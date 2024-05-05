Posted in: Fatal Fury, Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves Revealed First Fighter Marco Rodrigues

Last week at EVO Japan, SNK revealed the first official character for Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves, as they showed off Marco Rodrigues.

Marco, voiced by Earl Baylon, comes with a dojo stage and diverse training backdrop.

The game introduces a new REV System for enhanced combat mechanics and excitement.

Fatal Fury evolves classic battle systems and offers tailored control schemes for all players.

Last week, SNK revealed the first fighter for their upcoming release of Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves, as we got a good look at Marco Rodrigues. Formerly known as Khushnood Butt in the Western version of Garou: Mark Of The Wolves, the Brazilian karate fighter makes his return being voiced by Earl Baylon. He will come with his own stage, a dojo that trains students in many ways from across the world, including a bear just chillin' in the background. Enjoy the trailer as the game will arrive sometime in 2025.

Marco Rodrigues

Marco Rodrigues' spirited nature has earned him a reputation for being a beast in battle. With his dojo sign stolen by forces unknown, he has no choice but to hone his karate skills elsewhere in the interim—namely, at Yuri's fitness club. Upon learning of a new KOF tournament on the horizon, Marco steels himself for what lies ahead: an opportunity to spread word about his beloved dojo, a chance to get its sign back, and (of course) a turbulent test of his Kyokugen Karate might.

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves features a unique art style that stimulates the senses, new and familiar characters in the fray, an innovative REV system that supercharges the excitement, and a host of other battle systems even more robust than before.

All-new REV System Shifts the Fight into Top Gear: The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle!

The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle! Classic Battle Systems Evolved: Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish!

Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish! Experience-Tailored Control Schemes: Players can choose from two control schemes: Arcade Style is based on precise, technical inputs, while Smart Style lets you perform flashy special moves and combos using directional inputs and single button presses. From fighting game newcomers to seasoned veterans, everyone will be tricked out with the right controls—tailored specifically to your level.

