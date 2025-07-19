Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

Absolute Catwoman Has Wolverine-Style Claws, Pouches And A Magic Tail

Recently, Scott Snyder shared some of Nick Dragotta's designs for Absolute Catwoman, as appearing on the cover of Absolute Batman #13 solicits and solicitations. Well, Nick Dragotta decided to share a little more… wth a mirrored helmet, pouches, and Absolute Catwoman's prehensile tail… which can wrap, whip, pick and hang. With retractable Wolverine-style claws. And a costume that can provide camouflage…

Absolute Batman #13

"It's the final showdown between Batman and Bane!" On sale October 8, 2025, Absolute Batman #13 will feature a story written by Scott Snyder with art and main cover by Nick Dragotta. The issue will also feature variant covers by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Jenny Frison, Adam Hughes, and Brian Bolland, with a foil "Artgerm" variant and ratio variants by David Nakayama (1:25) and Nick Dragotta (1:50). Batman's final confrontation with Bane threatens to trap him in Ark-M forever. In the aftermath, a new figure steps onto Gotham's stage. Oh…and Absolute Catwoman debuts in this pivotal issue!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #12

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BANE PRESSES THE ATTACK! Batman is at the mercy of the monstrous Bane. And though his body has seen better days, his mind and spirit are still strong. But how much longer can that withstand Bane's brutal onslaught? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/10/2025

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #11

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Clay Mann (CA) Nick Dragotta

Learn the origin of Bane! What drives the muscle-bound behemoth, and how did he arrive in Gotham?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/13/2025

We have met Selina Kyle in the Absolute Batman Universe, Bruce Wayne's former girlfriend, while having sex on a bed covered in money. It's that kind of comic book. Well, in October, it looks like she will be taking on her Catwoman identity to match the Absolute Batman. Might she get a spinoff book as a result? In the DC Comics Absolute October 2025 solicits, we are promised for Absolute Batman #13 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, "Oh…and Absolute Catwoman debuts in this pivotal issue!" And now Scott Snyder has been sharing some of Dragotta's designs on social media, saying "Coming to (Absolute) Gotham…" Expect to see all this and more at San Diego Comic-Con next week with Scott Snyder, Nick Dragotta and friends.

