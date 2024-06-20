Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Alice Oseman, Heartstopper, london

Alice Oseman Pop-Up Launches The Osemanverse in July in Shoreditch

The Alice Oseman Pop-Up: Enter the Osemanverse comes to Shoreditche, London in July with plenty of Heartstopper graphic novel action.

The Alice Oseman Pop-Up: Enter the Osemanverse is an "exclusive and interactive of Alice's entire collection of work" from the work of Alice Oseman from novels Solitaire and Loveless and the Heartstopper graphic novel series. Harper Fire has recently reissued Alice's entire backlist collection with new covers illustrated by Alice alongside additional, exclusive content to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Solitaire.

Alice Oseman Pop-Up: Enter the Osemanverse opens in 133 Bethnal Green Road, Shoreditch, London E2 7DG at the old Newspeak House residential college, from on Friday the 5th of July to Sunday the 7th, from 10am to 5pm, and 11am to 4pm on the last day. It is intended to be an exclusive fan experience, with input from all of Oseman's UK publishers, including HarperFire, Hachette Children's Group and Laurence King. The pop-up will include

An art station

A photo area

Opportunity to receive "exclusive goodies".

Bubble tea shop MooBoo with free "Nick and Charlie" themed bubble tea

Waterstones Gower Street, will run an on-site bookshop with early copies of the This Winter reissue, made available by HarperFire two months ahead of the offical publication date.

Readers will also have the opportunity to submit their Oseman-inspired artwork ahead of the event for display on the "fan art wall".

Alice Oseman (who is NOT listed as attending) commented: "I'm so thrilled about the upcoming Alice Oseman Pop-Up. With exclusive goodies, books, an art station, photo area, and much more, it's going to be a one-of-a-kind event for my readers, and I couldn't be more excited."

HarperFire Editorial Director Tom Bonnick added: "We are incredibly proud to have been the home of Alice's extraordinary, beloved YA fiction for 10 years now – a milestone recently celebrated with a stunning 10th anniversary hardback edition of Alice's ground-breaking debut, Solitaire. We have incredibly exciting plans and some big surprises in store for 2024, 2025 and beyond to celebrate her writing. This pop-up will be an unmissable event for all fans, old and new, to rejoice in Alice's work and enter the Osemanverse!"

And afterwards, pop round the corner and get beigels…

