Absolute Green Lantern #10 Preview: Goldface Brings Golden Trouble

Jo Mullein faces bounty hunter Goldface in Absolute Green Lantern #10! Check out this preview of the DC Comics issue hitting stores Wednesday.

Article Summary Jo Mullein faces the deadly bounty hunter Goldface in Absolute Green Lantern #10, unleashing golden trouble.

Written by Al Ewing with art by Sid Kotian, the issue lands in comic shops January 7th, 2026.

Multiple covers for Absolute Green Lantern #10 power up this exciting chapter in the DC universe.

ENTER: GOLDFACE! Jo Mullein finds herself in the crosshairs of the bounty hunter Goldface!

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #10

DC Comics

1125DC0063

1125DC0064 – Absolute Green Lantern #10 Mirka Andolfo Cover – $5.99

1125DC0065 – Absolute Green Lantern #10 Riley Rossmo Cover – $5.99

1125DC0066 – Absolute Green Lantern #10 Declan Shalvey Cover – $5.99

(W) Al Ewing (A) Sid Kotian (CA) Jahnoy Lindsay

ENTER: GOLDFACE! Jo Mullein finds herself in the crosshairs of the bounty hunter Goldface!

In Shops: 1/7/2026

SRP: $4.99

