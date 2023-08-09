Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man 31, kamala khan, ms marvel, peter parker

After Ms Marvel Dies, Spider-Man Tells Her His Big Secret (Spoilers)

Ms Marvel died, saving the world, fighting alongside Spider-Man. Then she was resurrected by the X-Men's Krakoan technology. And now?

Ms Marvel died, saving the world, fighting alongside Spider-Man. Then she was resurrected by the X-Men's Krakoan technology, after it was revealed that she had been backed up as a nascent mutant. Just in time as well, as the Hellfire Gala events destroyed that possibility any more. for now, at least. Spider-Man felt quite a bit of guilt about all that, naturally.

But now she's back, as a member of the X-Men fighting against Orchis. And while Spider-Man doesn't get into any of that, he does get a chance to talk to Kamala Khan. And make quite the gesture.

Because, of course, Peter Parker knows that the Osborn intern is Ms Marvel. But she doesn't know that her workmate at Osborn Industries is Spider-Man.

I mean, she does know. After all she is the Kid Who Collects Spider-Man. In case you needed the reference, from Amazing Spider-Man #248 by Roger Stern and Ron Frenz from 1984.

John Romita Jr drew most of that issue. Forty years later, he is drawing most of this one. Kamala Khan's reaction is a little different, if just as emotionally heartfelt.

Well, as long as no one has a heart attack like in Superman, where's the harm? Catch up with the rest of our (considerable) Amazing Spider-Man #31 coverage with this tag.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230669

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita Jr.

SPECIAL OVER-SIZED ISSUE! IT'S THE WEDDING OF THE YEAR! Peter Parker is the best man, and Tombstone is walking the bride down the aisle! That's right – Janice Lincoln and Randy Robertson are tying the knot, and there's NO WAY all the crime bosses in NYC aren't seeing this as an opportunity to off Tombstone. This story sets up our big Spider-Event of Zeb and Johnny's second year on ASM, and that's just the HALF of it! Also in this issue: bachelor/bachelorette parties, other ASM-story preludes, glimpses of some of the biggest unannounced Spider-projects and extra bonus awesomeness! Rated T In Shops: Aug 09, 2023 SRP: $9.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!