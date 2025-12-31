Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, daredevil, hottest comics, the hand

Absolute Wonder Woman Leads The Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week

Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Superman and Absolute Batman lead the Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week for Bleeding Cool

Courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool, comes the ten hottest comics books of the week. And a tag to keep up on previous editions as Absolute Wonder Woman #15 finally brings DC's Absolute Trinity together, collectors are scrambling for early keys, ratio variants, and overlooked first appearances as the Absolute Universe proves it's here to stay. 'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the town, comic collectors showed up to their LCSs, with the opposite of a frown. They were pumped to the gills to get in the door, to secure a crossover, never seen before! The release of the first Absolute crossover last week absolutely rocked the market, sending collectors to the aftermarket in a hurry to secure past issues from the early Absolute titles. We've seen Absolute Batman riding at the top of the market for weeks now, but now, the likes of Wonder Woman and Superman are seeing some more attention. Oh, and "leaked" online "trailers" sent collectors after a key Daredevil book. Check it out in this week's Top Ten!

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #15 – KYUYONG EOM | DC | DECEMBER 2025 It's here! When the Absolute series first dropped, many turned their noses up at it. That has changed quite dramatically, as we continue to see Absolute titles on these lists. Collectors want them in their PC, especially this book. Fans have been eager to see these Absolute iterations interact, and they finally get to with this issue! Absolute Batman, in an Absolute Wonder Woman book? Sign up the community, stat! Surprisingly, the variety of covers to choose from for this book is quite limited, and among the available options, this cover from Kyuyong Eom was the aftermarket winner. We tracked it at a high sale of $95 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $35. ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #15 – HAYDEN SHERMAN – REGULAR | DC | DECEMBER 2025 Many collectors fondly remember the often intense and transformative interactions DC's big three have had across nearly every entertainment medium possible. They work so well together, and the fandom finally has the beginnings of that in the Absolute Universe! Absolute Batman and Wonder Woman are sharing a page, and collectors went bonkers. While the spectacular cover from Eom has received a lot of attention, this cover from Absolute Wonder-Woman artist, Hayden Sherman, has also been receiving a fair bit of attention! We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14. ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 – RAFA SANDOVAL – REGULAR | DC | NOVEMBER 2024 Absolute Superman has lagged behind Batman and Wonder Woman to some degree, but collectors haven't forgotten Big Blue. With the Wonder Woman and Batman crossover, collectors are eager to see Superman join the fray. That desire has led to a sharp increase in collectors securing the debut issue of Absolute Superman, especially given that the FMV is fairly low compared to the entry point for the other two series. We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $20. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #2 – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON | DC | NOVEMBER 2024 Absolute Batman did something different, and that was to introduce the typical rogues gallery as friends of Bruce instead of arch enemies. At least, for now. This book did a lot of legwork, introducing this iteration of Oswald Cobblepot, Edward Nigma, Harvey Dent, and Selina Kyle to a degree. With the Absolute crossover taking place, collectors are focusing on these early key issues as the sandbox has really opened up. It doesn't hurt that Daniel Warren Johnson lent his talents to this cover, as his work has been on an insane tear since he delivered on his cover of Absolute Batman Annual #1. We tracked it at a high sale of $130 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $19. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #3 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | DECEMBER 2024 Selina Kyle's Catwoman is quite a big deal. She got her first full appearance in this issue, which caught fans' attention. With the mad dash to secure early Absolute titles, this book has been swept up in the fervour. Still, for an early Absolute Batman key issue, it's lagging behind some of the other heavy hitters. We tracked it at a high sale of $55 for a Raw NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $8. ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #1 – HAYDEN SHERMAN – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2024 It took 15 issues, but we finally got the crossover fans have been clamouring for! That's led many to circle back to figure out what's going on, or at least, get an introduction to this version of Wonder Woman. What better issue than the first to dive into? When these books initially dropped, fans were equally enamoured by the storylines in Absolute Wonder Woman and Batman, before WW fell behind a hair. That trend is beginning to reverse! We tracked it at a high sale of $120 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $51. DC ALL IN SPECIAL #1 – DANIEL SAMPERE – REGULAR – WRAPAROUND | DC | OCTOBER 2024 This book marks the first appearance of the Absolute trio, before they got their own series. Many collectors completely disregarded this book until Absolute Batman hit the shelves. We saw a mad flurry of issues leave the aftermarket, but with the recent crossover, collectors are beefing up their PC collection of early Absolute keys, including this one! We tracked it at a high sale of $275 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $53. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 – IAN BERTRAM (1:25) | DC | OCTOBER 2024 Despite this being a killer cover from Ian Bertram, most LCS likely didn't order enough to hit the ratio for this book. At the time, there was massive scepticism for the upcoming Absolute Batman mini-series (now full run). We've seen how that played out, with many collectors doubling back to secure the early issues, including this one; they realise the Absolute universe is here to stay. We tracked it at a high sale of $200 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $88. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2024 While this book isn't the first appearance of Absolute Batman, it is the issue that started it all! The scepticism surrounding it was immense, but it slowly beat back the doubters over time. Now, here we are over a year later, and we can hardly escape this book! Copies are changing hands like crazy, with new growth week after week. With the recent Batman/Wonder Woman crossover, sales have been supercharged nearly across the board for most things Absolute. We tracked it at a high sale of $425 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $168. DAREDEVIL VOL.1 #174 | MARVEL | SEPTEMBER 1981 The Hand is a criminal organisation of Ninjas that gives numerous NYC heroes indigestion, mostly the street-level variety. Lately, rumours, leaked trailers, stills, and all kinds of goodies have been hitting the internet surrounding Spider-Man: Brand New Day. One of the minor rumours is the involvement of the Hand. Since this book marks their first appearance, collectors are snagging up copies in the event a trailer drops featuring the Hand, or another rumour takes a life of its own. We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.4 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $8. Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, December 28th, 2025.

