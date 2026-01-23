Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, wonder woman

DC Comics Full April 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

DC Comics' full April 2026 solicits and solicitations have dropped with all the Batman, Absolute and Black Label you can fill your boots with

ZATANNA #1

Writer: JAMAL CAMPBELL

Artist: JAMAL CAMPBELL

Cover Artist: JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by ADAM HUGHES and KYUYONG EOM

1:25 variant cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

Next Level variant cover by JORGE CORONA

Foil variant cover by ADAM HUGHES

Blank sketch cover

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/29/26

Zatanna Zatara embarks on her greatest tour yet! As the newest and first Prime Magus in millennia, it is now Zatanna's sworn responsibility to oversee and guide the world of magic. All eyes are on her. How will she accomplish this grand task? How will she shoulder this heaviest of responsibilities? How will she confront the horrors waiting in forgotten histories? With a wink, a flourish, and a whole lot of magic! All-star writer/artist Jamal Campbell (Superman, Zatanna: It's Showtime) is back for an encore with the mistress of magic as she finally gets her own ongoing series!

THE FURY OF FIRESTORM #1

Writer: JEFF LEMIRE

Artist: RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Cover Artist: RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Variant covers by CHRIS BURNHAM and RILEY ROSSMO

1:25 variant cover by JEFF LEMIRE

Next Level variant cover by JORGE CORONA

Foil variant cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

Blank sketch cover

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/1/26

The community of Bedford, Colorado, is a sleepy small town. The people say hello to their neighbors, attend town hall meetings, and root for the local high school football team on Friday nights. But this idyllic small town is thrown upside down when the Nuclear Man arrives and starts…experimenting. Firestorm has turned buildings to sand and people to glass with no remorse and no warning. But what exactly provoked Ronnie Raymond to commit this heinous act, and can anyone contain the fury that is Firestorm? Brought to you by the incredible team of Jeff Lemire (Absolute Flash, JSA) and Rafael De Latorre (The Penguin) comes the next epic in the Next Level line.

BATMAN / WONDER WOMAN: TRUTH #1

Writer: JEPH LOEB

Artist: JIM CHEUNG

Cover Artist: JIM CHEUNG

Variant covers by JIM LEE, GABRIELE DELL'OTTO, and PABLO VILLALOBOS

Foil variant cover by JIM CHEUNG

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/29/26

Batman and Wonder Woman team up for a classic caper brought to you by superstar talent writer Jeph Loeb (Batman, Superman/Batman) and artist Jim Cheung (Justice League)! The Lasso of Truth has been stolen, and the Caped Crusader and Amazon Princess race to ensure a safe return before it falls into the wrong hands. You won't want to miss the aftermath of Batman: HUSH featuring the devious duo foolish enough to steal from Wonder Woman…The Joker and Harley Quinn!

BIZARRO: YEAR NONE #1

Writer: KEVIN SMITH and ERIC CARRASCO

Artist: NICK PITARRA

Cover Artist: NICK PITARRA

Variant covers by FRANK QUITELY, FERNANDO PASARIN, and IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA

Foil variant cover by NICK PITARRA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 4 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/1/26

This am how Bizarro got finished! Kevin Smith and Eric Carrasco team up with visionary artist Nick Pitarra to tell the definitive, indefinitive origin of the beloved backward bad boy! When Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen and Clark Kent's boss Perry White leave the Planet for a strange adventure in outer space, they discover a dimension that mimics Metropolis and reveres its legendary newspaper as an article of faith! But is the being behind it all a Superman fan, a creature of chaos, or is he no one at all? Don't be a square: buy Bizarro: Year None!

MAD ABOUT DC

Writer/Artist: THE USUAL GANG OF COMIC BOOK CREATORS WHO NEEDED THE EXTRA MONEY

Cover Artist: DAN "MAD ABOUT GLUTEN LABELING BECAUSE IT SHOULD ACTUALLY BE CLEARER OR ELSE WHAT'S THE POINT" PANOSIAN

Variant covers by SIMON BISLEY and CHIP ZDARSKY

Foil variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN ($10.99)

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Variant $8.99 US (cardstock)

On Sale: 4/1/26

LOOK, IT'S NO FARTACULAR BUT THEN AGAIN WHAT IS?

Chip Zdarsky is a funny guy. Remember when he made that whole April Fools' gag comic with rub 'n' smell farts? Oh, wait, that was me, DC Comics E-I-C Marie Javins. Chip was the one saying, "I'd turn back if I were you, but he couldn't stop me." Editors are a self-destructive lot. Which is why this year, I said, "I give up, you do it, Chip, you are so much funnier and prettier and also better with cats than I am." And look, he went and did it. Chip demoted himself to "editor." Chip is turning the DC universe on its ear and bringing you savage mockery of all we hold dear, and he is assisted in this brutal task by Matt Fraction, Gail Simone, Skottie Young, and many, many more. Next year? Back to farts. Includes MAD favorite Sergio Aragones with "A MAD Look at Comic Book Stores," "Guy vs. Spy" by Jim Zub and Ramon Perez, and a DC Fold-In by Charles Soule and Ryan Browne. Plus a slew of MAD-style parodies of all DC Comics you hold dear, and some you've always hated anyway. MAD About DC #1 will fulfill your every comic book dream, or at least three or four of them.

SWAMP THING 1989 #1

Writer: RICK VEITCH

Artist: MICHAEL ZULLI and VINCE LOCKE

Cover Artist: RICK VEITCH

Variant cover by MICHAEL ZULLI

Foil variant by MICHAEL ZULLI

$4.99 US | 32 Pages | 1 of 4 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

On Sale: 4/29/26

Over three decades since the controversy and cancellation, Rick Veitch's legendary lost issues are completed! After a renowned two year run on the series, Veitch's grand finale to Swamp Thing was cut short, and never to see print! Whispers and leaks hinted at the epic untold saga for years. Now, for the first time, that final story is told! As Swamp Thing is cast back through time, he will come to meet a carpenter who will change the trajectory of his life, and the DC Universe forever. The origin of Etrigan, and Swamp Thing's journey to the beginning of time starts here!

BATWOMAN #2

Writer: GREG RUCKA

Artist: DANI

Cover Artist: DANI

Variant covers by STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ, JENNY FRISON, and DUSTIN NGUYEN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/8/26

Batwoman engages the enemy, drawing Master Slay and his acolytes ontothe field. But can her father, Jacob Kane, reach her before the streets ofPetalon become a kill zone?

DEATHSTROKE: THE TERMINATOR #2

Writer: TONY FLEECS

Artist: CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Cover Artist: CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant covers by DAN PANOSIAN, TYLER KIRKHAM, and GUILLEM MARCH

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/15/26

Someone's taken everything from Deathstroke, and hell hath no fury like anassassin scorned! He's on the road to find a mysterious client, but it won't beeasy. He's lost his money, his resources, his family, and his best friend andmoral compass. What happens when the world's most terrifying assassin hasnothing left to lose?

