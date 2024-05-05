Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cyber Citizen Shockman 3, Ratalaika Games, Shinyuden

Cyber Citizen Shockman 3 Has Been Re-Released For Consoles

Cyber Citizen Shockman 3: The Princess From Another World has been given a facelift and re-released for all three modern consoles.

Article Summary Classic '92 game Cyber Citizen Shockman 3 re-released for modern consoles.

Ratalaika Games and Shinyuden team up for high-quality remastering.

New features include clearer audio, improved controls, and refined graphics.

Game offers 2-player mode, new English translation, and various emulation features.

Indie game publisher Ratalaika Games has come together with Japanese developer and publisher Shinyuden to re-release Cyber Citizen Shockman 3 for modern consoles. Going by the full name of Cyber Citizen Shockman 3: The Princess from Another World, the game was originally produced by Toshiro Tsuchida in 1992 as a CD-ROM title. Tsuchida had also worked on who also worked as a producer in Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace, Gley Lancer, Langrisser, and Assault Suits Valken. He would go on to found G-Craft, the company behind Front Mission and the Arc the Lad RPG franchises, and worked on the Final Fantasy franchise after Square Enix bought G-Craft. Now, all these years later, the two company ies have taken this third game in the trilogy and remastered it across the board for a re-release, with clearer audio, better controls, and slightly improved graphic processing while still retaining the original look and feel. We have more info below as the game is out now.

Cyber Citizen Shockman 3: The Princess From Another World

Originally released in 1992, Cyber Citizen Shockman 3: The Princess From Another World brings another blast from the past! After Sonya wins a big prize in the lottery, she and Arnold travel to a tropical southern island to enjoy some well-deserved holidays. However, paradise soon turns into hell when a strange spaceship appears all of a sudden and starts attacking the city. Unable to just sit around and do nothing while chaos unfolds, Arnold and Sonya transform into Shockman and head to battle this new mysterious enemy!

Play through a big variety of stages that include platform stages as well as scrolling shooting stages.

Fight powerful bosses alone or with a friend with the 2-player mode.

Brand new English translation plus original Japanese text.

Image gallery from hand-made scans.

Handy emulation features such as rewind/forward, save states and CRT filters.

