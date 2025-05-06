Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Ad Populum, bankruptcy, diamond

Ad Populum Paid Quite A Lot More For Diamond Comics Than We Thought

Ad Populum paid quite a lot more for Diamond Comic Distributors than we previously thought...

Last week, Bleeding Cool reported court filings in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding of Diamond Comic Distributors that detailed the purchase by the now-winning bidders, Universal Distribution and Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop. That Universal will pay almost $50 million plus or minus a few other factors, and would own Diamond's Alliance Game Distributors, with a separate deal for Diamond UK. And Ad Populum would pay a smaller $7.5 million for everything else, Diamond Comics, Diamond Books, Diamond Select, CGA, and more.

We noticed that Ad Populum's total was $12 million less than the amount they bid at the auction. That was, of course, when they were in a battle with AENT, which has now withdrawn its bid. But Ad Populum's amount dropped when Universal Distribution,

But Bleeding Cool now understands that Ad Populum will be paying another $10 million, bringing the total to around $17.5 million, taking in a number of other payments and obligations to facilitate the purchase, far closer to the original $19.5 million that they bid at the auction.

