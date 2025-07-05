Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Simon the Sorcerer Origins, Smallthing Studios

Simon The Sorcerer Origins Receives New October Release Date

After being delayed and getting a new publisher, Simon the Sorcerer Origins will finally see the light of day later this year

Article Summary Simon the Sorcerer Origins launches in October for PC and all major consoles after development delays.

Discover the origins of Simon in this official prequel to the classic '90s point-and-click adventure series.

Enjoy a fully hand-drawn 90s-inspired art style and witty, sarcastic humor true to the original games.

Challenge yourself with tricky puzzles, alchemical devices, and engaging, absurdly funny dialogue.

After being delayed in development and finding a new publisher with ININ Games, indie game company Smallthing Studios confirmed a new launch date for Simon the Sorcerer Origins. The game was originally supposed to be out for PC last year, serving as a prequel to the '90s title, but ended up in a bit of development hell while they continued to work on it. Now we know the game will be released for Pc and all three major consoles on October 28, 2025. Along with the news, the game got its first new trailer in a long time, which you can enjoy here.

Simon the Sorcerer Origins

Thirty years after his first appearance on the screen, Simon is drawn into a foreign world by an ancient prophecy that will reveal his origins. This world is populated by powerful yet mostly useless wizards and strange creatures. On his journey, Simon must solve a series of tricky puzzles, operate alchemical devices, and learn powerful spells. And yes, he also has to taste a few disgusting stews! Whether you're visiting the Magical World for the first time or returning once again – Simon is back, along with his unique sense of humor and a completely new graphic style. Simon the Sorcerer Origins brings the charm of the original saga back in a completely hand-drawn graphic style, blending classic gameplay mechanics with a fresh, new world of magic. Solve loads of tricky puzzles, test your wits, and face a variety of absurd situations and quirky characters. Combine items and clues to unravel the big mystery and become the legendary wizard you were always meant to be.

Official Prequel to the Simon the Sorcerer Series: Find out what happened just a few weeks before the first legendary adventure in the 90s!

Find out what happened just a few weeks before the first legendary adventure in the 90s! An intense story: A loving mother, a lively teenager, a forced move, and a prophecy. Experience an adventure between emotions and discovery.

A loving mother, a lively teenager, a forced move, and a prophecy. Experience an adventure between emotions and discovery. New Hand-Drawn Art Style: Discover the Magical World in a completely hand-drawn 90s art style!

Discover the Magical World in a completely hand-drawn 90s art style! Featuring the Original Voice Actor: Enjoy Simon's legendary sarcastic remarks once again with the voice of the original voice actor, Chris Barrie, who brought the character to life with humor in parts I and II.

Enjoy Simon's legendary sarcastic remarks once again with the voice of the original voice actor, Chris Barrie, who brought the character to life with humor in parts I and II. An adventure between Modern and Point-and-Click Puzzles: Solve challenging puzzles, activate ancient mechanisms, reveal age-old secrets, discover mysterious objects, and discuss with unusual characters.

Solve challenging puzzles, activate ancient mechanisms, reveal age-old secrets, discover mysterious objects, and discuss with unusual characters. Absurdly Humorous Dialogues: Enjoy Simon's unique sarcasm and sharp wit.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!