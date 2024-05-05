Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: gundam, Gundam Breaker 4

Gundam Breaker 4 Will Release A Special Launch Edition

Bandai Namco revealed a special edition of Gundam Breaker 4 is on the way, giving players something extra for the physical editions.

Article Summary Bandai Namco announces Gundam Breaker 4 Launch Edition with exclusive items.

Launch Edition offers reversible cover and custom Gunpla poster for collectors.

Gundam Breaker 4 lets players create and customize their ultimate Gunpla.

Break, build, and battle with over 250 kits in exciting combat missions and modes.

Bandai Namco confirmed that they have a special edition of Gundam Breaker 4 coming out, as the Launch Edition will come with a couple of special items. Those looking to pre-order on Switch or PS5 can upgrade for free to the Launch Edition, as they will add a custom poster and reversible cover art to their copy. Here are the details for both items as we're still waiting on a release date for the game.

Reversible Cover Art – For the Western market, the game cover features custom Gunpla made with parts from fan-favorite mobile suits, such as Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, Mobile Fighter G Gundam, and Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury. The Japanese version of the game cover features Gundam Aerial and Full Armor Knight Gundam engaged in combat with the iconic series enemy, the towering 1/60 Perfect Grade RX-78-2.

For the Western market, the game cover features custom Gunpla made with parts from fan-favorite mobile suits, such as Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, Mobile Fighter G Gundam, and Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury. The Japanese version of the game cover features Gundam Aerial and Full Armor Knight Gundam engaged in combat with the iconic series enemy, the towering 1/60 Perfect Grade RX-78-2. Custom Gunpla Poster – The 11"x17" poster will feature an up-close image of the signature mobile suit of Gundam Breaker 4, the Gunbarrel Strike (Gundam Breaker ver.). Echoing the box art and Steelbook case of the Collector's Edition, the mobile suit is based on designs from Mu La Flaga's Moebius Zero, in a heroic pose in the midst of a battle in space.

Gundam Breaker 4

Create your own ultimate Gundam in the newest Gundam Breaker game! In Gundam Breaker 4 you will create and customize your own powerful Gunpla, and put it to the test in thrilling combat missions.

BREAK: Use two different weapons at once in Gundam Breaker 4 and break off parts of your enemies to add them to your collection. It's your loot – you get to keep it and use it!

Use two different weapons at once in Gundam Breaker 4 and break off parts of your enemies to add them to your collection. It's your loot – you get to keep it and use it! BUILD: Choose from over 250 base kits and combine their parts to build your perfect Gunpla. Customize it with paint, weathering, and decals to make it uniquely your own and display it in the new Diorama Mode. With multiple backgrounds and special effects to choose from, you can create epic, dynamic scenes to share online!

Choose from over 250 base kits and combine their parts to build your perfect Gunpla. Customize it with paint, weathering, and decals to make it uniquely your own and display it in the new Diorama Mode. With multiple backgrounds and special effects to choose from, you can create epic, dynamic scenes to share online! BATTLE: Take your custom Gunpla in a variety of intense combat missions and put it to the test as you battle tough opponents in online or single-player modes. Fight with your friends, equip new skills to gain an edge, and destroy your enemies!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!