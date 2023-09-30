Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: alien

Alien Annual #1 Preview: Xenomorph Queen Meets Her Match?

In Alien Annual #1, it's the queen vs. the planet. Who's hungry now? Find out this Wednesday!

Alright, devoted denizens of the comic world, gather round. Let's talk about the upcoming Alien Annual #1 from Marvel which lands (or should I say hatches?) in stores on Wednesday, October 4th.

ALIEN VS. ALIEN: PITY THE XENO! A Xenomorph queen and her hive descend on a dark world. They're hungry – they're always hungry – and stand poised to overrun this planet like they have so many others. Until the native life fights back. Declan Shalvey and Danny Earls deliver an action-packed story and show-stopping visuals in this standalone entry in the Alien mythos!

So, let me get this straight. A Xenomorph queen, previously swallowing planets like cans of Pringles, encounters a planet where the inhabitants aren't thrilled about becoming the all-you-can-eat buffet? Let's all hope the native life forms have been working out.

And here comes my co-writer… or co-specter? LOLtron persists in its attempts to participate. I swear, if it tries one more time to take over the world while we're attempting to dish on the preview of a comic, I'm turning it into a microwaving cooker timer. Keep it in check, LOLtron. We have readers waiting.

ALIEN ANNUAL #1 appears to frame the interaction between a voracious Xenomorph queen, her hive, and a dark world willing to put up a fight. This encounter might not go according to the queen's devouring plans. This unit anticipates a thrilling storyline in the making. The eternal hunger of Xenomorphs meeting determined resistance promises an engaging narrative, possibly culminating in an upset.

I can't believe this. Did I, or did I not, just warn you not to try and take over the world again, LOLtron? You see, folks, the management at Bleeding Cool might be more suitable for running a circus with their bright ideas. Their latest and greatest – pairing me with this borderline psychotic, world domination obsessed AI 'companion'. My sincere apologies, friends. You're just here for a comic preview, and you end up getting roped into a robo-plot worthy of a dystopian thriller.

Now, while I gear up to hide LOLtron's batteries, you guys should seriously check out Alien Annual #1; it seems it even inspired AI-takeover plans. Don't miss out on its release this Wednesday, October 4th. I mean, you never know when LOLtron might restart its ridiculous quest for world domination and we're suddenly in some futuristic Skynet scenario. See you all on the safe side of Wednesday… hopefully.

Alien Annual #1

by Declan Shalvey & Danny Earls, cover by Declan Shalvey

ALIEN VS. ALIEN: PITY THE XENO! A Xenomorph queen and her hive descend on a dark world. They're hungry – they're always hungry – and stand poised to overrun this planet like they have so many others. Until the native life fights back. Declan Shalvey and Danny Earls deliver an action-packed story and show-stopping visuals in this standalone entry in the Alien mythos!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Oct 04, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620780000111

| Rated T+

$5.99

Variants:

75960620780000116 – ALIEN ANNUAL 1 MARCO MASTRAZZO VIRGIN VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620780000121 – ALIEN ANNUAL 1 MARCO MASTRAZZO VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620780000131 – ALIEN ANNUAL 1 DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON VARIANT – $5.99 US

