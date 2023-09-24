Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Blood Moon Comics, Bloodfire, December 2023, Solicits

AIDS Superhero Bloodfire Revived in Blood Moon December 2023 Solicits

In 1993, Lightning Comics published Bloodfire, the first superhero to get powers from AIDS. In December, Blood Moon publishes a new Bloodfire

In 1993, Lightning Comics published Bloodfire #0 by Steven Zyskowski, Terral Lawrenceand Julius Jackson, a Rob Liefeld-esque superhero comic, in which Bloodfire was the first superhero to actually get his powers from the AIDS virus. It ran for 13 issues. It was a different time… Thirty years later, Blood Moon Comics is publishing a new Bloodfire one-shot. Bloodfire: For God And Country by Keith Rommel and Gianluca Testaverde, to revive the character. It's all in Blood Moon Comics' December 2023 solicits and solicitations which also includes the launch of Tony Bushell and Nenad Cvitcanin's new comic book. Distemper.

BLOODFIRE FOR GOD & COUNTRY ONESHOT CVR A SERRA (RES)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

OCT231580

(W) Keith Rommel (A) Gianluca Testaverde (CA) Gabriel Serra

The 1993 hero who took the comic book industry by storm is back! Bloodfire was the world's first superhero to get his powers due to the AIDS virus! Now, in the present day, the world has been swept up in a medical pandemic! How has this affected Bloodfire, and what changes have happened in the past 30 years?

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

BLOODFIRE FOR GOD & COUNTRY ONESHOT CVR B DANIEL PAGE (RES)

BLOODFIRE FOR GOD & COUNTRY ONESHOT CVR C HAESER

BLOODFIRE FOR GOD & COUNTRY ONESHOT CVR D 10 COPY HAESER (NE

BLOODFIRE FOR GOD & COUNTRY ONESHOT CVR E WILFREDO LOPEZ

DISTEMPER #1 (OF 3) CVR A NENAD CVITICANIN

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

OCT231585

OCT231586 – DISTEMPER #1 (OF 3) CVR B HERNAN GONZALEZ

OCT231587 – DISTEMPER #1 (OF 3) CVR C TONY BUSHELL

(W) Tony Bushell (A / CA) Nenad Cvitcanin

Just getting by in this post-apocalyptic shell of a world where man's best friend has caused the death of 90% of humanity is already hard enough, but it becomes exponentially more deadly when a group of survivors inadvertently rescue a kidnapped woman and find themselves inexorably dragged into an unrelenting struggle against a family of better armed-and much more dangerous-adversaries.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

HAUNTED HOUSE LOVE STORY #2 (OF 6)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

OCT231588

(W) Winston Gambro (A / CA) Winston Gambro

Chapter Two: Denial. Twenty years after the death of Sebastian, a new family, complete with their own trials and tribulations, moves into The House. However, is The House ready to accept new residents? No, it is not.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

MUNDUS TENEBRAS #3 (OF 3) CVR A NICOLAS NIETO (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

OCT231589

OCT231590 – MUNDUS TENEBRAS #3 (OF 3) CVR B NICOLAS NIETO (MR)

OCT231591 – MUNDUS TENEBRAS #3 (OF 3) CVR C DOLORES ALCATENA (MR)

OCT231592 – MUNDUS TENEBRAS #3 (OF 3) CVR D MONICA MELO (MR)

OCT231593 – MUNDUS TENEBRAS #3 (OF 3) CVR E MATIAS DE VINCENZO (MR)

(W) Pablo Stanisci (A / CA) Nicolas Nieto

What father David found in the restaurant changed his mind forever. It is time to take matters into his own hands. But how far is he willing to go? And you, fellow reader, are you prepared for the final act?

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SIMON SAYZ #4 (OF 12) CVR A MEUTH

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

OCT231594

OCT231595 – SIMON SAYZ #4 (OF 12) CVR B AARON WILLIAMSON

OCT231596 – SIMON SAYZ #4 (OF 12) CVR C MEUTH

(W) Jeff Meuth (A / CA) Jeff Meuth

When Kain finds out the demon Kali is alive and his servant has failed him, he sends an archangel to enact vengeance toward Symon and the Cardinal. At last we're told what Kain is really doing.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

THE ACCURSED #3 (OF 4) CVR A DAVID CAMESCASSE (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

OCT231597

OCT231598 – THE ACCURSED #3 (OF 4) CVR B JUAN SANTIAGO (MR)

OCT231599 – THE ACCURSED #3 (OF 4) CVR C DAVID CAMESCASSE (MR)

(W) Mark Fenton (A / CA) David Camescasse

With Olivia being held captive the monsters of the world become anxious as the Hedge-witch plans her move against humanity. Jeremy, now with a change of heart and new sense of responsibility receives help from an unexpected source. The Hedgewitch scours multiple universes in search of help in her fight against Olivia.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

VALLEY OF DEATH #2

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

OCT231600

(W) Keith Rommel (A / CA) Wolfgang Schwandt

Now inside the cabin, Leo must try and convince Twyla, the mysterious old woman, to tell him how he can escape the mysterious forest and the seemingly demonic creatures that lurk in the shadows.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

WHITE RIVER MONSTER #3 CVR A WOLFGANG SCHWANDT (RES) (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

OCT231601

OCT231602 – WHITE RIVER MONSTER #3 CVR B STEPHEN COONEY (RES) (MR)

(W) Keith Rommel (A / CA) Wolfgang Schwandt

The small Arkansas town of Newport is hiding a secret, one those in positions of power are beginning to realize, but when a missing persons case draws out the monster within people trying to protect their secret, the green skinned ones begin emerging from the water!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

