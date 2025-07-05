Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Firesquid Games, Traptics, Xenopurge

Xenopurge Confirmed For Early Access Release Next Week

After already having a successful Steam Next Fest demo, Xenopurge will arrive in Early Access next week as the devs continue work on the game

Lead a customizable squad in this sci-fi tactical roguelite with permadeath and progression.

Manage missions remotely via immersive command-center tactical displays and live mission feeds.

Inspired by Aliens and Space Hulk, experience retro-futuristic horror strategy on every run.

Indie game developer Traptics and publisher Firesquid Games confirmed that they will release Xenopurge next week into Early Access. We got a taste of the game back in June when they dropped a free demo for Steam Next Fest, and after having a successful run with that, the EA version has now been set for release on July 11. It'll be a limited version as they work to release the full game, but it at least you'll get a good chunk of the tactical auto-battler.

Xenopurge

Xenopurge is a sci-fi tactical squad-based game where you take on the role of a commander orchestrating humanity's offense against an alien menace. Operate from the safety of your remote command center, where every action, from issuing orders to monitoring your squad's survival, is made through tactical displays and live mission feeds. You best make the right calls, or you'll hear your squad's screams in your ear. By blending real-time strategy with a tight roguelite gameplay loop, Xenopurge challenges you to adapt to shifting mission objectives and lead a team of soldiers against overwhelming odds. Inspired by the tension and Aliens and the claustrophobic corridors of Warhammer 40K: Space Hulk, the game's retro-futuristic aesthetic and unnerving horror atmosphere ensure every decision feels critical.

Autonomous Customizable Soldiers ​ | Command a squad of elite soldiers remotely. Tailor their load-outs, behaviors, and tactics, then watch them execute their missions autonomously. If you see things take a turn for the worse, intervene with timely instructions or risk hearing their final screams…

Command a squad of elite soldiers remotely. Tailor their load-outs, behaviors, and tactics, then watch them execute their missions autonomously. If you see things take a turn for the worse, intervene with timely instructions or risk hearing their final screams… Roguelite Core Loop | No two missions are the same, and every decision matters. ​ With the tension of permadeath looming over your shoulders countered with the satisfaction of roguelite continuous progression, you'll shape your strategies to overcome the evolving threats.

No two missions are the same, and every decision matters. ​ With the tension of permadeath looming over your shoulders countered with the satisfaction of roguelite continuous progression, you'll shape your strategies to overcome the evolving threats. Immersive Command-Center Perspective | Manage every aspect of the mission from your (safe?) command center, viewing the action through live feeds, tactical displays, and sensor data. The retrofuturistic interface blurs the line between strategy and horror as you monitor your squad's survival.

