- HELLO COMICS DOWNTOWN
- HEROES & VILLAINS
- HEROES' BEACON COMICS & GAMES
- HEROES FOR SALE
- HORIZON COMICS AND COLLECTIBLES
- HOUSE OF HEROES COMICS
- INVISIBLE JET COMICS
- ISOTOPE
- JPM COMICS & GAMES
- K & J COMICS AND GAMES
- KEY ELEMENTS COMICS
- KINGPIN BOOKS – COMICS EXCLUSIVE WEBSITE
- KINGSTON NEXUS
- LEGACY COMICS AND CARDS INC
- LEMONJUICE MCGEE'S COMIC CAVALCADE
- MANSFIELD COMICS AND MANGA
- MAXIMUM COMICS (CENTENNIAL HILLS)
- MAXIMUM COMICS (SOUTHWEST)
- MEMORY LANE COMICS
- MIDGARD COMICS, GAMES, AND MORE
- MISSION: COMICS AND ART
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – BUTLER
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – CRANBERRY TWP
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – ELLWOOD CITY
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – OHIO VALLEY
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – PITTSBURGH MILLS
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – WATERFRONT
- NOSTALGIA, INK
- OILTOWN COMICS
- PAPER ASYLUM
- PERFECT STORM COMICS AND GAMES
- PERFECT STORM WEST
- PHANTOM OF THE ATTIC
- PITTSBURGH COMICS
- POP COMICS & CULTURE EMPORIUM
- PULP COMICS AND GAMES
- RAD RAPTOR COMICS
- ROBOT ZERO COMICS
- SADDLE CITY COMICS
- SAMURAI COMICS CHANDLER
- SAMURAI COMICS GLENDALE
- SAMURAI COMICS MESA
- SAMURAI COMICS PHOENIX
- SOCAL GAMES AND COMICS
- SSALEFISH COMICS – CONCORD
- SSALEFISH COMICS – GREENSBORO
- SSALEFISH COMICS – WINSTON-SALEM
- STARGAZER COMICS
- STRANGE ADVENTURES – ARIZONA
- SUPER-FLY COMICS & GAMES
- SUPERSCRIPT COMICS AND GAMES
- SURPRISE COMICS
- THE COLLECTIVE
- THE COMIC BOOK CLUBHOUSE
- THE COMIC BOOK SHOP! OF WILMINGTON, DE
- THE COMIC DUDE SHOP
- THE DANGER ROOM
- THE DRAGONS LAIR
- THE NERD STORE – UTAH
- THE NERD STORE OREM
- THE SECRET LAIR COMICS
- ULTIMATE COMICS RALEIGH
- WADE'S COMIC MADNESS
- WONDERLAND COMICS
- ZEPPELIN COMICS
- ZEPPELIN COMICS – NAPA