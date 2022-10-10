All 2022 Local Comic Shop Day Titles So Far, Walking Dead to Tori Amos

Wednesday, November 23rd is Local Comic Shop Day 2022. Where participating bricks and mortar comic book stores get to order premium versions of premium titles and maybe premium prices… and adding a few with every press release. Here is every LCSD 2022 title so far announced.

LCSD 2022 KROMA #1 (OF 4)

IMAGE COMICS

(W/A/CA) Lorenzo De Felici

Imprisoned in a tower within the walls of the Pale City, Kroma is believed to be the most evil creature alive. But a chance meeting with the mysterious orphan Zet creates an opportunity for Kroma to escape her cruel… that is, if they can survive the strange dangers within the city walls and the monstrous threats that lie beyond! Writer/artist LORENZO DE FELICI (OBLIVION SONG) creates a breathtaking adventure like none other, filled with strange creatures and unparalleled beauty in a colorful world unlike anything ever seen in comics.

LCSD 2022 WALKING DEAD DLX #50

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard, Dave McCaig (CA) Charlie Adlard

For this landmark 50th issue, Carl fights for survival… alone. This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL-COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

LCSD 2022 I HATE THIS PLACE TP VOL 01

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Artyom Topilin, Lee Loughridge (CA) Artyom Topilin

After inheriting a farmhouse, Trudy and Gabby are ready to start the next chapter of their lives together… except it's already home to a mysterious force that's attracted ghosts, aliens, and all kinds of supernatural beings for decades. Now, Gabby and Trudy must play by the "house rules" in order to survive living amongst the most frightening creatures on Earth in this series from KYLE STARKS (ASSASSIN NATION, THE

SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON) and ARTYOM TOPILIN (Ice Cream Man Presents Quarantine Comix Special). Collects I HATE THIS PLACE #1-5.

LCSD 2022 BEHOLD BEHEMOTH #1 (OF 5) CVR G GATEFOLD VAR

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Nick Robles (CA) Vincenzo Riccardi

House of Slaughter's Tate Brombal brings his first original series to BOOM! Studios alongside red hot artist Nick Robles (The Dreaming: Waking Hours). Greyson's world is crumbling following his brother's sudden and mysterious death… His sleepless nights are haunted by vivid nightmares of a terrifying monster, pushing him to the brink of losing both his sanity and his job as a social worker. But he's truly shaken to the core when his newest case-a young orphaned girl named Wren-is found at the scene of a brutal murder, just hours after first meeting Greyson. The line between nightmare and waking life blurs as Greyson soon discovers that the monster from his dreams might just be real-a mythical, ancient beast that is bringing about the end of the world, with shocking connections to both him and Wren…

LCSD 2022 QUICK STOPS #1 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

AUG228399

(W) Kevin Smith (A) Jeremy Simser (CA) John Sprengelmeyer

Enter the Askewniverse when pop culture nuisance Kevin Smith's brand-new anthology series opens for business, telling tall tales from the Jersey world of his classic comedies!

In this premiere issue, Chronic-Con guest of honor Holden McNeil tells Alyssa Jones and a packed podcast audience his story of going green with legendary loiterers Jay and Silent Bob in the Quick Stop cooler, and how it directly led to the birth of his Bluntman and Chronic comic books! Black-and-white comics like the Clerks films.

LCSD 2022 SPIDER-MAN #2 MOBILI VAR

MARVEL COMICS

AUG228094

(W) Dan Slott (A) Mark Bagley (CA) Francesco Mobili

"THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE" RAGES ON! After the tragedy of the first issue, our Spider-heroes try to make a plan against Morlun. But Morlun isn't their only problem… SHATHRA is back and more powerful than the last time she nearly killed Peter and Ezekiel. Last time, Peter tricked Shathra, and she's had plenty of time to plan his death and the death of ALL SPIDERS! RATED T+

LCSD 2022 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13 MOBILI VAR

MARVEL PRH

(W) Zeb Wells (A) John Romita Jr. (CA) Francesco Mobili

• Hobgoblin's story comes to a chilling end, and no one is going to be rocked harder by it than Norman Osborn!

• Witness the birth of the Gold Goblin!

• What does this mean for our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?!

LCSD 2022 DOOR TO DOOR NIGHT BY NIGHT #1 FOIL ED

VAULT COMICS

AUG228083

(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Sally Cantirino

From all-star creators Cullen Bunn (Harrow County, The Last Book You'll Ever Read) and Sally Cantirino (I Walk With Monsters, Human Remains) comes the story of a motley crew going to battle against supernatural evil throughout the American South.

Perfect for fans of "The Boys," "B.P.R.D." and "Proctor Valley Road."

The Heritage Mills sales team travels from town to town, knocking on doors. They're the best at what they do… which also means they're the worst. They're broken, each and every one of them, haunted by closets so full of skeletons, they're bursting. When they discover a terrible secret behind one fateful door, it opens their eyes to a world full of real monsters hidden in every small town.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022 SRP: $9.99

Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes – Jason Levesque cover exclusive

Tori Amos: Little Earthquakes is the official graphic novel celebrating 30 years of Tori Amos's breakout album: Little Earthquakes. This graphic novel features 24 stories inspired by the 12 songs on the album, as well as the 12 'B-sides' that accompanied the album and its associated singles. With star writers such as Neil Gaiman and Margaret Atwood being assembled by Z2 editor Rantz Hoseley, who previously edited the multi-award-winning Comic Book Tattoo, and who painted the cover for her recent Christmastide EP

The Illustrated Al: The Songs of "Weird Al" Yankovic Mark Fredrickson cover exclusive.

The Illustrated Al: The Songs of "Weird Al" Yankovic features top cartoonists expressing Al's "Yankovisions" visually within this book's pages. The great Al-merican songbook features 20+ classic songs interpreted by such artists as Bill Plympton, Aaron Augenblick, Peter Bagge, Steve Chanks, Danny Hellman, Felipe Sobreiro, Gideon Kendall, Michael Kupperman, Wes Hargis, and many more! Foreword by legendary comic Emo Philips with an accompanying illustration by master MAD alumnus Sam Viviano