LOBO #2

Writer: SKOTTIE YOUNG

Artist: JORGE CORONA

Cover Artist: JORGE CORONA

Variant covers by LEE BERMEJO, SWEENEY BOO, and TYLER KIRKHAM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/15/26

Space, Spacetober 2X, 2026/SpacePRwire—In a move many are calling "prescient" and "a VC thirst trap," a content industry leader has acquired a series of bounty hunting businesses and exclusive rights to their contractors' likenesses, voices, and victims while retaining full indemnity for any crimes committed thereby. Lobo will be the jewel in the company's crown, with the world-famous multi-hyphenate "Main Man" set to star in an ∞-season reality series documenting his exploits. Fans can look forward to Lobo's interactions with Detective Comics' rich portfolio of characters and franchises, such as Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #19

Writer: SCOTT SNYDER

Artist: NICK DRAGOTTA

Cover Artist: NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant covers by BEN OLIVER, NICK DRAGOTTA, AND LIAM SHARP

1:25 variant cover by ARIEL OLIVETTI

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/8/26

ABSOLUTE SCARECROW EMERGES FROM THE SHADOWS OF ARK M AS A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS…

Poison Ivy proved to be just one of the many horrors within the bowels of the ARK M facility, and as Joker sets his sights on Absolute Batman, he decides to enlist the help of one of the center's most terrifying doctors, Dr. Jonathan Crane. While Bruce Wayne tries to align himself with Barbara Gordon, there's more than one alliance formed in this issue. New debuts, new villains, new arc starts here.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #18

Writer: JASON AARON

Artist: RAFA SANDOVAL

Cover Artist: RAFA SANDOVAL

GERALD PAREL, BEN OLIVER, and CHRIS BURNHAM

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/1/26

"Reign of the Superman" kicks off here with the debut of not one but two Absolute Universe reinventions! The Battle of Kansas may have put the Lazarus Corporation into retreat, but it's left behind some terrifying surprises in its hidden caches of weapons and world-ending secrets. The most dangerous of all? The sarcophagus of the legendary King Shazam! Don't miss the start of a new epic that will change the hierarchy of power in the Absolute Universe!

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #11

Writer: DENIZ CAMP

Artist: JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Cover Artist: JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

DAVE JOHNSON, WERTHER DELL'EDERA, and MIKE DEL MUNDO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 11 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/22/26

As relationships and reality crumble around him, John comes face-to-face with the Agency's mysterious boss!

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #19

Writer: KELLY THOMPSON

Artist: HAYDEN SHERMAN

Cover Artist: HAYDEN SHERMAN

BEN OLIVER, TERRY DODSON, and CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/22/26

Diana is unraveling and surrounded by enemies. But it is only when things are darkest that one should call upon the lasso Troika. For Troika…leaves you changed.

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #13

Writer: AL EWING

Artist: SID KOTIAN

Cover Artist: JAHNOY LINDSAY

RICKIE YAGAWA, KARL KERSCHL, and EJIKURE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/1/26

Tomar-Re is here, and he will not allow Jo Mullein's inexperience to compromise his mission. It's Anomaly versus Anomaly!

ABSOLUTE FLASH #14

Writer: JEFF LEMIRE

Artist: HAINING

Cover Artist: NICK ROBLES

STEPHEN SEGOVIA, SEAN IZAAKSE, and JOHN TIMMS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/17/26

Wally and Linda find themselves trapped within a twisted dimension made of mirrors. Confronted with their past and hunted by a mysterious assailant, the Flash will need to run faster than he ever has to escape this haunting realm!

BATMAN #8

Writer: MATT FRACTION

Artist: RYAN SOOK

Cover Artist: JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN, JORGE MOLINA, and RYAN SOOK

Things to Come variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Foil variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

1:25 variant cover by DAVID AJA

April Drools variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

On Sale: 4/1/26

A hero. A villain. A reporter. Three old men, on one night in Gotham, each have encounters that will reverberate across their city forever. Series writer Matt Fraction is joined by sensational guest artist Ryan Sook for an unforgettable new chapter of the Caped Crusader's ongoing story.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1108

Writer: TOM TAYLOR

Artist: PETE WOODS

Cover Artist: MIKEL JANIN

Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN and SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Things to Come variant cover by PETE WOODS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/22/26

Batman, Green Arrow, and Black Canary continue their investigation into the secretive family at the center of a strange conspiracy—but the deeper they dig, the larger the conspiracy becomes, and they soon realize its implications may be tied to their own shared history.

NIGHTWING #137

Writer: DAN WATTERS

Artist: DENYS COWAN

Cover Artist: JORGE FORNES

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA and MARTIN SIMMONDS

Things to Come variant cover by DENYS COWAN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/15/26

Haunted by a deadly highway collision, Nightwing restlessly hunts for clues in the ghost stories of Bludhaven. When a deadly standoff besieges Bludhaven Bridge, Dick Grayson might not be in the best state of mind to tackle it. Luckily, the World's Greatest Detective has come calling…

CATWOMAN #86

Writer: TORUNN GRONBEKK

Artist: DAVIDE GIANFELICE

Cover Artist: SEBA FIUMARA

Variant covers by FRANK CHO, MICHAEL WALSH, and W. SCOTT FORBES

April Drools variant cover by SAOWEE

Things to Come variant cover by MANNY VINCENT CARBONILLA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/15/26

He's big! He's bad! And he's madder than ever before! With Selina back in Gotham, Black Mask sets his sights on Catwoman, and he's playing for keeps. But he's not alone! Who is his mysterious benefactor, and how could they possibly hate Catwoman even more than her self-proclaimed archnemesis?

BATGIRL #18

Writer: TATE BROMBAL

Artist: TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

Cover Artist: DAVID TALASKI

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

Things to Come variant cover by TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/1/26

Batgirl's battle with the Blood of Wu explodes beyond Gotham as Cassandra, Tenji, and Jaya are thrust into a supernatural war tied to her family's past. To save Batgirl from the curse, the trio must face ancestral horrors and a destiny darker than any of them expected.

SUPERMAN #37

Writer: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist: DAN MORA

Cover Artist: DAN MORA

Variant covers by CARY NORD, RACHTA LIN, and NICK ROBLES

Things to Come variant cover by EDDY BARROWS

April Drools variant cover by TOKITOKORO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/22/26

Superboy Prime gets a new real-life job with a new secret identity while he protects Metropolis from dangerous threats! But there is a whole DC Comics universe out there for him to explore, and the fanboy in him wants to see it all…Too bad there are heroes who don't trust him and think he should be locked up!

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #12

Writer: DAN SLOTT

Artist: LUCAS MEYER

Cover Artist: TAURIN CLARKE

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH, KAREN DARBOE, and SALVADOR LARROCA

Things to Come variant cover by LUCAS MEYER

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/15/26

Little (super) boy lost! Tomorrow Man has a shocking surprise for Lois Lane. His name is Jon Kent, and he's just a little boy. The Reign of the Superboys continues! (And, possibly…the reign of a super…monkey?)

SUPERGIRL #12

Writer: SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Artist: SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Cover Artist: SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Variant covers by NICK DRAGOTTA, PABLO VILLALOBOS, and JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

Things to Come variant cover by AMY REEDER

April Drools variant cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/8/26

The conflict in Kandor between the Science Council and the younger Kandorians is only growing more tense. Supergirl's first run-in with the rebel leader Black Flame ends with her broken and without her powers, forcing her to seek recovery with the Science Council. But despite Supergirl's warning, the Council has their own plan to stop Black Flame: a powerful clone capable of taking down anyone in their path. Enter Team Thunder!

ACTION COMICS #1097

Writer: MARK WAID

Artist: SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover Artist: RYAN SOOK

Variant covers by HAYDEN SHERMAN and AMY REEDER

Things to Come variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/8/26

The heroes of tomorrow have arrived in the past, and they need Superboy's help! But what can a young Clark Kent do that they can't? Find out as Smallville is turned upside down and the Reign of the Superboys continues!

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #18

Writer: MARK WAID

Artist: CLAYTON HENRY

Cover Artist: DAN MORA

Variant covers by BRUNO REDONDO, KEVIN WADA, and DON AGUILLO

Things to Come variant cover by AARON BARTLING

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/22/26

Unlimited? Definitely. United? Hardly. The strongest voices in the Justice League have begun granting amnesty—and membership—to super-villains, and mutiny is brewing! Plus: Guy Gardner leads a mission that will have startling consequences for the entire galaxy!

