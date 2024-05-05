Posted in: Netflix, NFL, Sports, streaming, TV | Tagged: jeffrey ross, kevin hart, netflix, Robert Kraft, Tom Brady

Tom Brady Was NOT Happy with Jeff Ross's Robert Kraft/Massage Joke

Though we're assuming he knew what a roast was before agreeing, Tom Brady was NOT happy with a joke Jeff Ross made involving Robert Kraft.

With all due respect? If you're going to call your event a "roast," and you invite "Roastmaster General" Jeff Ross, what did you think was going to happen? Ross has an entire second gig in terms of roasting – the dude even hosted a reality competition series based on the comedic art form. Apparently, Tom Brady didn't truly appreciate just how good Ross is at what he does because he was not happy about a joke from Ross during Netflix's Kevin Hart-hosted The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. It wasn't too long after Ross took the podium to begin his rant against Brady that the topic shifted to a time in Brady's life that served as a major inspiration to him throughout most of his life. Of course, we're talking about 2000 – when the New England Patriots selected the future seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback during the sixth round of the NFL draft (making him the 199th overall pick).

"So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft's office and said, 'I'm the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?'" Ross joked. The livestream cut to the audience, and we could hear the reaction to the knife-twist, alluding to Patriots owner Robert Kraft's past headline-grabbing off-the-field activities. As Ross was looking to turn his attention towards Kraft (who was in the audience), Brady – who already wasn't looking too happy – got up to make sure he had Ross's attention. In the clip that's been rumbling loud on social media, we see Ross attempt to move on before Brady approaches Ross to whisper (though caught on mic), "Never say that s**t again." While it wasn't exactly Will Smith/Chris Rock, the move was still a surprising one, considering – as the event was advertising and Brady agreed to – it was a roast.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!