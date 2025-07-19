Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, bestseller
Absolute Takes The Top Two In The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
Absolute takes the top two in the new Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List...
Just the top nine this week for… reasons. But Absolute Batman tops it with Absolute Flash, but with Battle Beast coming third and outselling every Marvel title this week. So that's four for Marvel, three for DC, and two for Image. All in the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List for the 19th of July, 2025.
Top Ten Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
|No.
|Title
|Publisher
|Writer
|Artist
|Price
|Ratio
|1
|Absolute Batman #10
|DC
|Scott Snyder
|Nick Dragotta
|4.99
|100
|2
|Absolute Flash #5
|DC
|Jeff Lemire
|Al Kaplan
|4.99
|52.5
|3
|Invincible Universe Battle Beast #3
|Image
|Robert Kirkman
|Ryan Ottley, Annalisa Leoni
|3.99
|46.9
|4
|Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe #1
|Marvel
|Gerry Duggan
|Javier Garron
|4.99
|37.4
|5
|Predator Vs. Spider-Man #4
|Marvel
|Ben Percy
|Marcelo Ferreira
|4.99
|35.6
|6
|Death of the Silver Surfer #2
|Marvel
|Greg Pak
|Sumit Kumar
|3.99
|35.0
|7
|Ultimate X-Men #17
|Marvel
|Peach Momoko
|Peach Momoko
|4.99
|27.4
|8
|GI Joe #9
|Image
|Joshua Williamson
|Andrea Milana, Lee Loughridge
|3.99
|26.2
|9
|Detective Comics #1099
|DC
|Tom Taylor
|Lee Garbett
|4.99
|24.1
This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by over a hundred direct market comic stores from their sales from Wednesday to Friday, the "Wednesday Warriors". The chart is compiled from actual sales data from up to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, which provides POS services for comic book retailers worldwide, mostly in North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we run a bunch of them below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on sales in-store, not orders.
