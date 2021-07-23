An Infinity Jewel Heist in Black Cat #8 [Preview]

In this preview of Black Cat #8, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, the titular Black Cat has a new target to acquire: all six Infinite Stones. Or Infinite Gems, as they used to be called before everything in the comics had to match the movies. Who wants the stones? And if she does manage to steal them, will she just hand them over? Or would she be compelled to use them? Also: the stones are now people. Awkward! Check out the preview below.

BLACK CAT #8

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Pepe Larraz

"INFINITY SCORE" STARTS HERE!

• Felicia Hardy, a.k.a. the Black Cat, is hired to steal the Infinity Stones.

• Has anyone told her that these stones are now PEOPLE?

• Regardless, Nick Fury will do anything to stop the stone-bearers from being gathered, even if that means taking all nine of Felicia's lives.

• Black Cat has been picking away at the corners of the Marvel Universe, but this heist will put her square in the middle… just where she DOES NOT WANT TO BE!

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/28/2021

SRP: $3.99