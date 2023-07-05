Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: fall of x, hellfire gala, marvel, mister sinister, x-men

After X-Men's Fall Of X? The Rise Of The Powers Of X? (XSpoilers)

Today's X-Men #24 and Before The Fall: The Sinister Four both involve Mister Sinister and the upcoming third Hellfire Gala. But what's next?

Today's X-Men #24 and Before The Fall: The Sinister Four both involve Mister Sinister and the upcoming third Hellfire Gala. With X-Men #24 opening with an utterly classic line.

Nathan Summers, son of Scott Summers and Madelyne Pryor, both individuals created or heavily influenced bu Mister Sinister – even getting his Christian name – and Moira Mactaggert now views him in the fashion she views Nathaniel Essex, Mister Sinister. And with the return of Teen Cable to this timeline…

… his presence is something that this robot Moira has to deal with. As well as an actual clone of Nathaniel Essex who she is working with as part of Orchis. Lots of enemies of enemies pretending to be friends here.

And it looks like they are doing the Time Variance Authority's job for them. The third Hellfire Gala is coming and all sorts of timelines are interested it seems. Orchis itself was formed from the future machines sending their own kind back after the Dominion Techno Organic invasion was defeated by mutants and a paradise established, a reverse Days Of Future Past, an sit will be Orchis who is principally the Krkoan attack on the Hellfire Gala that will disperse mutants across the globe…

Before The Fall: The Sinister Four does confirm Stasis as a clone of Nathaniel Essex, but also Mister Sinister. That the person we always thought Mister Sinister was, is long dead, with or without his Apocalypse powers

While his clones have, in classic Cable and Wolverine style, a long history with the Marvel Universe. Turns out Dr Stasis was there for the origin of Captain America in the forties…

…as well as the origins of the Hulk and Spider-Man. Allm non-mutant superheroes of course. And what of another clone, Mother Righteous, a clone of his wife Rebecca albeit one with the motivations of Nathaniel Essex?

Busy with gods, books and candles, Apocalypse, and two red haired children in a cot. I wonder…?

Just speculation of course. But it does give a new meaning to the idea of being an "Essex girl".

While it appears that X-Men Unlimited is going, for the first time, to directly spin out of this weeks's Marvel X-Men comics… no Marvel X-Men Unlimited Infinity digital comic has been listed after this week's #94… is this where #95 will pick up next week? Or is it a relaunch time?

And what is the Rise Of The Powers Of X to follow Fall Of X?

X-MEN #24

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230787

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Joshua Cassara

POGG UR-POGG FOR HIRE! Hired for the dirtiest of jobs, a deadly mercenary comes crashing into the X-Men right at their most vulnerable moment! But not just any mercenary – finally, the breakout fan-favorite from X OF SWORDS, Pogg Ur-Pogg, returns!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: $3.99

X-MEN BEFORE FALL SINISTER FOUR #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230798

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Paco Medina (CA) Lucas Werneck

FALL OF X IS COMING! As the nineteenth century drew to a close, the dying Nathaniel Essex unleashed four clones of himself into the world. They've been haunting it ever since, while lurking in the shadows. We know what Sinister has been up to. What about the others? In this issue, we delve into their past…and discover their latest atrocity. When they start to…date?

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!