JUSTICE LEAGUE INTERGALACTIC SPECIAL #1

Writer: JADZIA AXELROD and NICOLE MAINES

Artist: TRAVIS MOORE

Cover Artist: TRAVIS MOORE

Variant covers by DAN MORA, YASMINE PUTRI, and DERRICK CHEW

$5.99 US | 48 pages | (all covers are card stock)

On Sale: 4/29/26

The planet Naltor and the Green Lanterns that protect it fall under the spell of the wretched Witch Queen, who harnesses the planet's dream energy in hopes of taking over all that lies beyond. But have no fear, Star Sapphire's assembled team of Justice Leaguers will no doubt liberate them all! Except, well, Green Arrow sure does hate space. And Adam Strange's ship comes under attack before it even enters Naltorian orbit. And Galaxy invited her best friend and one of the League's most wanted, Dreamer, along on the mission without telling anybody. And Dreamer's visions seem to spell doom from the very start. Just when Star Sapphire thought she was getting the hang of her powers and the whole team-leader thing… Will this team of disparate dynamos figure out how to come together to win the day? Or will they, too, succumb to the Witch Queen's allconsuming hive mind?

WONDER WOMAN #32

Writer: TOM KING

Artist: DANIEL SAMPERE

Cover Artist: DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, DIKE RUAN, and DANIEL SAMPERE & TOM KING

Things to Come variant cover by JORGE FORNES

April Drools variant cover by GERALD PAREL

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/15/26

"THE WONDER WAR" CONTINUES! ALL HAIL THE MATRIARCH!

After a disastrous attempt at stopping the Matriarch, she has risen more powerful than ever. Now it's up to Trinity, who finds herself alone as her allies fall one by one, to stop her childhood companion. Can the daughter of Wonder Woman finally live up to the name and all the pressures that come with it?

HARLEY QUINN #61

Writer: ELLIOTT KALAN

Artist: CARLOS OLIVARES

Cover Artist: BRANDT & STEIN

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, GUILLEM MARCH, and BAILIE ROSENLUND

Things to Come variant cover by MARCIAL TOLEDANO VARGAS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/22/26

Okay, so I mayyyy have left a little something out of that last description. I ain't the only Quinn in town these days. Ya see, my rational, non-fun-loving brain parts have taken a body of their own, and she's claiming my doctorate as her own. You can't do that! I created Facebook! What do you mean she's wired in?! This is a real Dr. Jackass and Ms. Hyde situation, except we both got so tired of each other that we moved out and got our own bodies!

POISON IVY #43

Writer: G. WILLOW WILSON

Artist: JAIME INFANTE

Cover Artist: JESSICA FONG

Variant covers by KYUYONG EOM, MANNY VINCENT CARBONILLA, and NOOBOVICH

Things to Come variant by MARCIO TAKARA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/1/26

Mayor Pamela Isley investigates the state of her old stomping grounds, the Gotham City sewer system, and makes some unpleasant discoveries about what lies beneath. Meanwhile, a certain feline felon makes her long-awaited return to Ivy's life.

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: BOOK OF EL #8

Writer: PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Artist: SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Cover Artist: SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Variant covers by LUCIO PARRILLO and ARIEL COLON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 8 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/1/26

Superman will always help someone in need, but since he was thrown into the future, his first priority has been to rescue Otho and Osul-Ra. The Valkyries of Phaelosia have offered him a chance to reunite with his daughter, but will that give him time to save his son? What sacrifices are necessary to prevent Kryl-Ux from rewriting reality? And Ronan Kent's reliance on Brainiac finally comes to light!

BATMAN / SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #50 OVERSIZE ANNIVERSARY ISSUE!

Writer: MARK WAID

Artist: DAN MORA and ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Cover Artist: DAN MORA

Variant covers by FRANK QUITELY, MARK SPEARS, ROD REIS, RAFAEL GRASSETTI, and ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Weird Al Yankovic Cameo variant cover by DAN MORA

Things to Come variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

1:25 variant cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/1/26

This issue features an adventure so big, not only are Robin, Supergirl, Jimmy Olsen, Batgirl, and the rest of the Super-Bat Family joining in but Dan Mora makes his return to the series he helped launch!

GREEN LANTERN #34

Writer: JEREMY ADAMS

Artist: IG GUARA

Cover Artist: XERMANICO

Variant covers by DAVID AJA, ROD REIS, and CHRIS CAMPANA

Things to Come variant cover by JOHN GIANG

April Drools variant by CRYSTAL KUNG

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/22/26

Kyle Rayner is back in L.A., and he's not alone—the precog thief known only as Odyssey the Time Bandit is along for the ride! But is Odyssey really bad to the bone… or does she hold a devastating secret that only Kyle Rayner can help her with? Kyle traverses a job, a mentorship, murderous aliens by the dozen, and…a wrestling federation? No…no no no…please don't tell us Jeremy is bringing Omega Bam Man back…Guest-starring the Flash, if you're into that sort of thing!

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #15

Writer: MORGAN HAMPTON

Artist: FERNANDO PASARIN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Cover Artist: FERNANDO PASARIN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Variant covers by JORGE FORNES and RIAN GONZALES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/8/26

Possessed by the emotional entity of fear, Parallax, John Stewart is forced to face all his fears in order to regain control of his body. In the next galaxy over, Guy Gardner and his group of Lanterns search for Proselyte, the entity of compassion, outside of their jurisdiction, risking wars among the stars!

THE FLASH #32

Writer: RYAN NORTH

Artist: GAVIN GUIDRY

Cover Artist: GAVIN GUIDRY

Variant covers by KARL KERSCHL and GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

April Drools variant cover by BEN CALDWELL

Things to Come variant cover by GAVIN GUIDRY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/22/26

Okay, so maybe Flash's world has gone crazy, and maybe he's having to run around the city several times a minute just to save people from themselves, but at least things can't get worse, right? I don't know why people still use that rhetorical construction. Every time you say, "At least things can't get worse," you're just setting things up to get way worse, Wally! In this issue: escalating stakes! Flashes of insight! And a strange and unexpected team-up that brings Flash and Captain Cold together…with the fate of Central City hanging in the balance! Told you things could get worse. Sheesh, Wally. Come on.

EMPEROR AQUAMAN #16

Writer: JEREMY ADAMS

Artist: JOHN TIMMS

Cover Artist: JOHN TIMMS

Variant covers by NATHAN SZERDY and ARIEL DIAZ

Things to Come variant cover by ARIEL COLON

April Drools variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/8/26

The lighthouse is lit, and Emperor Aquaman begins to send emissaries to the far ends of the universe to establish his kingdom in the far reaches of space. But when Jackson Hyde doesn't check in, Aquaman and the Emperor's guard, the Shiver, must embark on a rescue mission that turns friends into foes…a mission that won't be as simple as Aquaman had hoped.

JSA #18

Writer: JEFF LEMIRE

Artist: GAVIN GUIDRY

Cover Artist: DAVE JOHNSON

Variant cover by MATT TAYLOR

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/1/26

"Year One" comes to an end as the greatest heroes of the Golden Age assemble to face down this devious threat plaguing Gotham City and all of America!

NEW TITANS #34

Writer: TATE BROMBAL

Artist: SAMI BASRI

Cover Artist: TAURIN CLARKE

Variant covers by ETHAN YOUNG and STEPHEN BYRNE

Things to Come variant cover by FICO OSSIO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/15/26

Everything is not as it seems! As Titans Tower begins to fall apart at the seams, Nightwing's team is visited by heroes claiming to be the New Titans! What's real? What's an illusion? Will the Titans ever escape the loop? And what's behind all this pandemonium?

