All 2022 Local Comic Shop Day Titles So Far Include 8 Billion Genies

Wednesday, November 23rd is Local Comic Shop Day 2022. Where participating bricks and mortar comic book stores get to order premium versions of premium titles and maybe premium prices… and adding a few with every press release. Here is every LCSD 2022 title so far announced, starting with four new ones – and then the ones we ran, previously.

LCSD 2022 DARK SPACES WILDFIRE #5 VAR (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG228616

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Hayden Sherman (CA) TBD

It was a crazy plan.They faced impossible obstacles and wild twists and turns they never could have imagined. Now it's time to see if Ma and her crew can rally to salvage their death-defying heist or if any chance for a better future is going to go up in smoke. Scott Snyder and Hayden Sherman bring the fiery first saga of Dark Spaces to a stunning conclusion!In Shops: Nov 23, 2022 Final Orders Due: Oct 16, 2022 SRP: $3.99

LCSD 2022 EIGHT BILLION GENIES #1 SKETCH (Net) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Charles Soule (A/CA) Ryan Browne

If you had one wish…what would you wish for? Now, what if everyone else had one wish too? That's EIGHT BILLION GENIES. At exactly the same moment, everyone on earth gets a genie and one wish. All hell breaks loose, in a very entertaining way…and that's just the beginning. Since its launch, Amazon Studios has gone on to acquire the development rights to this bestselling series in a heated auction. The first project coming out of the deal is a feature film, which will be executive produced by Soule and Browne and serve as the cornerstone in a cross-media Universe of storytelling. This special Local Comic Shop Day exclusive variant will feature a cardstock cover showcasing a blank genie silhouette for you to personalize with your own sketch. Image Comics will be running an exciting Instagram contest for fans to submit their own genie illustrations for a chance to be one of five lucky entrants to win a signed and remarqued copy of the EIGHT BILLION GENIES Deluxe Hardcover for themselves and a local comic shop of their choosing. (No purchase necessary. Sketch entries do not need to be done on a LCSD variant in order to qualify. Contest will run from 11/26 thru 12/6. Visit @imagecomics on Instagram for full contest details).

LCSD 2022 ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #1 CVR J FOIL VAR

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG228441

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Alexandre Tefenkgi (CA) Naomi Franquiz

In this epic post-apocalyptic tale, Maceo and Mezzy have never met anyone like each other, and they'll need all the help they can get to survive a planet ravaged by environmental catastrophe. This epic trilogy-each issue overflowing with 30 story pages-spans a lifetime as philosophical differences tear at the threads holding Maceo and Mezzy together. Will they, and the earth beneath their feet, ultimately be torn apart? New York Times bestselling, Eisner and Harvey Award-winning, and Marvel flagship writer Jason Aaron (Thor, The Avengers, Southern Bastards) launches his most ambitious creator-owned series to date with the first of three unique artistic partners – Eisner-winning artist Alexandre Tefenkgi (The Good Asian) – to take on a vision of the end of the world that's brutal and nostalgic, whimsical and grounded… and ultimately, timelessIn Shops: Nov 23, 2022 Final Orders Due: Oct 17, 2022 SRP: $9.99

LCSD 2022 TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME #3 VAR

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG228617

(W) Tom Waltz (A) Vincenzo Federici (CA) TBD

The TMNT and their new mentor, the Shredder, have quickly discovered their mission to recruit new allies to battle against Rat King and his minions (Baxter Stockman, Madame Null, and the newly minted MetalKrang) in NYC has its own set of perilous circumstances. In Dimension X, Michelangelo and the Neutrinos are forced to join the Nova Posse as would-be bounty hunters. Meanwhile, in Dimension Z, the Shredder and Dark Leo realize they must undertake a deadly rescue mission if they are to have any chance of bringing Cherubae to their side. And on Earth, Raphael is finding nothing ever comes easy when Old Hob is involved, while nearby, Donnie and Jennika have their fair share of dangerous problems, not the least of which is the mysterious Null Turtles!In Shops: Dec 07, 2022 Final Orders Due: Oct 23, 2022 SRP: $4.99

LCSD 2022 DOOR TO DOOR NIGHT BY NIGHT #1 FOIL ED

VAULT COMICS

AUG228083

(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Sally Cantirino

From all-star creators Cullen Bunn (Harrow County, The Last Book You'll Ever Read) and Sally Cantirino (I Walk With Monsters, Human Remains) comes the story of a motley crew going to battle against supernatural evil throughout the American South. Perfect for fans of "The Boys," "B.P.R.D." and "Proctor Valley Road." The Heritage Mills sales team travels from town to town, knocking on doors. They're the best at what they do… which also means they're the worst. They're broken, each and every one of them, haunted by closets so full of skeletons, they're bursting. When they discover a terrible secret behind one fateful door, it opens their eyes to a world full of real monsters hidden in every small town.In Shops: Nov 16, 2022 Final Orders Due: Oct 17, 2022 SRP: $9.99

LCSD 2022 KROMA #1 (OF 4)

IMAGE COMICS

(W/A/CA) Lorenzo De Felici

Imprisoned in a tower within the walls of the Pale City, Kroma is believed to be the most evil creature alive. But a chance meeting with the mysterious orphan Zet creates an opportunity for Kroma to escape her cruel… that is, if they can survive the strange dangers within the city walls and the monstrous threats that lie beyond! Writer/artist LORENZO DE FELICI (OBLIVION SONG) creates a breathtaking adventure like none other, filled with strange creatures and unparalleled beauty in a colorful world unlike anything ever seen in comics.

