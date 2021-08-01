Amanda Waller Has Night Terrors in Suicide Squad #6 [Preview]

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Amanda Waller continues to recruit members to her Squad in this preview of Suicide Squad #6, and the target this time is Night Terror, which is unfortunate, really, because if you're going to send the Squad to capture a new member with a night-themed name, it would have made a much better headline if we could have written "Superboy Experiences Nocturnal Emissions." Still, we make do with what we have when striving to hit a 300-word count on as many preview articles as possible so we can take the rest of the weekend off, so we're not going to complain. Check out the preview below, and look for the issue in stores on Tuesday, for a mini-crossover with Swamp Thing.

SUICIDE SQUAD #6
DC Comics
0621DC149
0621DC150 – SUICIDE SQUAD #6 CVR B GERALD PAREL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
0621DC151 – SUICIDE SQUAD #6 CVR C JORGE MOLINA THE SUICIDE SQUAD MOVIE CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Robbie Thompson (A) Dexter Soy, Eduardo Pansica (CA) Eduardo Pansica
Bloodsport's first mission with the Squad goes pear-shaped as the Crime Syndicate captures Amanda Waller's agent on Earth-3. By sending in a team to bring Bloodsport home, Waller may also be able to extract another Suicide Squad member for her new team, if she plays her cards right and doesn't care who else she loses in the process. As part of the team heads into the Multiverse, Peacemaker gets a new assignment to track down and eliminate Levi Kamei—the new Swamp Thing!
In Shops: 8/3/2021
SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.