Vertigo

THE NICE HOUSE BY THE SEA #9

Writer: JAMES TYNION IV

Artist: ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO

Cover Artist: ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO

Variant cover by FERNANDO BLANCO

$3.99 US | 40 pages | 9 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/1/26

Betrayed by the person who knows them all best, the residents of the Lake House must come to terms with the fact that their world might literally be coming to an end—and that the only one who can get them out of this is the one who got them into it in the first place…Walter. It's a shame they shot him in the head, then…

END OF LIFE #3

Writer: KYLE STARKS

Artist: STEVE PUGH

Cover Artist: GERALD PAREL

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH and DAVID TALASKI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/15/26

Eddie has a Big Cock problem: The chicken-headed Menagerie assassin has found his way to Pluto. Who could've given up Eddie's secret? Or is Big Cock here for another purpose? Whatever the answer is, it's obviously all Eddie's fault, and now the whole town is in danger. Oh, and it gets worse. Deep within the confines of the abandoned Wrongdog Park, Richard Smiley is working on a plan to take Eddie down and tighten his criminal grip on the town…

BLEEDING HEARTS #3

Writer: DENIZ CAMP

Artist: STIPAN MORIAN

Cover Artist: STIPAN MORIAN

Variant covers by NIMIT MALAVIA and STEVAN SUBIĆ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/8/26

Poke returns to his horde after meeting Mama and Rabbit—profoundly changed and a bit confused. He's experiencing things he cannot explain…things like compassion and sadness. He's tried his best to convince Mama that he means them no harm and that they should stay hidden, but for Mama, trust is something hard-earned. So how much of a risk is she willing to take? And can Poke keep the latest hunting party from descending upon their hiding spot?

THE PERIL OF THE BRUTAL DARK: AN EZRA CAIN MYSTERY #3

Writer: CHRIS CONDON

Artist: JACOB PHILLIPS

Cover Artist: JACOB PHILLIPS

Variant covers by TONČI ZONJIĆ and DANI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variants $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/22/26

Ezra Cain meets face-to-face with the Brutal Dark…but it ain't on his terms! His snooping around the Clockworkers' Union has finally put his investigation on the shadowy sect's radar. But a dash of good fortune comes Ezra's way when reporter Sandy Williams gets a lead on the Brutal Dark's agenda. She's an old flame, though…is working together really in the cards for these two?

Black Label

SIRENS: LOVE HURTS #3

Writer: TINI HOWARD

Artist: BABS TARR

Cover Artist: BABS TARR

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

Connecting variant cover by TULA LOTAY

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 4 | (all covers are card stock)

On Sale: 4/8/26

The holidays are here, but not every Siren's feeling the cheer! Sure, Harley and Ivy's friendship warms to a romance, but Catwoman and millionaire Bruce Wayne go ice cold when Bruce attempts to define the relationship— wasn't he supposed to be a playboy? And then there's the matter of Black Canary's bachelorette party, where the Sirens and the police commissioner's daughter, Barbara Gordon, are all on the guest list. Tensions ride high…and Gotham's most elusive serial killer, Horoscope, is happy to cut right through them. Literally.

BATMAN / GREEN ARROW / THE QUESTION: ARCADIA #4

Writer: GABRIEL HARDMAN

Artist: GABRIEL HARDMAN

Cover Artist: GABRIEL HARDMAN

Variant cover by TONCI ZONJIC

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 4 | (all covers are card stock)

On Sale: 4/1/26

Under siege in a blizzard, Batman, Green Arrow, the Question, and the refugees of Arcadia must go to war with a mercenary army commanded by a desperate, petty billionaire. Our heroes will emerge forever changed…if they survive!

Elseworlds

BATMAN / STATIC: BEYOND #5

Writer: EVAN NARCISSE

Artist: MIGUEL MENDONCA

Cover Artist: NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Variant cover by TY TEMPLETON and DEXTER SOY

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/1/26

Batman and Static's only hope to reverse the global blackout is to find tech-disrupting outcast Shutdown! But, as the Neo-Dynamic Duo wades into a war between genetic offshoots and black-ops soldiers, Shutdown's plans for revenge on our heroes take a surprising and sinister turn! Will the Justice League Beyond get back home in time to help their teammates save Earth from permanent darkness?!

HARLEY & IVY: LIFE & CRIMES #5

Writer: ERICA HENDERSON

Artist: ERICA HENDERSON

Cover Artist: ERICA HENDERSON

Variant covers by LEIRIX and RICKIE YAGAWA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 5 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 4/22/26

On the lam from the law, the increasingly close gal pals only have so many safe havens they can hunker down in. Luckily, Harley remembers one such place of perfect harmony—Ma Hunkel's house! That's right—the Golden Age Red Tornado herself, Scribbly Jibbet's landlord Ma Hunkel! Buy this issue and discover why Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou and Arianna Turturro got banned from an all-you-can-eat buffet in Biloxi!

Facsimiles

THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS #3 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer: FRANK MILLER

Artist: FRANK MILLER

Cover Artist: FRANK MILLER

Variant covers by FRANK MILLER and FRANK QUITELY

Foil variant cover by FRANK MILLER ($7.99 US)

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (cardstock)

On Sale: 4/29/26

There's a brand-new police commissioner in Gotham City, and she's determined to arrest the Batman. The GCPD might be the least of the Dark Knight's worries, though, as his return to the spotlight has drawn the attention of a now government-sanctioned Man of Steel, while Arkham Asylum's most infamous inmate, the Joker, has prepared to welcome back his favorite adversary with a horrific attack on live TV!

SUPERMAN'S PAL JIMMY OLSEN #115 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer: LEO DORFMAN and DAVE WOOD

Artist: PETE COSTANZA

Cover Artist: NEAL ADAMS

Foil variant cover by NEAL ADAMS ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

On Sale: 4/8/26

Everyone knows Jimmy Olsen as Superman's pal, but now they'll also know him as… Aquaman's successor? When Jimmy is mysteriously gifted with the same abilities as Aquaman, a grim contest is arranged to determine who shall be the true King of the Sea—but could pitting two of his friends in a deadly trial against one another really be Superman's plan?

WORLD'S FINEST COMICS #195 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer: BOB HANEY and JACK MILLER

Artist: ROSS ANDRU and HOWARD SHERMAN

Cover Artist: CURT SWAN

Foil variant cover by CURT SWAN ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

On Sale: 4/15/26

When Superman helps Batman take the place of a mafia kingpin to get the dirt on a vast criminal enterprise, a bizarre series of events leads to Batman losing his identity—and believing himself to really be the criminal capo! With Superman forced to play along as the Bat-boss's right-hand man, can he get the goods before Batman carries out his first order of business: the murders of Robin and Jimmy Olsen?

DETECTIVE COMICS #577 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer: MIKE W. BARR

Artist: TODD McFARLANE

Cover Artist: TODD McFARLANE

Foil variant cover by TODD McFARLANE ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

On Sale: 4/22/26

As "Batman: Year Two" continues, a forced partnership with his parents' killer stretches the Dark Knight's ethical code to its breaking point. Can this deal with the devil really be the key to bringing the murderous Reaper to justice? As Batman sinks deeper into moral quagmires, the virtuous Rachel Caspian touches the heart of Bruce Wayne.

MAN OF STEEL #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer: JOHN BYRNE

Artist: JOHN BYRNE

Cover Artist: JOHN BYRNE

Foil variant cover by JOHN BYRNE ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

On Sale: 4/15/26

Superman enters the post-Crisis on Infinite Earths age with this limited series by superstar John Byrne, introducing an all-new origin tale that gives a completely different take on the early days of the Man of Steel and his home planet of Krypton!

ACTION COMICS #454 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer: CARY BATES and MARTIN PASKO

Artist: CURT SWAN and JOSE DELBO

Cover Artist: BOB OKSNER

Foil variant cover by BOB OKSNER ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

On Sale: 4/8/26

When a mysterious force drains Superman of his energy, he must resort to eating enough food to feed a small army just to keep going! Has the troublesome Toyman somehow discovered a way to keep the mighty Man of Steel too tired to stop a certain whimsical wave of criminal capers?

