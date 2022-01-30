Amazing Spider-Man #88 Preview: Queen Goblin Origins

The Beyond Corporation have made themselves a Queen Goblin in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #88, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. Check out the preview below.

Amazing Spider-Man #88

by Zeb Wells & Michael Dowling, cover by Arthur Adams

Who is QUEEN GOBLIN?! For almost sixty years, Spider-Man has been defined by Goblins, and Ben Reilly has a brand-new one all his own.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960608936908811

| Rated T

$3.99

Varants:

75960608936908821 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 88 MANNA X-GWEN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960608936908831 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 88 BAGLEY VARIANT [1:25] – $3.99 US

75960608936908841 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 88 GLEASON DESIGN VARIANT [1:10] – $3.99 US

