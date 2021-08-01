Amanda Waller Has Night Terrors in Suicide Squad #6 [Preview]

Amanda Waller continues to recruit members to her Squad in this preview of Suicide Squad #6, and the target this time is Night Terror, which is unfortunate, really, because if you're going to send the Squad to capture a new member with a night-themed name, it would have made a much better headline if we could have written "Superboy Experiences Nocturnal Emissions." Still, we make do with what we have when striving to hit a 300-word count on as many preview articles as possible so we can take the rest of the weekend off, so we're not going to complain. Check out the preview below, and look for the issue in stores on Tuesday, for a mini-crossover with Swamp Thing.

SUICIDE SQUAD #6

DC Comics

0621DC149

(W) Robbie Thompson (A) Dexter Soy, Eduardo Pansica (CA) Eduardo Pansica

Bloodsport's first mission with the Squad goes pear-shaped as the Crime Syndicate captures Amanda Waller's agent on Earth-3. By sending in a team to bring Bloodsport home, Waller may also be able to extract another Suicide Squad member for her new team, if she plays her cards right and doesn't care who else she loses in the process. As part of the team heads into the Multiverse, Peacemaker gets a new assignment to track down and eliminate Levi Kamei—the new Swamp Thing!

In Shops: 8/3/2021

SRP: $3.99