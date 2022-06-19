Alan Scott Green Lantern Guides The Legacy Heroes In Dark Crisis #4

The following is a page preview from the upcoming Dark Crisis #4, which shows Alan Scott, the Golden Age Green Lantern of the Justice Society Of America, leading Jon Kent Superman, Yara Flor Wonder Girl and Nightwing down a mysterious staircase in the dark, lit by the light of Alan Scott's lantern. Deathstroke is trying to kill off all legacy characters, And while Jon, Dick and Yara are those, Alan Scott is probably the opposite of that.

DC Comics is also promising an announcement at San Diego Comic-Con that will turn Dark Crisis on its head and may be the first time a company like DC has used a comic book convention as an intended actual narrative point in a comic book story… here's a look at Pariah's new design as well.

DARK CRISIS #4 (OF 7) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE & ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sanchez

WITNESS THE BIRTH OF THE NEW DC MULTIVERSE! Spinning out of the pages of The Flash, the heroes have learned the secret of Pariah's new worlds—but at what cost does this knowledge come, and what can they even do with this information—or even worse, perhaps Pariah and the Great Darkness want them to know…? On Earth-Zero, Deathstroke continues to move forward with his plans to erase legacy heroics once and for all, while Jon Kent, Nightwing, and the ragtag group of youngsters rally to step up to the increasing number of challenges. The event of the year rages on! Dark Crisis is in many ways the direct sequel to the original Crisis on Infinite Earths by Marv Wolfman and George Perez. In this issue Pariah's attempt to restore the infinite Multiverse reaches a breaking point! Stay tuned for a special announcement at SDCC 2022 that will change all you know about Dark Crisis!

Retail: $4.99 Initial Due Date: 7/28/2022 FOC Date: 8/14/2022 In-Store Date: 9/6/2022