LCSD 2022 WALKING DEAD DLX #50

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard, Dave McCaig (CA) Charlie Adlard

For this landmark 50th issue, Carl fights for survival… alone. This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL-COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

LCSD 2022 I HATE THIS PLACE TP VOL 01

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Artyom Topilin, Lee Loughridge (CA) Artyom Topilin

After inheriting a farmhouse, Trudy and Gabby are ready to start the next chapter of their lives together… except it's already home to a mysterious force that's attracted ghosts, aliens, and all kinds of supernatural beings for decades. Now, Gabby and Trudy must play by the "house rules" in order to survive living amongst the most frightening creatures on Earth in this series from KYLE STARKS (ASSASSIN NATION, THE

SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON) and ARTYOM TOPILIN (Ice Cream Man Presents Quarantine Comix Special). Collects I HATE THIS PLACE #1-5.

LCSD 2022 BEHOLD BEHEMOTH #1 (OF 5) CVR G GATEFOLD VAR

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Nick Robles (CA) Vincenzo Riccardi

House of Slaughter's Tate Brombal brings his first original series to BOOM! Studios alongside red hot artist Nick Robles (The Dreaming: Waking Hours). Greyson's world is crumbling following his brother's sudden and mysterious death… His sleepless nights are haunted by vivid nightmares of a terrifying monster, pushing him to the brink of losing both his sanity and his job as a social worker. But he's truly shaken to the core when his newest case-a young orphaned girl named Wren-is found at the scene of a brutal murder, just hours after first meeting Greyson. The line between nightmare and waking life blurs as Greyson soon discovers that the monster from his dreams might just be real-a mythical, ancient beast that is bringing about the end of the world, with shocking connections to both him and Wren…

LCSD 2022 QUICK STOPS #1 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

AUG228399

(W) Kevin Smith (A) Jeremy Simser (CA) John Sprengelmeyer

Enter the Askewniverse when pop culture nuisance Kevin Smith's brand-new anthology series opens for business, telling tall tales from the Jersey world of his classic comedies!

In this premiere issue, Chronic-Con guest of honor Holden McNeil tells Alyssa Jones and a packed podcast audience his story of going green with legendary loiterers Jay and Silent Bob in the Quick Stop cooler, and how it directly led to the birth of his Bluntman and Chronic comic books! Black-and-white comics like the Clerks films.

LCSD 2022 SPIDER-MAN #2 MOBILI VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG228094

(W) Dan Slott (A) Mark Bagley (CA) Francesco Mobili

"THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE" RAGES ON! After the tragedy of the first issue, our Spider-heroes try to make a plan against Morlun. But Morlun isn't their only problem… SHATHRA is back and more powerful than the last time she nearly killed Peter and Ezekiel. Last time, Peter tricked Shathra, and she's had plenty of time to plan his death and the death of ALL SPIDERS! RATED T+

LCSD 2022 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13 MOBILI VAR

MARVEL PRH

(W) Zeb Wells (A) John Romita Jr. (CA) Francesco Mobili

• Hobgoblin's story comes to a chilling end, and no one is going to be rocked harder by it than Norman Osborn!

• Witness the birth of the Gold Goblin!

• What does this mean for our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?!

LCSD 2022 TORI AMOS LITTLE EARTHQUAKES HC (MR)

Z2 COMICS

AUG228501

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Colleen Doran

Celebrating 30 years of Tori Amos's breakout album: Little Earthquakes. The landmark release that established her iconic thematic voice, as well as her live intensity behind the keys with unflinching lyrics and songs that would inspire generations of artists and musicians. This graphic novel demonstrates the lasting influence of this defining work with 24 stories inspired by the 12 songs on the album, as well as the 12 'B-sides' that accompanied the album and its associated singles.In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

Final Orders Due: Oct 31, 2022

SRP: $39.99

LCSD 2022 ILLUSTRATED AL SONG OF WEIRD AL YANKOVIC HC (MR)

Z2 COMICS

AUG228500

(W) "Weird Al" Yankovic (A) Various (CA) Mark Fredrickson

Five-time Grammy Award-winner and legendary musical satirist "Weird Al" Yankovic has written some ALL of the greatest songs of both the 20th and 21st centuries. Z2 has gathered some of the top cartoonists to express Al's "Yankovisions" visually within this book's pages. The great Al-merican songbook features 20+ classic songs interpreted by such artists as Bill Plympton, Peter Bagge, Michael Kupperman, and more!In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

Final Orders Due: Oct 31, 2022

SRP: $29.99