Absolute & DC's K.O. In The Top Twenty Anticipated Titles For The Week

Article Summary Absolute Wonder Woman, Superman, and Martian Manhunter lead this week's top anticipated comic titles

DC's K.O. titles dominate the charts, outpacing Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man and new Will of Doom debut

League Of Comic Geeks pull list data reveals current reader interest for new releases across all publishers

Find out if your favorite comic made the top twenty most eagerly awaited titles for this Wednesday

The most anticipated comic books by fans this coming Wednesday begin with three Absolute titles taking the lead: Wonder Woman, Superman and Martian Manhunter. Batman and the DC K.O. titles also fill the charts, while Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man is pushed down, as is the Will of Doom title that will kick off the Marvel event, Armageddon. The X-books are out of the top twenty; Undeadpool is the highest at #21…

Absolute Wonder Woman #15 $4.99 DC Comics Absolute Superman #14 $4.99 DC Comics Absolute Martian Manhunter #7 $4.99 DC Comics Detective Comics #1104 $4.99 DC Comics Superman #33 $4.99 DC Comics Justice League Unlimited #14 $3.99 DC Comics The Amazing Spider-Man #18 $4.99 Marvel Comics The Flash #28 $3.99 DC Comics DC K.O.: The Joker vs. Red Hood #1 $4.99 DC Comics Green Arrow #31 $3.99 DC Comics Green Lantern #30 $4.99 DC Comics Immortal Legend Batman #5 $4.99 DC Comics Void Rivals #25 $3.99 Image Comics Spawn #371 $3.99 Image Comics The Will of Doom #1 $6.99 Marvel Comics Skinbreaker #4 $4.99 Image Comics Harley Quinn #57 $5.99 DC Comics Spider-Man '94 #4 $3.99 Marvel Comics Justice League Red #5 $3.99 DC Comics Batman / Static: Beyond #2 $4.99 DC Comics

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred thousand subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale, just recognising interest, and may be for comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing is also not inclusive of the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market.

Look for Top Twenty Anticipated Titles This Week chart to join the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week going forward. Does this match up with your excitement?