Hardcovers/Trade Paperbacks

ABSOLUTE FLASH VOL. 2

Writer: JEFF LEMIRE

Artist: NICK ROBLES and TRAVIS MOORE

Cover Artist: NICK ROBLES

$24.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508380

$17.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508397

On Sale: 6/23/26

After a disastrous military experiment left him disjointed from time and struggling to understand his strange new abilities, teenager Wally West has been on the run, without a home or safe harbor, pursued by the metahuman mercenaries known as the Rogues. But neither Wally nor the Rogues know the true intent behind the world-shattering work that was being done by Barry Allen back at Fort Fox, nor do they know the identity of its mastermind…and when those secrets are revealed, all of their lives will change forever!

Collects Absolute Flash #7-12.

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN VOL. 2

Writer: AL EWING

Artist: JAHNOY LINDSAY

Cover Artist: JAHNOY LINDSAY

$29.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508403

$19.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508410

On Sale: 6/9/26

How far out is the world that's coming? From across the depths of space, the Blackstars are turning their attention to Earth…and only Tomar-Re stands in their way. Jo Mullein's life will never be the same. She survived judgment, but she's still grappling with strange new powers, and her friend Hal Jordan is comatose. Meanwhile, Agents Simon Baz and Kari Limbo are getting closer to the mysteries of Evergreen, and so are Hector Hammond and his top assassin—the man called Nemesis! Discover the next challenge for the Absolute Universe's newest Lanterns.

Collects Absolute Green Lantern #7-12.

BATMAN VOL. 1: DAYLIGHT

Writer: MATT FRACTION

Artist: JORGE JIMENEZ

Cover Artist: JORGE JIMENEZ

$29.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799506225

$19.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799506232

On Sale: 6/2/26

A new day dawns in Gotham City as Eisner Award-winning writer Matt Fraction (Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen, Hawkeye) joins forces with superstar artist Jorge Jimenez (Justice League, Superman) for a timeless, superhero-forward take on the Caped Crusader loaded with a new costume, a new Batmobile, new gadgets, new allies, and brand-new threats. Between Killer Croc's escape from Arkham Towers, the increasingly criminal machinations of Police Commissioner Vandal Savage, the assassin known as Lady Death Man on the prowl, and organized crime in Gotham reaching astonishing new heights of power, the status quo has never been more deadly for the Dark Knight. As the Minotaur—the masked man behind a massive criminal conspiracy—emerges from the shadows of his infernal labyrinth to claim Gotham as his prize, both Batman and Bruce Wayne will be tested like never before.

Collects Batman (2025) #1-6.

Hardcovers

SUPERMAN'S GOOD GUY GANG: FOLLOW THE LEADER

Writer: ROB JUSTUS

Artist: ROB JUSTUS

Cover Artist: ROB JUSTUS

$12.99 US | 72 pages | 6 x 8 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799506782

On Sale: 7/7/26

Now that Superman, Hawkgirl, and Green Lantern have formed their super flashy club, Superman naturally declares himself the leader of the gang. Wait a minute! Who does this kid think he is? Every child, grown-up, grandparent, and runaway grizzly knows that Green Lantern should be in charge. Excuse me. Is that so? Puh-lease! Hawkgirl is the oldest and wisest of the three, so she should be the club president. What's this? There's a new super-powered kid in town who calls himself Mister Terrific and claims he's even more powerful than the other three?! Well, looks like the only way to choose a leader is to have a superhero competition! Four super-powered kids go toe-to-toe in this hilarious and heartfelt sequel to Superman's Good Guy Gang! This group of friends is about to risk everything to prove who's the best. What could possibly go wrong? Let the games begin!

BATMAN / GREEN ARROW / THE QUESTION: ARCADIA

Writer: GABRIEL HARDMAN

Artist: GABRIEL HARDMAN

Cover Artist: GABRIEL HARDMAN

$24.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | 9781799505518

On Sale: 6/16/26

From the decaying husk of Hub City, Vic Sage—the Question—goes deep undercover on the trail of a human-trafficking operation in the frozen Arctic. Oliver Queen—the Green Arrow—pushed out of his own company's C-suite, must get his crumbling life back together…but what is Queen Industries' involvement with a mysterious project dubbed Arcadia? Spurred on by the Question, Green Arrow joins the hunt for answers…but one obstacle stands in the way of their investigation: the Batman. In a world where hope flickers like a dying flame, three solitary heroes must navigate treacherous terrain to uncover the dark connections that bind them all. Writer/ artist Gabriel Hardman comes to DC Black Label with a gripping tale, updating this opinionated trio of lone-wolf vigilantes for the era of open class warfare and ecological collapse!

Collects Batman / Green Arrow / The Question: Arcadia #1-4.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT

Writer: BRIAN AUGUSTYN

Artist: MIKE MIGNOLA and EDUARDO BARRETO

Cover Artist: MIKE MIGNOLA

$100.00 US | 232 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799509202

On Sale: 10/6/26

It was the story that redefined the limits of when or where a Batman tale could take place. What if the Dark Knight Detective encountered one of history's most notorious serial killers, who had arrived on Gotham's shores? In Gotham by Gaslight, writer Brian Augustyn and artists Mike Mignola and P. Craig Russell pitted a rookie Victorian-age Batman against Jack the Ripper. With only the tools and technology of the era at his disposal, would the green Caped Crusader be able to match wits with a killer who had evaded the greatest minds of Scotland Yard? This Absolute edition of the very first Elseworlds tale offers an immersive look into Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, presented in oversize Absolute format for the first time ever with a brand-new cover and foreword by Mike Mignola, plus an afterword by Augustyn's frequent collaborator and friend Mark Waid.

This edition collects Batman: Gotham by Gaslight #1 and Augustyn's sequel Batman: Master of the Future #1 with artist Eduardo Barreto, original scans of Mignola and Russell's inked pages, and much more.

BATMAN / SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST DELUXE EDITION VOL. 1

Writer: MARK WAID

Artist: DAN MORA

Cover Artist: DAN MORA

$49.99 US | 368 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508199

On Sale: 6/9/26

The Dark Knight and Man of Steel unite for the adventures of a lifetime. The landmark and critically acclaimed series by two of comics' greatest creators begins here! Explore the full gamut of the DC Universe with its finest heroes as they navigate supercharged powers, deadly enemies, and the arrival of a mysterious young hero known as Boy Thunder.

Collects Batman/Superman: World's Finest #1-11, a story from Detective Comics #1050, brand-new introductions by Waid and Mora, and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes from the making of this treasured series.

BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS: THE NEW 52 OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Writer: BRIAN BUCCELLATO, JOHN LAYMAN, FRANCIS MANAPUL, and others

Artist: JASON FABOK, FRANCIS MANAPUL, and others

Cover Artist: JASON FABOK and TOMEU MOREY

$100.00 US | 1056 pages | 7 1/4 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508236

On Sale: 6/2/26

A city-wide delusion warps the minds of Gotham City into believing they live in a utopia! The unlikely duo of Batman and Harvey Bullock uproot corruption! A designer drug hits the streets! A killer looks start a revolution! And Comissioner Gordon takes up the mantle of Batman! This and more adventures found in this final volume!

Collects Detective Comics (2011) #25-52 and Annual (2014) #3; Detective Comics: Endgame #1; Detective Comics: Futures End #1; Detective Comics Sneak Peek; and a story from Secret Origins (2014) #2.

LEGENDS OMNIBUS

Writer: JOHN OSTRANDER, LEN WEIN, PAUL LEVITZ, J.M. DEMATTEIS, and others

Artist: JOHN BYRNE, KEITH GIFFEN, LUKE MCDONNELL, and others

Cover Artist: JOHN BYRNE

$125.00 US | 856 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799507826

On Sale: 6/23/26

The birth of a new DC era! This landmark event reshaped the DC Universe following Crisis on Infinite Earths. As Darkseid manipulates Earth's perception of heroes, a new generation rises—including the Suicide Squad and the modern Justice League. This omnibus captures the full scope of the crossover that redefined heroism for a new era.

