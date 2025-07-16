Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Evil

DC Comics Launches Absolute Evil In October 2025 Absolute Solicits

DC Comics launches Absolute Evil In October 2025 Absolute Solicits, by Al Ewing, Giuseppe Camuncoli and Stefano Nesi

We teased that this was coming earlier today after reading New Gods #8, as well as recent issues of Superman and World's Finest. And so it has come to pass. The supervillan one-shot that Scott Snyder teased for the Absolute Universe, spilling into all the other Absolute titles in October 2025 is Absolute Evil. And which plays up on the name of the previous DC Comics crossover Forever Evil. We have two one-shots and five issues in DC Comics' October 2025 Absolute solicits. While Absolute Martian Manhunter will return in December 2025 with issue #7, beginning a new six-issue arc.

Absolute Evil #1

"Evil has found a home in the Absolute Universe." On sale October 1, 2025, Absolute Evil #1 will feature a story about the rising tide of villainy in the Absolute Universe, written by Al Ewing , with art and main cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli and Stefano Nesi . Variant covers will be provided by Fabrizio De Tommaso , Gerald Parel , Dustin Nguyen , and Riley Rossmo , with a foil variant cover also illustrated by Rossmo. In Absolute Evil, Ra's al Ghul , Veronica Cale , Hector Hammond , Elenore Thawne , and the mysterious Joker are no longer working at cross-purposes. Together, they're aligned, united, and dangerous. But an insidious betrayal from within threatens to unravel everything they've built. This one-shot special issue features the introduction of not one but two major Absolute characters who will change the course of the Absolute Universe in its second year, and is unmissable for all fans of this red-hot publishing line!

"Early adventures of the Absolute Batman." On sale October 29, 2025, Absolute Batman 2025 Annual #1 will feature stories about Absolute Batman written and drawn by Daniel Warren Johnson, James Harren, and Meredith McClaren. The issue will have a main cover by Daniel Warren Johnson, with variant covers by Nick Dragotta, James Harren, and Meredith McClaren (1:25). How did Bruce acquire his Batmobile? What happened when Black Mask's crew tangled with the Bat in those first few days? DC's Absolute Batman 2025 Annual delivers insight into the raw, formative chaos from Absolute Batman's earliest days.

Absolute Batman #13

"It's the final showdown between Batman and Bane!" On sale October 8, 2025, Absolute Batman #13 will feature a story written by Scott Snyder with art and main cover by Nick Dragotta . The issue will also feature variant covers by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau , Jenny Frison , Adam Hughes , and Brian Bolland , with a foil "Artgerm" variant and ratio variants by David Nakayama (1:25) and Nick Dragotta (1:50). Batman's final confrontation with Bane threatens to trap him in Ark-M forever. In the aftermath, a new figure steps onto Gotham's stage. Oh…and Absolute Catwoman debuts in this pivotal issue!

"The truth of the Amazons." On sale October 22, 2025, Absolute Wonder Woman #13 will feature a story written by Kelly Thompson, with art by Matías Bergara and a main cover by Hayden Sherman. Variant covers will be provided by Derrick Chew, David Talaski, and Marguerite Sauvage. In Gateway City, Diana uncovers lost history as Barbara reveals fragments of the myth of the Amazons. But as supernatural attacks erupt across the globe, Diana and Etta race to find a pattern—only to discover that the answer strikes closer than imagined.

Absolute Superman #12 "In the crosshairs of Ra's al Ghul!"

On sale October 1, 2025, Absolute Superman #12 will feature a story written by Jason Aaron , with art and main cover by Rafa Sandoval . Variant covers will be provided by Jae Lee , Kris Anka , and Mattia De Iulis . Superman must choose: bend to Ra's al Ghul's will and accept his place as the Son of the Demon—or see Smallville suffer. As the Lazarus Corp descends, the invasion of Kansas begins

"The future of the Flash in peril!" On sale October 15, 2025, Absolute Flash #8 will feature a story written by Jeff Lemire , with art by Travis Moore and a main cover by Nick Robles . Variant covers will be provided by Haining , Riley Rossmo, and A.L. Kaplan . The origins of Fort Fox and Barry Allen's experimental tech finally surface, but what they reveal will challenge everything Barry knows about speed, consequence, and the foundation of the Absolute Universe itself.

"The truth of Absolute Oa." On sale October 1, 2025, Absolute Green Lantern #7 will feature a story written by Al Ewing, with art and main cover by Jahnoy Lindsay. Variant covers will be provided by Taurin Clarke, Leirix, and Nikolas Draper-Ivey The Blackstars are coming—and Earth is in their path. Only Tomar Re stands between their cosmic ambition and the final unraveling of what remains of Absolute Oa.

