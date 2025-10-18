Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Alan Moore, mark stafford

Alan Moore Says You Should Read This Comic By Mark Stafford, So There

Alan Moore says that you should read this comic by Mark Stafford, as seen in Bog People: A Working-Class Anthology of Folk Horror

Article Summary Mark Stafford's graphic story features in Bog People: A Working-Class Anthology of Folk Horror.

The anthology blends prose and comics, with standout contributions from top British writers.

Alan Moore praises the collection, calling it "astonishing and long overdue—you really need to read this."

Out in October 2025, Bog People explores unsettling folk horror rooted in working-class England.

Mark Stafford posted a "detail from a page of the story 'The Spit In Your Mouth And The Bile In Your Stomach' my contribution to the 'Bog People' book coming out from Chatto & Windus in October 2025. It's a folk horror anthology, and my tale is the only graphic work in it. I am surrounded by prose!"

Bog People: A Working-Class Anthology of Folk Horror is a new prose anthology with a comic book in the middle of it. Including work by Hollie Starling, A.K. Blakemore, Daniel Draper, Emma Glass, Mark Colbourne, Mark Stafford, Jenn Ashworth, Natasha Carthew, Salena Goddenn and Tom Benn, it also managed to grab an Alan Moore quote, saying "Astonishing and long overdue, you really need to read this." Okay, so he wasn't specifically talking about Mark Stafford's strip, but he wasn't not not talking about it. Published digitally and audibly in the US by Vintage Detail, and in print in the UK from Chatto & Windus it's available now.

Introduction – Hollie Starling

The Ossuary – A. K. Blakemore

Perpetual Stew – Daniel Draper

Carole – Emma Glass

Eldritch – Mark Colbourne

The Spit in Your Mouth and the Bile in Your Stomach – Mark Stafford

Yellowbelly – Hollie Starling

The Hanging Stones – Jenn Ashworth

The Keepers – Natasha Carthew

I Am Hagstone – Salena Godden

It Fair Give Me the Spikes – Tom Benn

"Unleash the dark and delirious with this electrifying anthology of folk horror from some of Britain's most iconic working-class voices. A phonograph cylinder that plays on a loop for eternity, casting out ghostly spectres of violence; a centuries-old stew made of severed body parts; a bigoted woman working at an ossuary, the bones she watches over her only remaining friends; three siblings who set out to scatter their father's ashes, a man none of them could stand; and a hag stone sitting in the pocket of a witch. Uncanny and unsettling, wild and wyrd, the ten stories in this collection showcase the best of folk horror. Set in and across England, they celebrate working-class culture and history, and, sharp as a guillotine blade, reveal the real monsters that stalk our green and pleasant land."

'A masterful collection' MAXINE PEAKE

'Astonishing and long overdue, you really need to read this' ALAN MOORE

'An absolute treat' ADAM S. LESLIE

'Deeply unsettling and totally radical' LALLY MACBETH, author of The Lost Folk

'Everything folk tales and folk horror should be' TABITHA STANMORE, author of Cunning Folk

'Feral and furious' CHARLIE COOPER, star of THIS COUNTRY