Collects Legends (1986) #1-6; Batman (1940) #401; Detective Comics (1937) #568; Green Lantern Corps (1986) #207; Cosmic Boy #1-4; Justice League of America (1960) #258-261; Secret Origins (1986) #10 and #14; The Fury of Firestorm (1982) #55 and #58-59; Firestorm, the Nuclear Man (1982) #56; Blue Beetle (1986) #9-10; Warlord #114-115; Superman (1987) #3; Adventures of Superman (1987) #426; Action Comics (1938) #586; and Legends: "The Making Of" Essays with a brandnew foreword by Mike Gold, introduction by John Ostrander, and a never-before-seen extensive behind the scenes of DC's journey to making a sequel to Crisis on Infinite Earths.

DARK CRISIS OMNIBUS

Writer: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, MEGHAN FITZMARTIN, JEREMY ADAMS, and others

Artist: DANIEL SAMPERE, LAURA BRAGA, AMANCAY NAHUELPAN, and others

Cover Artist: DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

$100.00 US | 992 pages | 7 1/4 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508243

On Sale: 6/16/26

Heroes fall. Legacies rise. The future of the DC Universe begins here.

When the Justice League falls to the Great Darkness, the next generation must rise to confront a threat that spans reality itself. Legacy heroes—including Nightwing, Jon Kent, Wonder Girl, and the Flash Family—step forward as the Multiverse fractures, the villains unite, and Pariah's Dark Army pushes Earth to the brink.

This sweeping omnibus chronicles the entire Dark Crisis event and all its critical tie-ins—where nightmares take shape, timelines unravel, and hope is reborn in the most unlikely places. The DC Universe enters a new era, forged in loss and bound by legacy.

Collects Justice League (2018) #75; Dark Crisis #0 FCBD Special Edition; Dark Crisis #1-3; Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4-7; The Flash (2016) #783-786; Justice League: Road to Dark Crisis #1; I Am Batman #15; Dark Crisis: Young Justice #1-6; Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Superman #1; Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Lantern #1; Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1; Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Arrow #1; Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Batman #1; Dark Crisis: The Deadly Green #1; Dark Crisis: War Zone #1; Dark Crisis: The Dark Army #1; and Dark Crisis: Big Bang #1.

JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA: THE BRONZE AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 (2026 EDITION)

Writer: DENNIS O'NEIL, MIKE FRIEDRICH, LEN WEIN, and others

Artist: DICK DILLIN, NEAL ADAMS, DICK GIORDANO, and others

Cover Artist: KARL KERSCHL

$125.00 US | 856 pages | 7 1/4 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508267

On Sale: 6/23/26

The beginning of the 1970s saw the heroes of the JLA trading in their secret New England cave hideout for the Earth-orbiting Satellite HQ. Plus, the League started expanding its lineup to include even more characters, such as the Elongated Man and the Red Tornado! Throw in team-ups with the classic Justice Society of America and the returned Seven Soldiers of Victory, and it&;s easy to see why these stories became fan-favorite epics.

These cosmic tales turned the Justice League of America into the legends of the DC Universe that they are today, and are gathered for the first time in this expansive collection.

Collects Justice League of America (1960) #77-113 and includes a foreword by veteran comics writer Roy Thomas.

SUPERGIRL: THE NEW 52 OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Writer: TONY BEDARD, MICHAEL ALAN NELSON, CHARLES SOULE, and others

Artist: YILDIRAY CINAR, EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, DIOGENES NEVES, and others

Cover Artist: MAHMUD ASRAR and DANIEL BROWN

$125.00 US | 968 pages | 7 1/4 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508748

On Sale: 6/23/26

From the nightmarish return of Krypton to the machinations of Cyborg-Superman, Kara is thrust from one battle to another until a fight with Lobo sends her over the edge…an edge filled with rage. Will the flame be pulled from her heart or consume her forever? And what is this deep-space school called the Crucible all about?

Collects Supergirl (2011) #21-40; Action Comics Annual (2013) #2; Action Comics (2011) ft. Cyborg Superman #23.1; Green Lantern (2011) #28; Red Lanterns #28-34 and Annual (2014) #1; Batman / Superman (2013) #16-20; Superboy (2011) #25; Supergirl: Futures Ends #1; Superman (2011) #25 and a story from Secret Origins (2014) #1 ("Daughter of the House of El").

SUPERGIRL: THE SILVER AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 (2026 EDITION)

Writer: JERRY SIEGEL, OTTO BINDER, and LEO DORFMAN

Artist: JIM MOONEY and AL PLASTINO

Cover Artist: DARWYN COOKE

$100.00 US | 688 pages | 7 1/4 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508052

On Sale: 6/9/26

In this initial stories, Supergirl, like her cousin Superman a survivor of the planet Krypton, adjusts to life on Earth with her adoptive parents, the Danvers. The stories alternate between smalltown slice of life tales about boys who must be shown that magic can be real, Supergirl's own efforts to master her new powers, and time-travelling jaunts into the far future and past. Plus: How can Supergirl babysit a Superman who's been mysteriously transformed into an infant?

Supergirl: The Silver Age Omnibus Vol. 1 collects Supergirl backup stories from Action Comics (1938) #252-307, from such talented writers and artists as Jerry Siegel, Jim Mooney, Otto Binder, and Leo Dorfman.

SUPERMAN: BRAINIAC REBORN OMNIBUS

Writer: ROGER STERN, JERRY ORDWAY, DAN JURGENS, and others

Artist: KERRY GAMMILL, JERRY ORDWAY, DAN JURGENS, and others

Cover Artist: GEORGE PEREZ

$150.00 US | 1200 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508229

On Sale: 6/9/26

Set immediately before Superman: The Triangle Era Omnibus Vol. 1, these are the stories that would define the Man of Steel for a new era.

Superman: Brainiac Reborn Omnibus collects a sweeping saga of Superman's most cerebral and dangerous foe—Brainiac. Spanning key issues from Action Comics, Superman, and Adventures of Superman between 1989 and 1996, this volume showcases the evolution of Brainiac from a classic villain to a terrifying force of intellect and manipulation. As Superman faces threats to Metropolis, his identity, and even reality itself, Brainiac's schemes grow more insidious, culminating in battles that test the Man of Steel's strength, will, and compassion. Featuring stories by Roger Stern and stunning artwork by Jerry Ordway, this omnibus is a must-have for fans of Superman's most iconic confrontations.

Collects Action Comics (1938) #647-658; Adventures of Superman (1938) #461-471 and Annual (1990) #2; L.E.G.I.O.N. Annual (1990) #1; Lex Luthor: The Unauthorized Biography #1; Superman (1987) #38-48; Superman Special (1992) #1; and Superman: "Under a Yellow Sun," a Novel by Clark Kent with a foreword by Roger Stern, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes extras, and more.

THE SWAMP THING BY RAM V AND MIKE PERKINS OMNIBUS

Writer: RAM V

Artist: MIKE PERKINS

Cover Artist: MIKE PERKINS

$100.00 US | 536 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508205

On Sale: 6/23/26

A haunting, philosophical reinvention of Swamp Thing for a new era. Once a man of science, Levi Kamei is dragged by his own fever dreams into a metamorphosis far beyond human…something ancient, primal, and terrifying.

Swamp Thing returns in a lush and terrifying reimagining by acclaimed writer Ram V and artist Mike Perkins. Levi Kamei, a scientist struggling with the ghosts of his past and the power of the Green, becomes the reluctant avatar of Earth's natural forces. His transformation sends him spiraling into a world of nightmares, ecological reckoning, and personal redemption—one that reshapes what it means to be human and monster alike. Joined by allies like Poison Ivy, Green Lantern, and even John Constantine, Levi confronts ancient horrors, new parliaments, and his fractured soul in a saga that sprawls across time and the planet.

