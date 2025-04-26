Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: AENT, diamond

Diamond Comics Declares "Business As Usual" With New "Partners"

Diamond Comic Distributors declares "business as usual" with their new "partners" in a letter sent to publishers

Article Summary Diamond Comic Distributors faces uncertainty as Alliance backs out of their purchase deal.

Universal Distribution and Ad Populum emerge as likely alternative buyers for Diamond.

Diamond assures publishers of continued operations amid financial transitions.

A turbulent sale process leaves the comic distributor in a state of financial limbo.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool ran the news that pop culture distributor Alliance Entertainment or AENT were cancelling their high eight-figure planned purchase of Diamond Comic Distributors, despite winning the Chapter 11 bankruptcy auction and having the courts confirm their right to purchase when Diamond's debtors stated they preferred a lower bidder, Universal Distribution/Ad Populum. Emily Boticas, Vice President of Publisher Relations and Marketing at Diamond Book Distributors, wrote to publishers to tell them the following, being reported by Bleeding Cool for the first time anywhere.

"You may have heard or read that Alliance Entertainment made the decision not to proceed with its transaction with Diamond."

Read it, we reported it.

"While that may be disappointing to hear"

Mostly to Dennis Barger…

"…be assured that the sale process will proceed with an alternative partner in the very near term. These partners…"

Partners, as in plural. That most likely means the back-up joint bidders, Canadian distributors Universal Distribution and pop culture IP owners Ad Populum, are still in the game rather than the other single big bidder, Basic Fun.

"…these partners have strong balance sheets and, importantly, unmatched presence and experience in our core industries."

Okay that is most definitely a dig at Alliance Entertainment, who were newcomers to comics, even though they did distribute a lot of merch.

"What does this mean for you? As we continue with this process, we will be operating on a business-as-usual basis as we have been doing with the same focus on excellent sales and customer service."

You might need to hurry that along. The termination of the deal by AENT (and more on that later) means that Diamond Comic Distributors appears to be in limbo, their bankruptcy-arranged "DiP" financing period from JP Morgan Chase is over, the thirteen weeks of Chapter 11 protection are up. A lot of publishers, some of which had been paid for continuing distribution under the financing period are still owed a lot of money from before, and a good chunk of that was due next week. Emily concludes…

"On behalf of the Diamond Books family, we want to thank you for your continued patience and support. Your commitment is essential, as we navigate this situation."

And what a situation it has been to navigate. Here's a brief recap…

And here's that letter without all of my interjections.

Dear Publishers,

You may have heard or read that Alliance Entertainment made the decision not to proceed with its transaction with Diamond. While that may be disappointing to hear, be assured that the sale process will proceed with an alternative partner in the very near term. These partners have strong balance sheets and, importantly, unmatched presence and experience in our core industries.

What does this mean for you? As we continue with this process, we will be operating on a business-as-usual basis as we have been doing with the same focus on excellent sales and customer service.

On behalf of the Diamond Books family, we want to thank you for your continued patience and support. Your commitment is essential, as we navigate this situation.

Thanks!

Emily Botica (She/Her)

Vice President, Publisher Relations & Marketing

Diamond Book Distributors

