Aggretsuko: Out To Lunch Launches In Oni Press June 2022 Solicits

AGGRETSUKO OUT TO LUNCH #1 CVR A DALHOUSE

ONI PRESS INC.

APR221676

APR221677 – AGGRETSUKO OUT TO LUNCH #1 CVR B DALHOUSE – 3.99

(W) Josh Trujillo (A) Abigail Starling (CA) Andrew Dalhouse

When Aggretsuko and her coworkers go on a company retreat to Tokyo Video Joy Place, a theme park run by an American movie studio, Aggretsuko is overwhelmed by repeated messages to follow her dreams. But what are Aggretsuko' dreams? And how can she make them a reality?

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 3.99

JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #10 CVR A WILSON

ONI PRESS INC.

APR221678

APR221679 – JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #10 CVR B WILSON – 3.99

(W) Chris Samnee, Laura Samnee (A) Chris Samnee (CA) Matthew Wilson

As Rainbow and Jonna continue to make their way in search of their missing father, they are drawn through monster-infested wastelands toward a spot on the horizon that seems to be surrounded by the strange creatures invading their world. Braving feuding kaiju and razor-sharp vines to get there is one thing, but will our favorite sisters be able to even get inside this mysterious zone when they do? Plus: the return of Gor and Nomi! This issue is 100 percent incredible high-octane action – not to be missed!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RICK AND MORTY INFINITY HOUR #4 CVR A ITO

ONI PRESS INC.

APR221680

APR221681 – RICK AND MORTY INFINITY HOUR #4 CVR B ITO – 3.99

(W) Magdalene Visaggio (A) Marc Ellerby (CA) Leonardo Ito

THE EPIC CONCLUSION IS HERE! Dr. Infinity has the upper hand as Rick and his ragtag band of rebels take on the most fearsome weapon in the universe, with the freedom of all the cosmos at stake.

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SEASON OF THE BRUJA #4 #4 CVR A SOLER

ONI PRESS INC.

APR221682

(W) Aaron Duran (A / CA) Sara Soler

After the sudden loss of her beloved abuela Isadora, young bruja Althalia Cabrera is desperate-if she can act quickly enough, she may be able to pull Isadora back from a cruel eternity she doesn't deserve. Going against both everything she was taught and the warnings of her family, Althalia opens a forbidden door to the ancient past and enlists the help of the Aztec death deities Mictecacihuatl and Mictlantecuhtli. The connection supercharges Althalia's powers but threatens the balance she must maintain if she has any chance of saving Isadora without losing everything else she believes in.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