Collects Future State: Swamp Thing #1-2; Legend of the Swamp Thing Halloween Spectacular #1; The Swamp Thing #1-16; and stories from The Curse of Brimstone Annual #1 ("The Way of Flesh") and Swamp Thing Giant #1 ("Desert of Ash") [drawn by Mike Perkins].

Trade Paperbacks

SUPERGIRL: THE WORLD

Writer: MARIKO TAMAKI, ANEKE, MARIE SANN, MAHMUD ASRAR, KID TOUSSAINT, FERNANDA CIELLA, MARIANA MORENO, FRANCESCA MICHIELIN, TOMAS WORTLEY, DR. EJOB GAIUS, ANNA KRZTOŃ, JOHANNA SINSALO, UROŠ DIMITRIJEVIĆ, and SATOSHI MIYAGAWA

Artist: ANEKE, MARIE SANN, MAHMUD ASRAR, JOEL JURION, FERNANDA CIELLA, MARIANA MORENO, FREDERICA CROCI, ROCIO ZUCCHI, KASIA NIE, ROSI KAMPE, STEVAN SUBIĆ, KAI KITAGO

Cover Artist: JOELLE JONES

ON SALE 6/2/26

Supergirl, the last daughter of Krypton, has found her adoptive world daunting at times, struggling to find her place in it. So what better way to learn about her new home than travel the globe and discover its many wonders and save some lives in the process of course! Behold the maiden of might witness the wonders of Earth as 15 countries tell tales that highlight what makes Supergirl one of the most inspiring and powerful superheroes of all!

ORION

Writer: NGOZI UKAZU

Artist: NGOZI UKAZU

Cover Artist: NGOZI UKAZU

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6 x 9 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799503422

On Sale: 7/7/26

The festivals on New Genesis are merry, and the gods who fill its skies are lovers. But Prince Orion, adopted son of the Highfather, is none of these things. A brooding, battle-hungry warrior, Orion wonders how he was ever chosen to become an intergalactic prince, secretly in fear that he does not belong on the planet he calls home. And then Orion's darkest nightmares are confirmed when the Highfather himself brings Orion's true parentage to light: Not only is Orion from Apokolips, adopted as part of a cosmic pact, but he is the spawn of the tyrant Darkseid. How can Orion face his loved ones as a beast from Apokolips? How can he live with himself when a tar-black evil runs through his veins? And when Darkseid threatens to destroy all of New Genesis, Orion will have to answer the ultimate question: Could he ever be a hero? Or was he born to become a monster? In this highly anticipated sequel to Barda, #1 New York Times bestselling author/illustrator Ngozi Ukazu (Check, Please!) takes readers on an epic sci-fi adventure featuring the fan-favorite New God Orion.

LEX LUTHOR: DIABOLICAL GENIUS

Writer: CHRISTOF BOGACS

Artist: VALERIO CHIOLA

Cover Artist: VALERIO CHIOLA

$12.99 US | 144 pages | 5 1/2 x 8 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799503460

On Sale: 7/7/26

When his father, Lionel Luthor, is thrown into prison by none other than that meddling blue boy scout Superman, the heir apparent to the Luthor crime empire must find a way to get his revenge. And Lex has the perfect plan. With the help of his infamous bodyguard, Slade Wilson, he is going to kidnap Lois Lane. Lex knows that Superman would trade just about anything in exchange for Lois's safe return—maybe even Superman's ultimate weakness. But what happens when Clark calls in his broody friend Batman instead? What follows is an action-packed game of cat-and-mouse from writer Christof Bogacs (Under Kingdom) and artist Valerio Chiola sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats!

SUPERMAN: ACTION COMICS VOL. 1: BOY OF STEEL

Writer: MARK WAID

Artist: SKYLAR PATRIDGE and CIAN TORMEY

Cover Artist: RYAN SOOK

$19.99 US | 224 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799505235

On Sale: 6/16/26

It's the adventures of Superman when he was a boy, from fan-favorite writer Mark Waid (Justice League Unlimited) and rising-star artist Skylar Patridge (Absolute Power: Ground Zero)! A present-day visit to Metropolis's Expo of Tomorrow reminds Superman of an earlier trip to the expo, when fifteen-year-old Clark Kent revealed his powers to the world for the first time. But the Boy of Steel wasn't prepared for the consequences of his debut, including the return of a long-forgotten hero dead-set on keeping Superboy from ever becoming a Superman! Collects Action Comics #1087-1092.

WONDER WOMAN VOL. 4: THE ISLAND OF MICE AND MEN

Writer: TOM KING

Artist: DANIEL SAMPERE, CAITLIN YARSKY, and JORGE FORNES

Cover Artist: DANIEL SAMPERE and TOMEU MOREY

$19.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799503125

On Sale: 5/26/26

The fugitive Amazon, Emilie, has absconded to an island overrun by rodents and ruled by a tyrant known as Mouse Man. And now with her young daughter, the future Trinity, in tow, Wonder Woman is faced with an extraordinary challenge of saving her Amazonian sister from the clutches of this despotic ruler. As Diana navigates this perilous journey, she encounters a group of fierce feline renegades who have bravely taken a stand against Mouse Man's all-knowing regime. Inspired by their courage and determination, Wonder Woman rallies these unlikely allies to unite against the oppressive forces at play, igniting a movement to dismantle the dictator's reign once and for all. A pivotal chapter in the Wonder Woman mythos, marking the first appearance of the Matriarch and astutely showcasing the resilience of both warrior and mother. Collects Wonder Woman #22-28.

JUSTICE LEAGUE: CHEETAH & CHESHIRE ROB THE WATCHTOWER

Writer: GREG RUCKA

Artist: NICOLA SCOTT

Cover Artist: NICOLA SCOTT

$17.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799509486

On Sale: 5/19/26

The DCU's most dangerous criminals attempt an im`possible heist…robbing the Justice League Watchtower! To even have a chance of making the score, they'll have to assemble a team of talented misfits and oddballs, somehow convince them to work together, and get away with it. Easy enough, except for a few tiny complications, such as the most sophisticated orbital platform ever constructed, its AI-driven security system, and, well, the smartest, most powerful superheroes in the DC Universe! Collects Cheetah & Cheshire Rob the Justice League #1-6.

DC COMPACT COMICS BOX SET

Writer: DARWYN COOKE, JEPH LOEB, FRANK MILLER, ALAN MOORE, GRANT MORRISON, and MARK WAID

Artist: DARWYN COOKE, DAVE GIBBONS, FRANK MILLER, FRANK QUITELY, ALEX ROSS, and TIM SALE

$49.99 | 1912 Pages | 5 1/2 x 8 1/2 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799516354

On Sale: 11/3/26

DC Comics presents some of the greatest comics ever made! The perfect introduction to comics and DC, and a perfect starter pack for anyone looking to begin collecting. Learn why readers can't get enough of these characters or stories! It all starts here! Collecting the acclaimed and bestselling stories that introduced generations of readers to comics and the DC Universe: All-Star Superman (the last days of Superman), Batman: The Dark Knight Returns (old man Bruce Wayne out of retirement and saving Gotham), Batman: The Long Halloween (a mystery, and all the greatest Batman villains are suspects), DC: The New Frontier (the world of DC heroes across the globe must unite for the first time ever), Kingdom Come (in the future of DC, a war between old heroes and new is brewing ), and Watchmen (the superhero murder mystery that became a world-wide bestseller).

DC VS. VAMPIRES: WORLD WAR V VOL. 1

Writer: MATTHEW ROSENBERG, TYLER BOSS, and JOEY ESPOSITO

Artist: OTTO SCHMIDT, DANIEL BAYLISS, NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA, ACKY BRIGHT, and others

Cover Artist: OTTO SCHMIDT

$100.00 US | 795 pages | 7 1/4 x 10 7/8 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508069

On Sale: 5/19/26

Sink your teeth into another juicy tale of bloodsuckers, Bat-people, and all-out vampire action. Brought to you by Matthew Rosenberg (Batman/ Catwoman: The Gotham War) and Otto Schmidt (Catwoman, Birds of Prey), DC vs. Vampires: World War V promises to be a bloody good read!

CAMELOT 3000 (2026 EDITION)

Writer: MIKE W. BARR

Artist: BRIAN BOLLAND

Cover Artist: BRIAN BOLLAND

$34.99 US | 322 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508144

On Sale: 5/26/26

The acclaimed medieval science fiction 12-issue masterwork returns to print! In the year 3000, an armada of destructive aliens has unleashed an all-out assault on Earth and is poised to conquer the planet. But when a young boy stumbles upon the crypt of King Arthur, the legendary monarch and the Knights of the Round Table are magically reincarnated. Together once again, King Arthur, Sir Lancelot, Merlin, and the rest of the classic knights take on the invading extraterrestrials and their wicked leader, Morgan Le Fay, the half-sister of Arthur.

MILESTONE COMPENDIUM FIVE

Writer: DWAYNE McDUFFIE, IVAN VELEZ JR., JACKIE CHING, and others

Artist: JEFF MOORE, HO CHE ANDERSON, CHRISCROSS, and others

Cover Artist: DENYS COWAN

$59.99 US | 1344 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508328

On Sale: 6/16/26

Collects Blood Syndicate #33-35, Hardware #39-50, Heroes #1-6, Icon #38-42, Milestone Forever #1-2, Static #32-45, Static Shock!: Rebirth of the Cool #1-4, Static Shock Special #1, and Wise Son: The White Wolf #1-4, plus bonus content from 9-11: The World's Finest Comic Book Writers & Artists Tell Stories to Remember #2, Superman & Batman Magazine #7, and for the first time ever, an exclusive look at the never-before-published Xombi Hanukkah Special by John Rozum and Guy Davis!

SUPERMAN ADVENTURES COMPENDIUM TWO

Writer: MARK MILLAR, DAVID MICHELINIE, EVAN DORKIN, and others

Artist: ALUIR AMANCIO, NEIL VOKES, MIKE MANLEY, and others

Cover Artist: ALEX ROSS

$59.99 US | 976 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508342

On Sale: 6/2/26

Superman Adventures, the comic, carries on the spirit of the animated show in print. Each issue closely follows the exploits of Superman/Clark Kent, along with his allies Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, and Perry White, plus villains such as Lex Luthor, General Zod, Brainiac, and Darkseid.

This second and final volume brings the excitement of the cartoon show to print and collects Superman Adventures #29-66, plus additional stories and activities pulled from the pages of Superman & Batman Magazine #1 and #3-8.

DC FINEST: SUPERGIRL: DIE AND LET LIVE

Writer: PETER DAVID

Artist: LEONARD KIRK, ROBIN RIGGS, and others

Cover Artist: LEONARD KIRK and ROBIN RIGGS

$39.99 US | 576 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799513605

On Sale: 5/26/26

Featuring stories filled with action, heart, and humor as only Peter David could deliver!

Collects Supergirl (1996) #19-35 and #1,000,000; Supergirl / Prysm Double-Shot #1; Team Superman #1; Team Superman Secret Files #1; Resurrection Man (1997) #16-17; and a story from Adventure Comics 80-Page Giant #1.

DC FINEST: ROBIN: THE ORIGIN OF ROBIN

Writer: MIKE FRIEDRICH, ELLIOT S! MAGGIN, and others

Artist: GIL KANE, IRV NOVICK, and others

Cover Artist: CARMINE INFANTINO and JOE GIELLA

$39.99 US | 424 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508298

On Sale: 6/16/26

This volume covers Robin's major solo appearances in Batman (1940) #184, #192, #202, #213, #227, #229-231, #234-236, #239-242, #244-245, #248-250, #252, #254, and #259; Detective Comics (1937) #342, #386, #390-391, #394-395, #398-403, #445, #447, and #450-451; Superman's Pal: Jimmy Olsen (1954) #111 and #130; and World's Finest Comics (1941) #141, #147, #195, and #200.

DC FINEST: SGT. ROCK: THE ROCK OF EASY CO.

Writer: ROBERT KANIGHER and BOB HANEY

Artist: JOE KUBERT, ROSS ANDRU, and others

Cover Artist: JOE KUBERT

$39.99 US | 616 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508090

On Sale: 5/19/26

DC Finest: Sgt. Rock: The Rock of Easy Co. celebrates the legacy of this classic hero and his creators Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert with this volume collecting Sgt. Rock's first appearance in G.I. Combat #68 and his subsequent lead stories in Our Army at War #81-122.

DC FINEST: TEAM-UPS: THE IMPOSSIBLE ESCAPE

Writer: BOB HANEY, DENNIS O'NEIL, and others

Artist: JIM APARO, RIC ESTRADA, and others

Cover Artist: JIM APARO

$39.99 US | 560 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508304

On Sale: 6/9/26

What's better than seeing one hero fighting villains and saving the day? Seeing them team up with other heroes and using their complementary skills to get out of tight situations, that's what!

Collects Batman team-ups from The Brave and the Bold (1955) #106-130; and stories from Super-Team Family #2 (The Creeper and Wildcat in "Showdown in San Lorenza") and #3 (Hawkman and the Flash in "The End of the World") along with covers to Super-Team Family #1, #4-7.

DC Compact

SUPERMAN: RED SON: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

Writer: MARK MILLAR

Artist: DAVE JOHNSON, KILIAN PLUNKETT, ANDREW ROBINSON, and WALDEN WONG

Cover Artist: DAVE JOHNSON

$9.99 US | 152 pages | 5 1/2 x 8 1/2 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508281

On Sale: 6/2/26

In this startling twist on a familiar tale, a certain Kryptonian rocket ship crash-lands on Earth, carrying an infant who will one day become the most powerful being on the planet. But his ship doesn't land in America. He is not raised in Smallville, Kansas. Instead, he makes his new home in a collective in the Soviet Union! From the mind of Mark Millar, the bestselling writer of The Authority and Wanted, comes this strangely different take on the Superman mythos, featuring art by Dave Johnson, Kilian Plunkett, Andrew Robinson, and Walden Wong.

BATMAN: UNDER THE RED HOOD: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

Writer: JUDD WINICK

Artist: DOUG MAHNKE, SHANE DAVIS, and others

Cover Artist: JOCK

$9.99 US | 384 pages | 5 1/2 x 8 1/2 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508212

On Sale: 6/16/26

Featuring the writing talents of Judd Winick (Outsiders, Green Arrow) and art by Doug Mahnke (Green Lantern) and Shane Davis (Superman: Earth One), among others!

Under the Red Hood collects the bestselling and controversial storyline from Batman (1940) #635-641 and #645-650 plus the immediately sold-out Batman Annual (2006) #25.

GOTHAM CENTRAL: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

Writer: ED BRUBAKER and GREG RUCKA

Artist: MICHAEL LARK

Cover Artist: MICHAEL LARK

$9.99 US | 240 pages | 5 1/2 x 8 1/2 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508076

On Sale: 5/19/26

Gotham's Finest work around the clock, cleaning up after the mess left behind from Batman's one-man war against crime. But when one of the GCPD's own is killed by Mr. Freeze, the squad is in a race against time to bring him in without the help of the Dark Knight. Plus, Detective Renee Montoya is outed as a lesbian and finds her work environment and personal life turned upside down. Unfortunately for her, things only become more complicated when she is kidnapped by Two-Face. The multiple-award-winning Gotham Central series collected here is brought to you by acclaimed writers Ed Brubaker and Greg Rucka, with artist Michael Lark.

Collecting Gotham Central #1-10.

